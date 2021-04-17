Kaia Downs earns Sioux City Relays girls MVP with three wins

The Black Raiders took a look at things, and decided that making it to three races at the state meet is doable.

The three races in Class 4A at the state meet — held next month in Des Moines — aren’t all on the same day.

She wants to compete in the 800, 1500 and 3000. If she wants to do that at the district meet, she needed to try it during a regular-season meet.

What better meet to try it at than the Sioux City Relays?

“I had to trust my training,” Downs said. “I think I ran 3 1/2 miles today, which seems like a lot, but when you break it down, it’s just cross country. I could do it.”

Her day started off running the 3,000 race in the morning.

She won that with a time of 10:33.73, beating Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens by over seven seconds.

She ran that race in the morning, then had time to go home and relax for a little bit. Downs got her legs back under her, and ran in the 1,500 in the early portion of the afternoon session.

In that 1,500, Downs won in 4:54.78.

Then, in the 800 — her last race of the day — Downs won in 2:23.13.