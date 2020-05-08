JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Dan McCool was the ultimate Iowa wrestling historian

It was back in November when I came into the office and had a package at my desk. With the way the package felt and the size of it, I knew it had to be one thing - a book.
I was right. When I opened the package I pulled A History of Wrestling in Iowa: Growing Gold. I didn't need to even look at who the author was, I knew it immediately. It had to be written by Dan McCool.
A glance at the bottom left corner proved what I already knew, McCool had written another book about wrestling in Iowa, ranging from the high school level to the collegiate.
My face lit up. McCool was the premier Iowa wrestling historian. As K.J. Pilcher, the wrestling reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette, put it on Twitter, McCool forgot more about wrestling in the state of Iowa than any of us will ever know. I was excited to sit down and read the book and hopefully give McCool a call up to talk about the book at some point.
However, I took too much time getting to that task this winter. It wasn't until this past month that I was able to get a couple of chapters in, meaning I missed my time to talk to McCool about the book.
On Monday, McCool died at the age of 60 due to heart complications. On Monday, Iowa lost one of the greatest wrestling historians in the state's history.
McCool was a longtime sports reporter for the Des Moines Register, covering high school and college sports. His specialty was wrestling. McCool went on to write Reach for the Stars: The Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, a book that is the go-to for wrestling facts in Iowa's storied wrestling history.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam still remembers the first time he talked to Dan McCool. It was during Koedam's senior season in high school and McCool talked to him at the Iowa individual state wrestling tournament.
"He was thee Dan McCool who wrote for the Des Moines Register. It was like talking to a movie star," Koedam said. "The thing I thought was cool about Dan McCool was when I was a 23-year old coach at Kingsley, he came up to me and said 'Hey Clint, how are you doing?' He remembered my name!
"We briefly talked and I asked how do you remember me and he talked about meeting on the long benches at the Barn. If we were ever at the same facilities, we would shoot the breeze and would catch up and make fun of each other."
It was hard to miss the big, burly McCool who looked like he needed a shave or a haircut and was often carrying a camera. Over the past couple of seasons, I saw him at a tournament or dual or two in Northwest Iowa as he waited to talk or to joke with a wrestler or a coach.
"For me, for a lot of us in the wrestling community, his jokes, his happiness and the dude constantly flipped me crap, those are the things that a lot of guys are going to miss about Dan," Koedam said. "He maybe didn't walk around with a big smile on his face but you never met him in a bad mood."
The first time I talked to McCool was back when I was in Waverly. It was during the heart of wrestling season when he added me on Facebook and wanted to let me know the history of the Waverly-Shell Rock and Wartburg college wrestling programs, especially since it was Jim Miller's last season at Wartburg. I was amazed about how much he knew about the programs.
I quickly found out just how much he knew about wrestling in the state based on his Facebook posts that touched on wrestling facts.
He didn't post those or write books or stories to show how knowledgable he was, either. McCool wrote all of that to honor the sport.
"If there was anything anyone needs to take away from Dan, Reach for the Stars, that wasn't for him. He did that to give that history back to the wrestling world," Koedam said. "That's an outstanding statement, to do something that is meant for everyone else. ... He was just an amazing person who has dedicated so much time to wrestling.
"He had a passion for the sport in high school and college. He was so energetic when it came to the sport. If there was a big tournament, you would see him there."
Next year's wrestling season will be different. It will be odd not seeing Dan at a major tournament. It will be odd not seeing him talk to the best wrestlers and catching up with coaches.
Dan will be missed by the whole wrestling community in Iowa. There are few that did more for the state of wrestling than what Dan McCool did.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!