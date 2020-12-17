JOURNAL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jazlin De Haan leaves a major impact at MOC-Floyd Valley

More than a month after her final match at MOC-Floyd Valley, Jazlin De Haan still can't quite believe her high school volleyball career is over.
De Haan's final high school match was on Oct. 27 in a five-set loss to Humboldt.
While it was her final match, De Haan's legacy at MOC-Floyd Valley will live on for quite some time since she finished her career with not only 1,000 kills, but also 1,000 digs.
De Haan was just short of 1,500 career kills, finishing with 1,421 and the 6'0 outside hitter added 1,063 digs to her high school resume.
De Haan was part of a lot of success at MOC-Floyd Valley, too. During her four seasons, the Dutch won 102 games.
More importantly, De Haan has had a lot of fun on that court over the past four seasons and is the Sioux City Journal's Volleyball Player of the Year.
"I keep thinking there is going to be another year. It's sad but I am ready to move on and have higher competition and play with a bunch of new girls," said De Haan, who will go on to play for Wayne State College. "I've had a lot of fun. It's been great. You get to be around your friends all of the time. It's just a fun environment to be around. I loved it. Some days I would say I didn't but in the end, I always did."
MOC-Floyd Valley head coach Kate Boersma has been with De Haan every step along the way over the past four seasons.
Boersma watched as De Haan opened her freshman season on the varsity roster. De Haan was younger than most of her freshman class and she was usually going up against 17- and 18-year olds in tough Siouxland Conference matches.
From the start, De Haan held her own and finished her freshman campaign with 179 kills as she hit .189.
She even drew the eye of Wayne State head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl with her play during her freshman season.
"I saw her at an AAU tournament and ever since that day, she has been on our board," Kneifl said. "We are really excited to bring her in. She is a very dynamic attacker and just a really good athlete and has played a high level of high school and club volleyball."
This season, De Haan had 376 kills, the fifth-most in Class 3A as she was a Class 2A second-team All-State selection.
Boersma knew De Haan was going to turn into an all-around great player even when she was a freshman.
"I had very high expectations of her and she grew to have really high expectations of herself," Boersma said. "She showed a lot of maturity the last two years and she wanted to do everything for the team, whether it was playing front row or back row or serving. She did everything for the team to be successful.
"Everyone knows she can hit the ball but she is so gifted in the back row, she is a tremendous blocker but outsides don't get to block a lot. She has a love for the game that has inspired her to learn more about the game. She sacrificed her body and she had more rips on her jersey than anyone."
De Haan's dedication to the team was evident in her last high school match against Humboldt.
It was the Class 3A region final, so a trip to the state tournament was on the line and MOC-Floyd Valley dropped the first two sets.
Led by De Haan, the Dutch climbed out of that hole and forced a fifth set and was one point away from advancing to state. But Humboldt won the fifth set 18-16 to earn the ticket to Cedar Rapids.
In her final match, De Haan had 33 kills on 99 attempts. She also had 21 digs, three blocks and was 17-of-19 serving.
Boersma was there to provide encouragement for De Haan, and the rest of the seniors, after the heartbreaking loss.
"I saw four years of growth and maturity and love for her teammates and her love for the sport just come out of her in that game," Boersma said. "I told her afterward that she did everything she could. I was very proud of her. There were a few times that she looked liked what else could she do and I gave her the look of do whatever you have to do and she did.
"I've been so impressed with how she grew as a leader and how she grew as a teammate and just loved and cared about everyone on the team."
As Boersma watched De Haan develop into a great player, De Haan was soaking up all of the knowledge Boersma had to offer.
"She would help me a lot and I would always look to her after a mistake and she would help me through it," De Haan said. "It wasn't just from a coaching aspect, either. She would reach out to us to make sure we were alright. She was more than a coach and that made it easier to listen to her during practice."
De Haan was more than a player for Boersma, too.
"I love her and I am going to miss her. We would go to her basketball games. I have three boys and they would draw pictures for her and some of the other players," Boersma said. "She's part of the family and we love her like she is part of the family."
De Haan even plans to follow in Boersma's footsteps. Currently, De Haan is looking to become a physical education teacher and wants to coach. Boersma is a PE teacher at MOC-Floyd Valley.
"Her class always seemed like a fun environment. You get to play games that you used to play and influence kids. It would just be really fun," De Haan said. "Kate was very influential for me. I would interview her about her job and see what I would like about it."
Now De Haan goes to a Wayne State program that has at least 20 victories in every season except one since 2007.
Kneifl feels De Haan will compete for a starting spot for the Wildcats right away.
"It's never easy to do that but she has the physical abilities to do that. We lose Alyssa Ballenger, a four-year starter, and we hope she can come in and fill that void," Kneifl said. "Jazlin is a really physical player at the net and we like the way she plays. She does a lot of great things. She takes care of the out-of-system ball, which a lot of younger players don't do. The college game will change how she played and there will always be an adjustment, but we feel she has a high volleyball IQ."
While De Haan will miss playing for MOC-Floyd Valley, she's ready to start her college career with Wayne State in the summer.
"I am excited to meet new girls and when you get to that level, you have to compete for the spot," De Haan said. "I have to work for that spot if I want to play right away. To play at that high level, I am just going to have to work a lot harder than what I am used to but I am excited for it. It keeps me motivated for practices and games. To go in and try and earn a spot, it's exciting."
