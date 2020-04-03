JUSTIN RUST: Patience is the key for spring sports season

In my last column, I preached staying positive. I'm not going to waver from that, especially with how things have gone since then, but I am going to add another narrative to what I was saying before.
Stay patient.
This isn't going to change in a day. The spring sports season isn't going to start the minute the coronavirus curve starts going in a downward trajectory. It may not start at all, as evident by the NSAA calling off its spring sports season on Thursday.
It's going to take some time. Which is why I think it's a bit interesting when a week ago I saw a petition circulating in the Twitterverse about extending the Iowa high school spring sports season — track, soccer, golf and tennis — into June and maybe July.
While I don't disagree with that petition, I also think it's time to pump the brakes on it as well.
Why? Troy Banning, the sports editor of the Webster City Daily Freeman Journal, had a telling quote from Iowa High School Athletic Association communications director Chris Cuellar that he put on Twitter.
As Cuellar said: "If there isn't high school, we can't have high school sports."
That's about as on point as it can get.
On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds extended school closures from April 12 to April 30, meaning the first focus should be on if students can finish their spring in the classroom and not at home.
If kids can return to the classroom, then we can continue the discussion of if the spring sports season should extend into the summer months, with which I am OK.
As Nebraska showed on Thursday, kids may not return the classroom, hence no spring sports.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association did its own state some hope.
The boys' and girls' state tournaments were never canceled, just postponed. In a meeting last week, the board decided to really take no action, which was better than taking action because that means the state tournaments are still on.
As of now.
The boys' and girls' tournaments are tentatively scheduled for June 15-20 with the rest of the details still to be ironed out. The original hosts of the tournaments, which were scheduled to be held a couple of weeks ago, could still host but it depends on different factors going on. Still, the tournaments are still on and that offers some hope.
The SDHSAA also didn't cancel any of the spring state events and neither has IHSAA/IGHSAU, giving everyone some hope that there can still be a spring season even though there is uncertainty as to when all of this will start to trend in a happier direction.
For the IHSAA and IGHSAU to extend spring seasons into the summer, it is going to take a good amount of work -- not just with the two unions but also with the spring coaches and summer coaches at each school because for this to work, track, golf and soccer are going to have to work with baseball and softball.
It sounds easy, but I've seen enough coaches not work together on this in the overlap that exists in a regular year. Most of the coaches I've dealt with have made this work and I think in these unprecedented times, they hash anything out that they need to.
The next factor is finding the facilities to host the state meets that will be pushed back if the spring season pushes over into June. While I don't think this will be much of a problem, it does have to be noted. While Drake Stadium has been a gracious host of the state track and field meet year-in and year-out, if the state meet is held in June, will there be enough volunteers to host it? Also, will the university be open by this time to host the event?
I feel both of these answers will be yes and it won't be a problem, but it has to be asked. Also, I feel there are enough tracks in the state that would host the meet if Drake can't, whether it is in Ames, Iowa City or Cedar Rapids to name a few.
I feel there are plenty of high-quality golf courses in Iowa that it shouldn't be a problem to host a state meet for all of the classes and genders in June. I think Cowley Soccer Complex would still be in play to host state soccer, even in June. And I can guarantee you no matter when state soccer happens, it will be 95 degrees.
State tennis gets a bit more tricky since it is held in Ankeny and Waterloo. I think Waterloo would still be OK since it's not at a school site but the one in Ankeny is at a high school and if the schools aren't open, it probably can't be hosted there. However, there are different facilities in the state that I feel could host state tennis and it could be worked out in June.
So there are ways to make it work. It's not as easy as it seems, but there are ways.
However, the key thing is exactly what Cuellar said: "If there isn't high school, we can't have high school sports."
