SERGEANT BLUFF – Kaden Helt made the most of his chance to carry the football for Sergeant Bluff-Luton here Friday night.
The 185-pound junior rambled for 246 yards and four touchdowns, leading the seventh-ranked Warriors to a resounding 48-15 victory over Carlisle in an Iowa Class 3A playoff opener.
Helt had gained only 169 yards coming into the game while spelling starter Jorma Schwedler, but needless to say had a breakout performance while ushering SB-L, now 9-1, into a quarterfinal.
“When Jorma went out we needed somebody to step up and me and Cory (Bates) were obviously those guys,” Helt said. “When Jorma came back he’s a pretty good defensive player and I took over the halfback position. The line was obviously opening up big holes for me to run through. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Speedster Schwedler missed the last couple of games because of a shoulder injury but returned Friday. He only played defense, however, on Friday night.
Helt’s longest run was a 56-yard burst for a touchdown midway through the third quarter, but he had several other runs of 10 yards or more. He toted the pigskin 25 times, adding scoring runs of 2, 13 and 8 yards.
“He’s a big physical fast kid and our offensive line completely dominated that game tonight,” SB-L Coach Justin Smith said. “We were worried about their size. They’re a big, physical team and we took their punches early on defense. It took us a while to adjust to the type of game they play, we just haven’t seen that all year, but once we did our offensive completely dominated the game.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the No. 4 seed, won for the ninth straight time since a season-opening loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central and will host Norwalk in a quarterfinal Friday.
Norwalk (9-1), seeded fifth, rallied for a 42-28 win over Underwood in another first-round game.
No. 14 seed Carlisle looked impressive in the first quarter. Utilizing a powerful running game, the Wildcats moved from their own 35-yard line to the SB-L 5 on the opening possession of the game.
However, the Warriors forced a fumble that was recovered by Mikey Selig, setting in motion a 90-yard scoring march. It took SB-L 12 plays to drive almost the length of the field and take a 7-0 lead on Helt’s first touchdown of the game.
Carlisle, though, answered two plays later when Bryce Murray slipped through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and raced 60 yards for the game-tying touchdown.
After that, the Wildcats did very little until scoring on SB-L reserves late in the contest. They couldn’t stop the Warriors on defense and after SB-L shut down the running game, becaming one-dimensional on offense.
“We didn’t make any adjustments, we got run over and our guys figured out they can’t keep getting run over,” Smith said. “It’s hard to simulate what they do with kids like that on a scout team. We practice without pants on a lot so it’s hard to stay low. We knew we would adjust as the game got going. Getting that turnover was huge on that first drive.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton took the lead for good on the third play of the second quarter when Helt raced 23 yards to paydirt. A 20-yard punt put the Warriors back in business at the Carlisle 48 and it took them just seven plays to increase their advantage to 21-7 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Deric Fitzgerald.
Helt added an 8-yard touchdown run, carrying five times on a seven-play march just before halftime. SB-L scored again on its first possession of the second half when Daniel Wright hooked up with Fitzgerald for a 32-yard touchdown.
Helt’s long scoring scamper with 6:15 left in the third quarter set in motion a continuous clock because of a 35-point mercy rule.
Carlisle went down the field to score on SB-L backups early in the fourth quarter before the Warrior regulars returned on offense to put the finishing touches on the win. Wright threw a 20-yard scoring strike to Jacob Imming with 5:13 left in the game.
The 6-foot-8 Wright completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards. Carter Schumacher had a team-high six catches for 80 yards as SB-L racked up 525 total yards while limiting Carlisle to 223.
“I was pleased with the way we played tonight,” Smith said. “The offensive line has really come along and Kaden Helt is feeling it right now at halfback. He played all year lacking confidence and I think he’s found his confidence and it’s paying off for sure.”
Spencer Kleene and Cory Bates registered seven tackles apiece to pace the Warriors, while Imming and Blake Liebe added six stops each.