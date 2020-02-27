JUSTIN RUST COLUMN: Sioux City East girls make history in beating Dowling

But here we are, talking about one of the greatest wins in East's history. The fact that the Black Raiders were able to keep Dowling in check in the third quarter to not only come back but to take the lead is incredible, especially on Dowling's home court. Clark had 40 points in the game but she went quiet in the third because of the Black Raiders' defense, which held Dowling to only four points in that frame.

Not only did the Black Raiders beat Dowling, they found a way to slow down Clark long enough to take control of the game.

Even IGHSAU assistant director Jason Eslinger called East's win over Dowling the "shock of the regional tournament."

The credit is two-fold for the upset. First there's head coach Brian Drent, who has spent the last three seasons building the Black Raiders into an improbable state tournament team. The season before Drent took over, the Black Raiders were 8-16. After going 3-18 in his first season at East, the Black Raiders had their first winning season since 2007-08 when they went 14-9 in the last season's campaign.

Drent also kept the team calm at halftime despite being down 11 to the No. 3 team in 5A, switched up the zone defense to give Clark and the rest of the Maroons fits and then drew up the right offense.