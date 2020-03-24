JOURNAL WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: West Sioux's Adam Allard already building off latest loss

One loss doesn't define a career.
West Sioux's Adam Allard already proved that once in his career.
When Allard was a freshman, he lost his first-ever high school match at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitation in December. It was the last loss for Allard that season. It was also the last loss for Allard for more than three years.
During that time, Allard — the Sioux City Journal Wrestler of the Year — went on to win three individual state titles, became the 21st wrestler in IHSAA history to win 200 matches and put together the longest consecutive matches winning streak in IHSAA history.
The end of his high school career made history, too, and not the kind he wanted.
In his quest to become the 28th four-time IHSAA state champion, Allard was defeated by Cascade's Aidan Noonan after a late turn in the match for a 4-2 victory for the 126-pound Class 1A state title.
Allard became the first-ever wrestler who was going for his fourth state title to lose in the championship match.
But the Northern Iowa recruit's first loss sparked a string of success that is rarely seen in the high school wrestling ranks. Allard's second loss will only push him even more.
"Obviously, it didn't go my way and it was tough to get over. It took some time. But the best thing to do is to get over it as much as I can and leave it in the past," Allard said. "The loss really pushes me, makes me work harder and I have a lot more to achieve. I just have to put more time in and set new goals and try and achieve that."
Once again, one loss isn't going to define Allard's career.
"The first conversation I had with him is 'This loss will never define you. You control your future and your destiny,'" West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "This is the fuel for the future. His results for the next phase will ultimately be what people remember him by. One match won't define him."
However, that loss doesn't alter how Allard will forever be viewed in West Sioux's history.
"You have guys that want to chase him. Mikey Baker wants to chase him. William Van Bruggen and Cash Koopmans placed in state pee-wees and they want to chase him," Van Oort said. "How many programs do you know that a four-time state finalist and three-time state champion are right there and are real? He's real."
Allard and Van Oort aren't in the business of making excuses, either.
Allard was wearing a shoulder brace throughout the state tournament, something he wasn't wearing throughout the season.
It was an injury Allard suffered during the district tournament and Van Oort said Allard was not 100 percent at the state tournament.
"I think Adam had opportunities to win that match, anyone that watched it knows he could've won. Was he 100 percent, the answer is no. Were we operating like he was 100 percent, yeah we had to," Van Oort said. "Did it create limiting motion, absolutely. It didn't impact him in the first three matches and it shouldn't have impacted him in that last match."
You have free articles remaining.
Allard had an MRI a few weeks ago and it showed that he had a tear in his shoulder. It's not the point where he needs surgery and he is doing physical therapy.
Allard said it was hard to move his shoulder but that's not why he lost the match.
"During my matches, I tucked my arm in. I couldn't shoot that side, I couldn't do my outside carry. It worked for most of the tournament but I didn't have much offense on my feet," Allard said. "I am not here to make excuses. When you get on the mat, you have to wrestle tough. That's all me. I have to wrestle still, I have to score points. Yeah, my shoulder was messed up but I am not here to make excuses."
The loss gives Allard an area that he needs to work on.
Allard's always been one of the best defensive wrestlers in the state.
During his senior season, Allard showed how dangerous his offense always has been. He won his first-round state tournament match by tech fall in the first period. Any flaw Allard hard was difficult to find.
But Van Oort said the loss gives Allard something to work on in college since Noonan was able to ride him out and get a turn in the championship match.
"God works in funny ways and none of us will ever fully understand it and we will go forward. It's God's way of challenging him to keep that same passion that has built him into this person," Van Oort said. "Bottom is an area I thought you needed to work on and this is my way of telling you that if you don't get better at bottom, the next level will be really, really hard."
And Allard is ready for that next level.
He's already turned his focus to Fargo Nationals and then to his career at UNI. He's going to redshirt this upcoming season and is ready to start his career under head coach Doug Schwab, who also had words of advice for his future wrestler.
"I am so excited. I can't wait to be in the room with the coaching staff," Allard said. "Coach Schwab is a great guy and a great coach. He sat down and talked to me and Mark, watched some matches and he made sure I am alright. I told him I am fine and have to move on."
While he is moving on to the next level now, Allard has cherished his time at West Sioux. He's been the focal point of a team that went from putting a couple of wrestlers in the state tournament to finishing fourth at the traditional tournament back in February, West Sioux's highest-ever finish. He also helped the Falcons to back-to-back third-place finishes at the 1A state duals.
"It's been really fun. Our team is really close, we are like brothers and it's good to have them around you and we have a fun time," Allard said. "I knew we could be good and we had to put in the work. Now that we are in that position, it is awesome. We expect to be as good or better and we have good kids coming up. Mark has the winning mentality. He cares about us and cares about the kids."
About this time of year, Van Oort, Allard and a few others take a trip to the NCAA national wrestling tournament. They weren't able to go this year because of the tournament being canceled. Van Oort is looking forward to seeing Allard at the national tournament again, but this time he hopes he's watching Allard on the mat at NCAA nationals.
"He's ready, man. He loves Legends of Gold and Falcons Wrestling Club but Division I wrestling has been his dream his entire life," Van Oort said. "He's going to be focused on being the best version of himself. He's focused being a Fargo national champion and he got a taste of that last year. He's excited."
West Sioux has already seen what the best version of Adam Allard looks like on the high school level. So has Northwest Iowa and the rest of the state. Which is why no matter what, Van Oort thinks Allard is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever grace the mat in IHSAA history.
"He's hope and opportunity. He's a guy that gives all of the kids the meaning of what they are trying to do in the room and that's really, really special," Van Oort said. "We are going to miss him. We are going to enjoy cheering him on and we are going to carry his legacy.
"Every one of those kids, they look at those records. They are chasing him and they can be like him."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!