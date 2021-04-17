Kaia Downs earns Sioux City Relays girls MVP with three wins

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kaia Downs had never run the distance trifecta in the track and field meet.
That changed on Saturday.
Downs ran the 800- 1,500- and 3,000-meter races all at the Sioux City Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium, and she won all three races.
Downs was named Girls MVP of the Sioux City Relays on Saturday for winning her three races.
“I had a bit of a beast going into today,” Downs said. “I’m really happy. I applaud all the girls that do it all the time, like Janette Schraft and Amber (Aesoph).”
Downs found out last weekend from co-coaches Nick Gaul and Rick Clarahan that she’d be doing all three open distances races.
“I thought they were crazy, but honestly, my coaches are really good at letting me know what I can do,” Downs said. “It was fine. The spacing of the meet was really good.”
There was a method to their madness.
Downs, who placed third in the Class 4A state cross country race in the fall, wants to qualify for as many events as possible for the state meet.
Gaul and Clarahan knew that Downs had the potential to finish highly in the 3,000, but they didn’t want the Black Raiders junior to abandon her other races.
The Black Raiders took a look at things, and decided that making it to three races at the state meet is doable.
The three races in Class 4A at the state meet — held next month in Des Moines — aren’t all on the same day.
She wants to compete in the 800, 1500 and 3000. If she wants to do that at the district meet, she needed to try it during a regular-season meet.
What better meet to try it at than the Sioux City Relays?
“I had to trust my training,” Downs said. “I think I ran 3 1/2 miles today, which seems like a lot, but when you break it down, it’s just cross country. I could do it.”
Her day started off running the 3,000 race in the morning.
She won that with a time of 10:33.73, beating Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens by over seven seconds.
She ran that race in the morning, then had time to go home and relax for a little bit. Downs got her legs back under her, and ran in the 1,500 in the early portion of the afternoon session.
In that 1,500, Downs won in 4:54.78.
Then, in the 800 — her last race of the day — Downs won in 2:23.13.
“Our district has girls from Dowling there, and knowing that I ran really good times, it puts confidence in me for the postseason,” Downs said.
Arens also finished second behind Downs, and Downs credited the Crofton freshman for keeping up with her for all three races.
“She is such a good runner,” Downs said. “She is going to be a great runner when she grows up. I get frustrated because I feel like I’m running slow, but that’s because I don’t have a lot of competition going to smaller meets. Racing against girls like (Arens) is really exciting. I know I’m in for it and no win is guaranteed.”
North’s distance keeps beating the drum
During the boys’ cross country season, Will Lohr and Jaysen Bouwers led the pack throughout most of the season.
While those two are performing well this season, their teammates are stepping up.
The Stars distance runners helped their team win in several ways. The Stars took the top three spots in the 3,200-meter run, led by Bouwers.
“For me, I’m trying to get used to doing a bam-bam race, since both the 32(00) and the 4x800 are close to each other at Drake (Relays),” Bouwers said. “We’re set up for a really good 4x800 at Drake.”
Then, the quartet of Bouwers, Issa Aman, Beshanena Gutema and Yemane Kifle won in 8:16.92.
Kifle ran a 2:00 split as the Stars’ anchor.
Later in the afternoon, Gabe Nash took wins in the 1,600 and 800. Nash needed a last-second push to beat Lohr in the 1,500, as the two Stars underclassmen finished within .01 seconds of one another.
During the 800-meter run, Nash made a juke move halfway through the race that would have made North football coach Mitch Mohr smile.
That move proved to be pivotal, as Nash took the lead at the exact halfway mark and never gave MOC-Floyd Valley junior Sam May a chance to pass.
“On the start of the second lap, I had to go way wide to get around people,” Nash said. “It was like a wall of people. I just had to go around again. I feel like my teammates are pushing me and I’m having a lot of fun.”
Duax wins 100 elite
West junior Holly Duax entered Saturday with the fastest time in the state in the 100-meter dash, and she proved why she’s one of the fastest statewide again.
Duax won the 100-meter elite race with a time of 12.33, after winning the “A” division with a 12.49.
In the elite race, Duax edged teammate Lily Juhnke by six-tenths of a second, and OABCIG senior Anna Winterrowd was third at 13 seconds flat.
Saturday was the first time Duax had run an outdoor 100 in two weeks, when she recorded the top-time in the state. Duax has the fastest time in the state at 12.16 on April 6.
“We were trying to qualify all of our relays for Drake,” Duax said. “It felt good and different to get back in the open 1 back in again.”
Duax and Wagner also led West to the 4x100 Class A championship (50.33).
Duax also won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6.5 inches.
Other highlights
Dakota Valley senior Gunnar Gunderson won the 110 hurdle elite division, with a time of 15.75 seconds.
North’s Caitlyn Miller won the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 11 inches.
Bishop Heelan’s Taylor Jochum placed second in the high jump (5-3) behind Sheldon’s Maddie Olson (5-4). Aiden Kuehl placed third in the long jump (21-4.25).
Heelan's 4x100 team on the boys side also won in Class A with a time of 44.95.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's girls 4x400 relay team won Class A, in 4:19.38. The Warriors girls also won the 4x800, as Sophia Karras, Ella Brester, Brynn Wolf and Maddie Hinkel recorded a time of 10:09.54.
South Sioux City’s Tasha Freiberg was second in the A 100 hurdles (18.51).