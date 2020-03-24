JOURNAL WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: West Sioux's Adam Allard already building off latest loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Allard had an MRI a few weeks ago and it showed that he had a tear in his shoulder. It's not the point where he needs surgery and he is doing physical therapy.

Allard said it was hard to move his shoulder but that's not why he lost the match.

"During my matches, I tucked my arm in. I couldn't shoot that side, I couldn't do my outside carry. It worked for most of the tournament but I didn't have much offense on my feet," Allard said. "I am not here to make excuses. When you get on the mat, you have to wrestle tough. That's all me. I have to wrestle still, I have to score points. Yeah, my shoulder was messed up but I am not here to make excuses."

The loss gives Allard an area that he needs to work on.

Allard's always been one of the best defensive wrestlers in the state.

During his senior season, Allard showed how dangerous his offense always has been. He won his first-round state tournament match by tech fall in the first period. Any flaw Allard hard was difficult to find.

But Van Oort said the loss gives Allard something to work on in college since Noonan was able to ride him out and get a turn in the championship match.