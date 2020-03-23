JOURNAL WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Van Oort leads West Sioux to second-straight third-place state duals finish

Van Oort wasn't disappointed by any means but he knew the team had to perform better in order to reach the bar the 2018-19 team set.

"We had question marks of who was going to be the leader. I talked to (seniors) Seth Salker, Kyler Bak, Dillon Lynott, Bryan Hernandez and Adam Allard about leading this team," Van Oort said. "Those guys dug deep over Christmas break and then Logan and Kory came back around the program and that rubbed off on some guys. The second half of the year, we had defined leaders and an identity. The guys all stepped up."

West Sioux didn't lose another dual or a tournament from that point on heading into the state duals and the traditional state tournament.

The Falcons did lose to Lisbon in the 1A state dual semifinals. The Lions went on to win the state duals and West Sioux bounced back, dominating Lake Mills 47-27 to finish in third place in 1A for the second straight season.

At the traditional tournament, West Sioux had its most state placewinners in the program's history with Allard (second at 126), Braden Graff (third at 113), Carson Lynott (third at 182), Mikey Baker (fifth at 106) and Cullen Koedam (fifth at 132). That allowed the Falcons to finish in fourth place overall, one spot higher than they finished the season before.