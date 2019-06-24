George-Little Rock High School boys track coach Curt Fiedler gives an interview after winning the Class 1A title during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson carries the Class 1A championship trophy during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Curt and Lori Fiedler arrived at George-Little Rock High School in 1982. The goal for Curt was to be a teacher and later work his way up to a college cross country or college track and field position in the future.
Curt Fiedler was set to become the cross country coach at G-LR, but there was a catch. The school needed him to be an assistant coach for the basketball team and wanted Lori to be an assistant coach for the volleyball program.
"We had never coached volleyball or basketball," said Curt Fiedler, the Journal track coach of the year said. "But it was two jobs at one school and how can we not take a job like that? So we took a chance."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Little Rock's Payton Mauldin, right, celebrates as he finishes first as teammate Joe Anderson finishes second in the Class 1A 800-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy wins the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, left, and Sarah Cotton celebrate the win in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton team reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Since then, the Fiedlers have become a fixture with the G-LR cross country and track programs. At one point, G-LR combined with Boyden-Hull. The cross country team is currently co-oping with Central Lyon. Under the Fiedlers, both programs have seen their share of success at the small Northwest Iowa school, including a cross country title.
The Fiedlers did almost leave at one point, though. Lori is from Spearfish, South Dakota, and has family that still lives there. Curt ran at Black Hills State University, which is in Spearfish. At one point, there were two jobs that opened up in the Spearfish area. A friend reached out to both of them to interview for the positions.
But a situation happened in that area that made the Fiedlers reconsider moving.
"There was a hostage situation. So we decided it's safe here in George for our family and we said we weren't even going to the interviews," Curt Fiedler said. "It's been good here for what our kids have gone through and experienced."
DES MOINES, Iowa -- About three weeks ago, George-Little Rock High School boys track coach Curt Fiedler told his team the reality of winning a…
The Fiedlers' loyalty was rewarded this past track and field season. Even though the Mustangs brought only five athletes to the Class 1A state meet and have only 15 members of the team, that's all G-LR needed. The Mustangs went on to score 52 points, finishing 10 points ahead of Council Bluffs St. Albert to win the 1A state title, the first in G-LR's track and field history.
At the beginning of the season, Fiedler thought the Mustangs had a chance to come home with some hardware. At the state meet, the team proved his point.
"We knew we could be a pretty tough team," Fiedler said. "When you work with good kids, and we've always had good kids here, it's a credit to what they did and it's almost an honor to say I coached a bunch of kids that worked their butts off. Taking five athletes for eight events, it's amazing but it happened."
It's also the last state meet Curt and Lori Fiedler will coach at G-LR. Lori retired from teaching last year. Curt retired from teaching four years ago. Now both are stepping down as the track coaches at G-LR.
"It's time for a change. I am older and the push for young guys is coming into play. This is the time for us to say it's time for someone else to do this," Curt Fiedler said. "The relationships with the kids I've built are amazing. Those connections, you are always going to cherish those.
"Someone said 'you are going out on top.' Well, I think I am on top every year. I have kids that want to work hard and parents that support us. I worked with my wife for several years. She brings the calming coaching effect. I've had the best of both worlds."
"Day one was a downer and the kids were silent on the ride back to the hotel," Fiedler said. "I told them we are going to forget about what happened. It's done and over with. Friday we are going to have a start fresh. I didn't want them to be down for the next two days."
It worked. The Mustangs racked up some points on Friday. Anderson won the 1,600 run and the distance medley team of Taylor Putnam, Matt Haken, Caleb Terhark and Payton Mauldin finished in second place - 18 points right there. Terhark added three points in the high jump and Haken scored three points in the discus as each had sixth-place finishes.
The Mustangs all of a sudden had 34 points and were right in the hunt for the state title.
While the Mustangs didn't score any points in the sprint medley on Saturday, but Maulding and Anderson went one-two in the 800 run, giving G-LR 52 points.
The 800 was the second event on Saturday, so Fiedler and the team had to wait out to see if the 52 points held up. Going into the last three to four events, the team realized they were going to be state champions since no one else could catch them in the standings.
"We knew we won it and it was really special because the kids were even more excited when they saw it up on the screen," Fiedler said. "They were calling off all of these teams and handing out trophies in the fieldhouse. They said George-Little Rock and we went up there with seven kids and two coaches and people are looking at us like 'What the heck?'
"The kids felt good at this point and one of the kids said we had to be one of the smallest teams there. They knew they had done something really special then."
Now Curt and Lori are looking for the next thing to do. For 30-plus years, the husband and wife duo have been a fixture with G-LR running.
"She's been a big part of our success. She knows how to talk to the kids to get them fired up and how to bring them down," Curt Fiedler said. "A lot of people say 'Why do you want to be with your wife all day?' I like being with my wife and that's been a special part of our life. The next venture is coming up and she will be a part of it."
The Fiedlers have a house in Spearfish, and that could be in the future. All of their children - Jordan, K.C., Trev and Jessah - have all attended Black Hills State in some capacity. Jessah works at a hospital in Rapid City. Jordan works for a bank in Fargo, North Dakota. K.C. is a teacher in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Trev is a teacher in Newell, South Dakota.
Even though Curt and Lori are stepping down at G-LR, they could resurface as coaches somewhere else because the two love coaching runners.
"I turn 60 years old and I have a lot of energy left and I think I can do this for a number of years yet," Fiedler said. "All kids want is someone who gives them respect and helps them get better. They will do anything for you if you do that for them."
