JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jazlin De Haan leaves a major impact at MOC-Floyd Valley

Boersma watched as De Haan opened her freshman season on the varsity roster. De Haan was younger than most of her freshman class and she was usually going up against 17- and 18-year olds in tough Siouxland Conference matches.

From the start, De Haan held her own and finished her freshman campaign with 179 kills as she hit .189.

She even drew the eye of Wayne State head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl with her play during her freshman season.

"I saw her at an AAU tournament and ever since that day, she has been on our board," Kneifl said. "We are really excited to bring her in. She is a very dynamic attacker and just a really good athlete and has played a high level of high school and club volleyball."

This season, De Haan had 376 kills, the fifth-most in Class 3A as she was a Class 2A second-team All-State selection.

Boersma knew De Haan was going to turn into an all-around great player even when she was a freshman.

"I had very high expectations of her and she grew to have really high expectations of herself," Boersma said. "She showed a lot of maturity the last two years and she wanted to do everything for the team, whether it was playing front row or back row or serving. She did everything for the team to be successful.