JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: How successful the high school baseball and softball seasons were is up for debate

From the moment the IHSAA and IGHSAU (okay, let's be realistic here, from the moment Governor Kim Reynolds) announced there was going to be a high school baseball and softball season, one of the first questions that came up was when would it get shut down?
Was it going to be when the first player that had to go into quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19? Was it going to be when a ranked team in either league had to pause its season?
Well, it appears none of those conditions were going to affect the season and the last one didn't happen, even though there were a few quality teams that weren't unable to participate in the postseason.
By the end of the season, a little more than 95 percent of the baseball and softball teams were able to finish their season in a normal fashion. Isn't it strange to say that probably is considered a successful summer, especially when basically every year, at least 99 percent to 100 percent of the teams finish their season in the postseason?
Well, if we haven't learned by now, there is a new normal going on and I guess 95 percent qualifies as successful. How successful? That's the part up for debate.
It was successful because the season started, it wasn't halted and we got four legit state champions in baseball and five legit state champions in softball. Heck, Maddie Poppe may even come up with a song about Clarksville's Class 1A state title run.
So what exactly is up for debate for the season? Well first, the ability for human beings to actually follow guidelines or suggestions was basically almost null and void this summer. Apparently, if it's not an actual rule, some people don't feel the need to follow it.
Case and point, the IGHSAU state tournament. The IGHSAU recommended social distancing and wearing facemasks. When I was there last Tuesday, I wore a facemask most of the time, as was evident by the great partial face sunburn I received where the lower half was still its pale self and not red like the top half.
Now the rest of the crowd at the state tournament? Well, facemasks were about as rare to find as a vegetable in my diet. It may appear every now and again but mostly won't be seen. I will say, most of the masks I saw were worn by other members of the media, but not by the spectators.
Look, I am going to wear a facemask when out and about. I suggest others do, too. Hate me all you want I guess.
Also, social distancing was hard to find in Fort Dodge. The IGHSAU can only enforce that so much, as athletic directors found out this summer. People just aren't going to do it as much as they are told to.
But how is that going to work for football and volleyball? They are already taking away the first two rows behind benches for volleyball but you are still in what could be a packed gym. Will attendance be limited? How about for football on a packed Friday night? Who is going to follow the X's of where not to sit? Doubtful that gets followed from what has been seen.
Even for the IHSAA state tournament, seats that were closed off were zip-tied, which should be a clear sign not to use them. However, the IHSAA had to send out a message to stop cutting the zip-ties. Do we need to guard the chairs people can't use with lasers or something?
The good news is while there were positive COVID-19 cases with some programs, studies showed that there wasn't a transfer of the virus from team-to-team, which was one of the concerns. It seems most of the cases were caused from someone bringing it to the team and most of the time it was contained to a player or two.
Granted, the guidelines of whether a team should shut it down for 14 days or play on were inconsistent because there was no clear cut rule. While relying on your county health board is advisable, different boards have different ways of dealing with the virus, which is perfectly fine. But people around the state are going to cry foul each county is handled differently than theirs, so there needs to be a statewide rule or else a things could get ugly.
Also, it's shady when some teams don't make it public they had a COVID-19 case. When others find out, it just feels like that program is trying to cover up something. It's fair to make it public just like a good amount of other programs do.
So what about the fall season? It's harder to socially distance for football. I don't know if people have noticed this, but there is no tackling in baseball and softball. Well unless you are Robin Ventura, but he shouldn't have gone after Nolan Ryan in the first place.
Volleyball doesn't have as much contact and one rule has already been put into place to ensure less interaction since teams will no longer be switching sides between sets. Cross country could also see changes at the starting line where there is the most interaction. Golf has proven it's a good socially distanced sport already.
Look, it may seem like I am focusing on the negatives but without looking at the negatives, how does one move forward and improve? Isn't that how one improves as an individual and a community? So let's strive to be a bit better during the fall season so it can be more successful than the summer season, which had a good amount of success on its own.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!