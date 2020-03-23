JOURNAL WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Van Oort leads West Sioux to second-straight third-place state duals finish

While the West Sioux wrestling team came home with its second-straight third-place finish from the Class 1A state duals, there were some question marks coming into the season for the Falcons.
The Falcons were coming off their best-ever season in 2018-19, finishing third in the Class 1A state duals and they had two individual champions - Adam Allard (120 pounds) and Kory Van Oort (152 pounds).
But Van Oort was one of a number of Falcons who were graduating along with Logan Koedam, Trevor Schuller, Neddy Montes, Andrew Cox and Brandon Schuller. So West Sioux had some holes to fill in its lineup this season. Koedam finished in third at 195 pounds and Trevor Schuller qualified for state at 182 pounds.
Still, West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort, the Journal's Wrestling Coach of the Year, was confident he had quality wrestlers to fill some key holes in the lineup.
"I got a sneak peek at the lineup in July when we went to the Buena Vista duals with Canton (S.D.) and Fairmont (Minnesota)," Van Oort said. "We lost both of those duals but we were competitive in those duals. We also saw Lake Mills so I had a good idea where we would fit in. It was important for us to back up that third-place finish."
The start of the season didn't go as smoothly as Van Oort would've liked, though.
In the final tournament before Christmas break, West Sioux finished in fourth place at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invite. Canton, which set the record for the most points scored at the South Dakota state tournament a few weeks ago, won the tournament.
Van Oort wasn't disappointed by any means but he knew the team had to perform better in order to reach the bar the 2018-19 team set.
"We had question marks of who was going to be the leader. I talked to (seniors) Seth Salker, Kyler Bak, Dillon Lynott, Bryan Hernandez and Adam Allard about leading this team," Van Oort said. "Those guys dug deep over Christmas break and then Logan and Kory came back around the program and that rubbed off on some guys. The second half of the year, we had defined leaders and an identity. The guys all stepped up."
West Sioux didn't lose another dual or a tournament from that point on heading into the state duals and the traditional state tournament.
The Falcons did lose to Lisbon in the 1A state dual semifinals. The Lions went on to win the state duals and West Sioux bounced back, dominating Lake Mills 47-27 to finish in third place in 1A for the second straight season.
At the traditional tournament, West Sioux had its most state placewinners in the program's history with Allard (second at 126), Braden Graff (third at 113), Carson Lynott (third at 182), Mikey Baker (fifth at 106) and Cullen Koedam (fifth at 132). That allowed the Falcons to finish in fourth place overall, one spot higher than they finished the season before.
"It was another great year after graduating so many hammers. This was a little bit more rewarding because there were some question marks," Van Oort said. "It was really cool to see guys like Bryan, Seth, Kyler and Jose Rodriguez step up to get those wins that we were losing. Last season, we got third by one point over Lisbon at the duals.
"This year, the way we wrapped up the third-place finish, it was never in question. It was really cool to see this team grown in a manner that we just kept reloading."
The end of the traditional tournament marked the completion of Van Oort's fifth season as head coach of the West Sioux wrestling program. He spent two seasons as an assistant before taking on the head role.
Van Oort has seen the program grow from getting a couple of state qualifiers to getting individual state champions and to now having a three-time state champion with Allard, a state champion with Kory Van Oort and two third-place finishes at the state duals.
"I couldn't have asked for a better group of kids to get back into the head position," Mark Van Oort said. "We had talented guys and leadership. I think the final piece of it is we have a community that loves winning, embraces it and gives them a positive culture for the young men. How many programs were in state wrestling, state baseball, state football, state basketball?
"This isn't happening by accident. The kids expect this and its pretty awesome."
Van Oort acknowledges that he hasn't done it alone and made it a point to surround himself with quality assistants - Mark Rens, Chet Utesch, Chad Koedam and Tom Salker. Plus the youth program continues to grow with Van Oort's guidance. Between the youth programs and the high school team, there were 85 wrestlers with the Falcon Wrestling Club.
"I have really, really awesome assistant coaches and I have great dads that volunteer at the youth level. That's where tradition is built," Van Oort said. "Last but not least, the wrestlers, they have a hard job and a lot of these guys have been going since August with football."
This isn't the peak point for the Falcons, though.
West Sioux does graduate a 200-win, three-time state champion and Northern Iowa recruit with Allard along with Dillon Lynott, a three-time state qualifier; Salker, who won 37 matches and qualified for the state tournament this season; Bak, who won 26 matches; Rodriguez, who won 25 matches and qualified for the state tournament; Hernandez, who won 35 matches; and Yahir and Eddie Topete.
But the Falcons do return four state placewinners with Carson Lynott, Baker, Graff and Koedam along with Drayvon Kraft, who is a two-time state qualifier. Four of them will be juniors, Baker will be a sophomore.
"The four guys that were placewinners all won their last match. Cullen and Carson stepped up significantly in weight to find as much if not more success this season," Van Oort said. "Mikey, the intention for him is to go up quite a few weights and he has that ability. Braden, it will be his second full year at West Sioux. Ty Kennedy won some matches for us, Ty Herpst has won about 40 matches for us in two years, Jeshua Cervantes has put in three good years and we are trying to turn Ashton McMillan into a heavyweight."
Kennedy went 16-11 this past season as a freshman. Herpst won 21 matches. Cervantes won eight matches and in only six matches, McMillan, a freshman, went 5-1.
But without Allard, West Sioux may get overlooked this season, which could be a mistake considering Van Oort's program keeps getting stronger season by season.
"I think people are smart enough to see that West Sioux is probably going to be a force in the traditional. We have the fourth-most points back. Teams will overlook us in the duals," Van Oort said. "I feel like we can be a team that is right there again. You don't graduate tradition. We've graduated great wrestlers and great kids but not tradition and that's what we do.
"You build great teams year-in and year-out and we are getting closer to that three years in a row now."