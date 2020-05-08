JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Dan McCool was the ultimate Iowa wrestling historian

Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam still remembers the first time he talked to Dan McCool. It was during Koedam's senior season in high school and McCool talked to him at the Iowa individual state wrestling tournament.

"He was thee Dan McCool who wrote for the Des Moines Register. It was like talking to a movie star," Koedam said. "The thing I thought was cool about Dan McCool was when I was a 23-year old coach at Kingsley, he came up to me and said 'Hey Clint, how are you doing?' He remembered my name!

"We briefly talked and I asked how do you remember me and he talked about meeting on the long benches at the Barn. If we were ever at the same facilities, we would shoot the breeze and would catch up and make fun of each other."

It was hard to miss the big, burly McCool who looked like he needed a shave or a haircut and was often carrying a camera. Over the past couple of seasons, I saw him at a tournament or dual or two in Northwest Iowa as he waited to talk or to joke with a wrestler or a coach.

"For me, for a lot of us in the wrestling community, his jokes, his happiness and the dude constantly flipped me crap, those are the things that a lot of guys are going to miss about Dan," Koedam said. "He maybe didn't walk around with a big smile on his face but you never met him in a bad mood."