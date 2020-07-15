JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Bishop Heelan's decision could impact fall sports season

The Waterloo Courier's Nick Petaros brought this up on Twitter nine days ago. "Shutting everything down for two weeks after a positive doesn't seem practical moving forward," Petaros said in his tweet. "Teams should be able to resume play with athletes and coaches that test negative. More important, let's make sure we can safely offer in-person classes."

I retweeted it because I agree with Nick and he's seen plenty of teams in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area halt their seasons. If there are going to be sports, others who are not sick shouldn't be punished for someone who is sick. Should Dowling Catholic, the top team in Class 4A, have to end its season before the postseason begins because one player and a coach tested positive? What if that player was primarily a junior varsity player? Or even if he was a starter, should one positive test end its season since Dowling presumably has the depth to fill that position?

Well that question has been answered by Heelan, who has six of its nine starters in quarantine for Wednesday's game against East. It is unknown how many of those starters will be cleared for the Crusaders' 3A district tournament opener against Storm Lake on Friday. What is known is that Heelan will play the game, even if it is with three varsity starters.