JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: OABCIG's Cooper DeJean became a legend Friday

"I just had to make some plays. I just tried to get another (title) back home," said DeJean after I called the final five minutes 'Cooper time.'

After the blocked point after, DeJean scored three touchdowns, one of which was wiped out by a questionable holding call. The second touchdown got the Falcons within two, the third touchdown was the game-winner.

Oh, and the two-point conversion to tie the game came from DeJean when he took on two Van Meter players at the goal line and was left standing.

Thinking about what DeJean did in the game and what he has done in his career at OABCIG got head coach Larry Allen a little choked up in the postgame interview.

"It's the deal where the leader that he is, he wanted the ball in his hands at the end of the game. That's not something you can coach. He's quite the competitor and he means so much for our program. We are going to really miss him," Allen said. "He just has that innate ability to perform at a high level. Not that he doesn't do that all of the time, but when it's crunch time, whether it be basketball or football or whatever. he just plays at a higher level.

"He elevates his game and is a phenomenal athlete and a good young man."

DeJean's "The Jet" play came on the game-winning score.