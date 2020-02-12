JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Hunter Steffans victory for Sergeant Bluff-Luton shows just how strategic wrestling lineups are

It was an improbable victory. A freshman who was wrestling in his first-ever varsity match beating a veteran wrestler with 99 career wins especially considering the victory got Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the Class 2A state duals.
But that's almost exactly how SB-L coach Clint Koedam had it drawn up in his head. He knew he was probably going to have to rely on Hunter Steffans, an inexperienced freshman who he had full faith in.
Now on Tuesday, I was thinking of the different lineup variations SB-L might use if the Warriors had to face Central Lyon/George-Little because on paper, the Lions appeared to have certain advantages with Kalen Meyer, Bryce Vande Weerd, Dylan Winkle, Josh Riibe and Jarrett Meyer at the heavier weights.
At no point did I factor freshman Hunter Steffans into the mix which makes the victory even more improbable to me but not to Koedam, who sees Steffans in the wrestling room every day and knows what the freshman is capable of.
First I need to point out just how incredible that victory by Steffans was. You can have all the faith in the world in a kid, he still has to go out and perform in a pressure situation. Having to win your match against a wrestler with 99 career wins to get to the state duals is incredible pressure for a freshman in his first-career varsity match.
Apparently for Steffans, pressure doesn't exist on a wrestling match (insert shrug emoji here). Because all of a sudden, the freshman had a takedown and later had a 4-0 lead. Even times when he was about to be turned by Dax De Groot, he was able to scramble out of it, preventing crucial back points for De Groot. That led to a 7-4 decision for a freshman that wrestled like he's been on the mat all season.
This is where the statement iron sharpens iron comes to mind. Do a lot of wrestling coaches and wrestlers use that line a bit too much around the area? A bit. Does it make it any less true? Absolutely not and I love it when they use that line because it's absolutely true.
Before Steffans went to check in, Koedam had a quick talk to the freshman. I was close enough to hear what I believe Koedam said to Steffans, which was "just like in the practice."
You have free articles remaining.
Why is that so important? Because even though De Groot has 99 career wins, Steffans is seeing top-quality wrestling every day in practice because the 132-pounder, which is what he is listed at but bumped up to 138, goes against Noah Parmelee, Ty Koedam, Isaac Bryan, Nate Curry, Cory Bates and even at times Jack Gaukel. Most of those wrestlers have been ranked this season so Steffans has been able to develop in the wrestling room by facing some of the best wrestlers in their weight class every day.
That's why iron sharpens iron and that's why Steffans probably didn't feel any pressure because if he just did what he does during practice, Steffans was the favorite in the match, which is absolutely crazy to think about.
Honestly, it was probably one of the top-10 things I've seen on a wrestling mat.
Second, Koedam trusting Steffans in the final match of the night was one of a few chess moves that the veteran SB-L coach made on Tuesday.
Now, I do have to point out, he can't make some of those moves if he doesn't win the flip earlier in the evening. SB-L won the flip, meaning CL/GLR had to show which wrestler it was sending out first for each weight class, allowing Koedam to make his choice of who he was going to send out.
This came into play at a crucial time. At 160 pounds, CL/GLR coach Curtis Eben made the right call and sent Dylann Van Berkum out. Koedam saw that, walked toward the hallway and told Matthew Headid to come out. If SB-L had to show first, it might have been Gaukel that came out, setting up Meyer vs. Blake Liebe at 170.
But Koedam had Gaukel, the top-ranked wrestler at 152, weigh in a bit heavy on Tuesday, allowing Gaukel to jump up to 170 if needed. So Koedam saved Gaukel for 170 pounds and the move paid off because Headid came through with a crucial pin.
Gaukel then faced Meyer and picked up a decision. Koedam bumped Liebe up to 182 to face Vande Weerd and Liebe pulled out another crucial decision. While the dual did come down to the 138-pound match later, those victories were basically as crucial because the Warriors probably aren't in the same position if Meyer beats Liebe and/or Vande Weerd beats Bradyn Barclay at 182.
This is why before the dual with the Lions, Koedam was watching the CL/GLR vs. West Lyon dual. He was watching intently and I would've loved to know what was going through his head lineup wise. However, I am glad I didn't know because the whole gym was treated to quite the match at 138 that no one was expecting.