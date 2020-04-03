JUSTIN RUST: Patience is the key for spring sports season

It sounds easy, but I've seen enough coaches not work together on this in the overlap that exists in a regular year. Most of the coaches I've dealt with have made this work and I think in these unprecedented times, they hash anything out that they need to.

The next factor is finding the facilities to host the state meets that will be pushed back if the spring season pushes over into June. While I don't think this will be much of a problem, it does have to be noted. While Drake Stadium has been a gracious host of the state track and field meet year-in and year-out, if the state meet is held in June, will there be enough volunteers to host it? Also, will the university be open by this time to host the event?

I feel both of these answers will be yes and it won't be a problem, but it has to be asked. Also, I feel there are enough tracks in the state that would host the meet if Drake can't, whether it is in Ames, Iowa City or Cedar Rapids to name a few.

I feel there are plenty of high-quality golf courses in Iowa that it shouldn't be a problem to host a state meet for all of the classes and genders in June. I think Cowley Soccer Complex would still be in play to host state soccer, even in June. And I can guarantee you no matter when state soccer happens, it will be 95 degrees.