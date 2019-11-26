JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel wanted the team to experience a title

By no means was it easy. The Warriors went through their fair share of disappointment at the state title during Winkel's past five seasons, including one runner-up finish three seasons ago. But it was never going to be easy, not even this season.

And that's what Winkel wanted her team to experience - the fact that no state title is easily earned and that plenty of work goes behind each state championship.

"I think what I wanted for them more than anything, not just the state title but the work and dedication it takes," Winkel said. "Those are skills that carried over for me from my state championship games and it's affected me. With this group of kids, it was fun to see them experience that. I am hoping it has the same effect on them."

SB-L senior Kenzie Foley said Winkel helped motivate the team in just the right ways throughout the season.

"She talked to the seniors and about those experiences," Foley said. "All of us wanted the title as bad as she wanted it for us. Having a coach that wanted it for you that bad, you have that as the backbone of the team."