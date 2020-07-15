JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Bishop Heelan's decision could impact fall sports season

Two back-to-back tweets by the Bishop Heelan Athletics account late Monday morning sent ripples throughout not just Northwest Iowa but across the state.
It also shed light on the fact that COVID-19 protocols for teams are based on a county-by-county basis, not by the IHSAA or the IGHSAU.
One of the tweets is one that we had sort of planned for. The unexpected one was the first one. Bishop Heelan announced via Twitter that the varsity softball team had to end its season, forfeiting its Class 3A region game against OABCIG on Wednesday, because of a positive COVID-19 test for one of its players.
There was nothing out of the ordinary with that tweet. A number of high school softball teams, along with more than a few baseball teams, had made the same announcement over the past week.
What made this situation different was a tweet that followed four minutes later at 11 a.m.
The previous week, Heelan announced a member of the baseball team tested positive for COVID-19. The program paused its season and would reevaluate on Monday after consulting with the Siouxland District Health Department.
Heelan sent shockwaves across the state when the tweets was sent out that the baseball team will resume its season instead of canceling it, which is what almost every program has done this close to the postseason when they have had a positive COVID-19 test.
Look, I am not going to get into the semantics of all of it. Zach James did a great job of recapping the whole situation in his story Monday night, outlining why Heelan made both of its decision based on advice from Siouxland District Health Department.
To be honest, Heelan is the scapegoat here since they aren't the first team in Iowa to make this decision, its just the first school that has made it public. Heelan, which was ranked No. 7 in the latest Class 3A poll, isn't even the first program in Woodbury County to make this decision. Another ranked team went through the same contact tracing process after a player tested positive and came to the same conclusion as Heelan, to continue its season. That team didn't even have to postpone or cancel any games.
The fact that Heelan went public with it is what made the Crusaders public enemy No. 1. But once all of the dust settles, Heelan and any other program that has used contact tracing may have just set the blueprint for how the fall season might work.
Questions were starting to pop up earlier this season on why a team has to close up shop for one positive test. Why couldn't the rest of the team, which tested negative, keep going?
The Waterloo Courier's Nick Petaros brought this up on Twitter nine days ago. "Shutting everything down for two weeks after a positive doesn't seem practical moving forward," Petaros said in his tweet. "Teams should be able to resume play with athletes and coaches that test negative. More important, let's make sure we can safely offer in-person classes."
I retweeted it because I agree with Nick and he's seen plenty of teams in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area halt their seasons. If there are going to be sports, others who are not sick shouldn't be punished for someone who is sick. Should Dowling Catholic, the top team in Class 4A, have to end its season before the postseason begins because one player and a coach tested positive? What if that player was primarily a junior varsity player? Or even if he was a starter, should one positive test end its season since Dowling presumably has the depth to fill that position?
Well that question has been answered by Heelan, who has six of its nine starters in quarantine for Wednesday's game against East. It is unknown how many of those starters will be cleared for the Crusaders' 3A district tournament opener against Storm Lake on Friday. What is known is that Heelan will play the game, even if it is with three varsity starters.
So how will this affect the fall sports season if there is even one? Remember, Governor Kim Reynolds has already green-lit a fall season, which is what she did for the summer season.
Instead of football, volleyball, cross country of golf teams having to take two weeks off, they might not have to miss any time based on contact tracing. If that school's county health board, like the Siouxland District Health Department, determines the team outside that player or two is safe, the season can continue, meaning games won't be missed because of a two-week quarantine.
Based on the outrage on Monday, a number of teams and people around the state didn't know it was a county-by-county decision. Now that they do, this probably means more programs will work closely with contact tracing with their county health boards, which means a fall season is more likely, in my opinion.
However, the key to all of this is being honest. When players or coaches are asked how much contact they've had with teammates, they need to be honest in their answers which I am assuming they are doing already. Because if someone lies, this will have more ramifications come football season when there is a lot more contact. If someone is potentially sick, it could spread quickly during a football game.
The key here is being honest. Oh, and socially distance and be smart. And please, for the sake of staying healthy, wear a mask. That's another clear way to potentially having a fall sports season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!