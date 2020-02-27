JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Sioux City East girls make history in beating Dowling

It's not hyperbole to say the Sioux City East girls' basketball team made history on Tuesday night.
True, it's not the first time East has qualified for state even though it has been awhile. But it is the first time the Black Raiders qualified for the state tournament as a Class 5A team. The last time East qualified for the IGHSAU girls' basketball state tournament was back in 2001, which was the second-straight appearance for East.
What makes this trip to the state tournament historic is because it's not just the first time East has qualified as a 5A team, it's the first time any of the Sioux City public schools have been at state as a 5A team since the IGHSAU went to a five-class format in 2012-13.
Why hasn't a Sioux City public school (which doesn't include Bishop Heelan since they are a private school) been in the 5A tournament, or even a state tournament since 2009 when North won the state title?
Well, because the path has become extremely difficult to get there. Usually, a Sioux City public school has to go through a team from Central Iowa, usually from the CIML.
A win in that situation is almost like a scene from Hoosiers. Yes, the height of the hoops are the same as they are in Sioux City like they are in Des Moines, but the 5A schools from Western Iowa will always be the underdogs because the CIML teams have always won those games since the since to 5A.
That was the case this season again since East had to go through Dowling Catholic, which was ranked third.
East had a good season, ranked No. 15 in the final poll and had a major upset of Bishop Heelan early in the season. The Black Raiders also only lost by two points to Johnston, which finished ahead of Dowling Catholic in the CIML Central. Johnston also beat a ranked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln team by 21 points in that 5A regional final. East split its season series against the Lynx.
But the Black Raiders didn't get a higher ranking because they stubbed their toes against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Le Mars, which were among East's seven losses.
And even going into the regional title game against Dowling, the Black Raiders didn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence of a potential upset of Dowling after going to overtime with Des Moines Roosevelt in the semifinal. East needed to hold Roosevelt, which does have 13 wins, to three points in the fourth quarter to earn the extra period.
So no one, including me, outside of East thought the Black Raiders were going to knock off Dowling Catholic, especially since the Maroons have one of the best players in Iowa girls' basketball history with Iowa recruit Caitlin Clark. The Maroons qualified for state in the three previous seasons with Clark at the helm.
The Black Raiders win is even more improbable when you factor in that they were trailing by 11 at halftime.
But here we are, talking about one of the greatest wins in East's history. The fact that the Black Raiders were able to keep Dowling in check in the third quarter to not only come back but to take the lead is incredible, especially on Dowling's home court. Clark had 40 points in the game but she went quiet in the third because of the Black Raiders' defense, which held Dowling to only four points in that frame.
Not only did the Black Raiders beat Dowling, they found a way to slow down Clark long enough to take control of the game.
Even IGHSAU assistant director Jason Eslinger called East's win over Dowling the "shock of the regional tournament."
The credit is two-fold for the upset. First there's head coach Brian Drent, who has spent the last three seasons building the Black Raiders into an improbable state tournament team. The season before Drent took over, the Black Raiders were 8-16. After going 3-18 in his first season at East, the Black Raiders had their first winning season since 2007-08 when they went 14-9 in the last season's campaign.
Drent also kept the team calm at halftime despite being down 11 to the No. 3 team in 5A, switched up the zone defense to give Clark and the rest of the Maroons fits and then drew up the right offense.
The rest of the credit goes to the players, obviously, not just for this season, but over the past three seasons, buying into Drent's system and philosophy. Senior Kennedy McCloy is going to end her career as the second-leading scorer all-time in Black Raiders history. Katlynn Tucker is East's career-leader in three-pointers made. Nyamer Diew leads 5A with 65 blocks and will play at Butler next season.
The players came in with the right mindset. They didn't think they were going to lose and that's half of the battle sometimes. You can't go in with the mindset that you are going to lose and while that's easy to say, when a team is staring at the barrel of a team ranked No. 3 in the state, it's easy to have some self-doubt.
The Black Raiders knew they were going to win that game, even if most of the people around the state didn't think so, and sometimes all it takes is just enough belief to make history in the process.