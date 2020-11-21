JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean became a legend Friday

Last year going into the state semifinals, not much was known about Cooper DeJean around the state.
We could see the massive numbers that were reported online and then at the UNI-Dome, I and along with a number of other people, got to see just how good of an athlete he was when DeJean helped lead OABCIG over the Algona in the state semifinals and then the Falcons got a dominating win over Waukon.
That's when DeJean became a household name.
This past Friday, DeJean became a legend the likes of Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez.
I didn't catch what cleats DeJean wore, but I know they weren't PF Flyers and instead of a Saint Bernard chasing DeJean around, it was 11 Van Meter football players.
Down by eight points, DeJean almost did it all as the Falcons came back to not only tie the game at 26 against Van Meter with 1:30 left in the game, but to win by a touchdown as OABCIG claimed its second-straight title, this one in Class 1A.
It all started with a Van Meter touchdown because DeJean came through with a big block on the extra point to keep the game within one score. DeJean admitted in the postgame interview that he didn't know how big that block was at the time.
That started what I joked was 'Cooper time.'
"I just had to make some plays. I just tried to get another (title) back home," said DeJean after I called the final five minutes 'Cooper time.'
After the blocked point after, DeJean scored three touchdowns, one of which was wiped out by a questionable holding call. The second touchdown got the Falcons within two, the third touchdown was the game-winner.
Oh, and the two-point conversion to tie the game came from DeJean when he took on two Van Meter players at the goal line and was left standing.
Thinking about what DeJean did in the game and what he has done in his career at OABCIG got head coach Larry Allen a little choked up in the postgame interview.
"It's the deal where the leader that he is, he wanted the ball in his hands at the end of the game. That's not something you can coach. He's quite the competitor and he means so much for our program. We are going to really miss him," Allen said. "He just has that innate ability to perform at a high level. Not that he doesn't do that all of the time, but when it's crunch time, whether it be basketball or football or whatever. he just plays at a higher level.
"He elevates his game and is a phenomenal athlete and a good young man."
DeJean's "The Jet" play came on the game-winning score.
DeJean started to his left, broke a couple of tackles and was almost to the sideline.
Somehow, DeJean noticed there was running room to the right, so he reversed course.
DeJean got a few key blocks and sprinted into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown where he ran probably at least 40 yards.
Webster City Daily Freeman-Journal sports editor Troy Banning was the first one to point it out. That play was reminiscent of former Iowa State quarterback Seneca Wallace's run against Texas Tech almost two decades ago.
While DeJean is getting a good amount of the headlines after Friday's performance, he's always been quick to point out his teammates. DeJean credited Easton Harms for a key catch to setup the game-tying touchdown. He credited his line, his backs and his receivers, many of which came through with big blocks to help free DeJean on the game-winning score.
DeJean has been surrounded by some great athletes, too. Last year Jake Nieman was his favorite target. This year it was Harms. Trust Wells, Cameron Sharkey, Kolton Koop and Griffin Diersen all made great, athletic plays, too. Ethan Shever and Zach Hemer helped lead a quality defensive effort for the Falcons this year along with DeJean.
Also, in the second half, Van Meter's Kobe Richards tried to haul in a deep pass but couldn't. Stretching for the ball caused his leg to cramp and he was down on the turf.
Before Van Meter's trainers could get to him, DeJean was the first of three Falcons there. DeJean then held up Richards' leg to help him stretch it out until the trainers got there.
Now just wait until basketball season when DeJean starts taking over games again and scoring 25 to 30 points a game. At state track, don't be surprised when DeJean is anchoring a relay or two and competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
The debate has already started with what Iowa should do with DeJean, who is slated to play safety for the Hawkeyes, but that door has never been closed at another position.
DeJean was quite the receiver before he moved to quarterback at OABCIG and is 6-foot-2. So he could play there, or safety, where he has almost 10 picks in the past two seasons for the Falcons and can come up and stop the run. I've even heard rumblings that he could redshirt and after adding 10-15 pounds of muscle, he could play linebacker. Remember, Josey Jewell was listed at 6'2, 225 pounds as a freshman. DeJean is only 25 pounds lighter than that so it's not out of the realms of possibility.
Of course, the Twitter-verse said 'HOW CAN HE NOT BE A QUARTERBACK!' While I do think he should be given a look there, he will be a playmaker at whatever position he is at.
For now, just have fun and take in an OABCIG boys' basketball game next and continue to watch what a freak athlete DeJean is.
