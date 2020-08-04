JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: How successful the high school baseball and softball seasons were is up for debate

So what exactly is up for debate for the season? Well first, the ability for human beings to actually follow guidelines or suggestions was basically almost null and void this summer. Apparently, if it's not an actual rule, some people don't feel the need to follow it.

Case and point, the IGHSAU state tournament. The IGHSAU recommended social distancing and wearing facemasks. When I was there last Tuesday, I wore a facemask most of the time, as was evident by the great partial face sunburn I received where the lower half was still its pale self and not red like the top half.

Now the rest of the crowd at the state tournament? Well, facemasks were about as rare to find as a vegetable in my diet. It may appear every now and again but mostly won't be seen. I will say, most of the masks I saw were worn by other members of the media, but not by the spectators.

Look, I am going to wear a facemask when out and about. I suggest others do, too. Hate me all you want I guess.

Also, social distancing was hard to find in Fort Dodge. The IGHSAU can only enforce that so much, as athletic directors found out this summer. People just aren't going to do it as much as they are told to.