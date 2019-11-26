JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel wanted the team to experience a title

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- Renee Winkel knows what it takes to win a state championship as a player. Three state titles to be exact.
Back at Columbus Scotus High School in Nebraska, the former Renee Beiermann was part of three different title teams - 1999, 2001 and 2002. Winning those titles helped motivate Winkel to become a head coach after her All-American volleyball career at Briar Cliff.
Now as a head coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Winkel wanted her team to be able to experience a state title like she was able to.
Winkel saw the talent the team had from the beginning of the season. It took a little bit for the time to mature, but the Warriors showed the talent Winkel saw in them after SB-L knocked off Western Christian in the middle of the season.
For the third season in a row, SB-L made the state tournament and for the second time in the past three seasons, the Warriors played for a title. Under Winkel's leadership, SB-L went on to sweep Western Dubuque for the Class 4A state title, the first volleyball state championship in the program's history.
"It's awesome. Just the fact that in my fifth year, coming in here and earning the trust of the community, the school, the girls and their parents, to come in here and do things the way they needed to be done to get us to this point is pretty awesome," said Winkel, the Journal Volleyball Coach of the Year. "I am just so appreciative of everyone who has been supportive of the program and been behind us to get us to this point."
By no means was it easy. The Warriors went through their fair share of disappointment at the state title during Winkel's past five seasons, including one runner-up finish three seasons ago. But it was never going to be easy, not even this season.
And that's what Winkel wanted her team to experience - the fact that no state title is easily earned and that plenty of work goes behind each state championship.
"I think what I wanted for them more than anything, not just the state title but the work and dedication it takes," Winkel said. "Those are skills that carried over for me from my state championship games and it's affected me. With this group of kids, it was fun to see them experience that. I am hoping it has the same effect on them."
SB-L senior Kenzie Foley said Winkel helped motivate the team in just the right ways throughout the season.
"She talked to the seniors and about those experiences," Foley said. "All of us wanted the title as bad as she wanted it for us. Having a coach that wanted it for you that bad, you have that as the backbone of the team."
The state title gave SB-L a 37-3 record on the season. Western Christian was one of the teams SB-L lost to. The Warriors beat the Wolfpack in a match earlier in the season and Western Christian went on to win the 2A state title. Another was to Carroll Kuemper at a triangular. Carroll Kuemper was the defending 3A champions and finished as the runner-up this season. SB-L also lost to West Des Moines Valley at the Waukee tournament. Valley was the runner-up in 5A.
The Warriors didn't lose a single five-set match this season and swept their semifinal and state title match. That dominance earned Winkel the Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
"It's quite the honor," Winkel said. "It's certainly not something I seek out. I am more excited about the year we had and how the players grew and saw how the hard work and dedication pays off."
Winkel's first season as the head coach at SB-L was when Foley and the rest of the seniors were in eighth grade. A season after going 23-21, SB-L went 35-12 in Winkel's first year in 2015 and the Warriors earned a spot in the state tournament.
"As eighth-graders, we thought she must be good because they made it to state and it was the first appearance in awhile," Foley said. "I was really excited to play for her. Having good coaches are a big part in my life and they lead you to big stages. She's a very good coach. She knows how to coach each player individually."
Winkel also knows that when a team gets its first taste of a state title, it sticks with them. Her Columbus Scotus high school teams played for three more state titles after the first one in 1999, finishing as the runner-up in 2000 before winning the next two.
The Warriors do lose some key seniors - Class 4A All-State Player of the Year Kenzie Foley, 4A All-State first-team selection Elle Sneller, Allyson Hertz and Regina Rogers.
But SB-L still has 4A All-State honorable mention Mia Gamet back along with plenty of talented sophomores - Madison Wilcoxon, Isabelle Lenz, Maddie Hinkel, Emma Salker and Alivia Wolf to name a few. All of them know the hard work and dedication it takes to win a state title, too, just like Winkel found out about two decades ago.
"They see it and the sophomores are so hungry for more," Winkel said. "They could go back to two-a-days right now if they could."