Keaten Bonderson, Carter DeRocher lead Gehlen Catholic boys basketball to overtime win

REMSEN, Iowa — Le Mars Gehlen’s dynamic back court would not let the Jays lose here Tuesday night.
Keaten Bonderson and Carter DeRocher combined for 47 points as Gehlen toppled War Eagle Conference rival Remsen St. Mary’s 68-60 in overtime.
Bonderson, a sophomore, fired in a career-high 34 points while DeRocher, a junior, tacked on 23 for the fifth-ranked (Iowa Class 1A) Jays.
Gehlen, improving its overall record to 15-1, completed a regular-season sweep of the No. 9 Hawks. St. Mary’s (13-2) has lost only to Gehlen.
The Jays moved to 8-0 in the War Eagle while St. Mary’s is 4-2. Gehlen won the previous matchup 62-46 on Dec. 23 in Le Mars and has reeled off nine in a row since its only loss, 74-48, at Orange City Unity Christian on Dec. 21.
Gehlen outscored the Hawks 10-4 in the four-minute overtime, capping a rally that began in the fourth quarter.
The Jays were 8-for-10 from the free throw line in overtime, while St. Mary’s was limited to four late free throws.
“Anytime Remsen and Gehlen get together it’s a great game, no matter what the record is,” Gehlen coach Mike Langel said. It’s competitive, the guys like playing each other, they like playing hard against each other and quite frankly they don’t like losing to the other team.
“I felt confident once we got into overtime. Carter was coming around with a couple of his shots and Bondo was playing well and our defense had picked it up a little bit. We knocked down a lot of big free throws at the end.”
Gehlen actually had the final chance to win in regulation.
St. Mary’s drew even at 56-56 when Levi Waldschmitt made the first of two free throws with 43.4 seconds left. The Jays then worked the ball around before calling time twice, the last with eight seconds remaining, but couldn’t get a shot off.
DeRocher made a basket to start the extra session, then drove to the hoop and was fouled, converting both free throws. Gehlen put it away by scoring nine points before the Hawks finally made two free throws with 17 seconds remaining.
“We made a couple of crucial turnovers in overtime and then had to start fouling and it got out of control,” St. Mary’s co-head coach Scott Ruden said. “I thought our effort was really good. I told the boys, they beat us 16 the first time and you took them to overtime this time. We have a few more things we need to tweak and hopefully we get another shot at substate.”
Bonderson was 13-for-18 from the floor, splashing 5 of 8 3-pointers. He twisted his ankle after stepping on a St. Mary’s player’s foot on the final play of the game and had to apply some ice afterward, but was all for the better after the big victory.
“They like to slow the game down and we like to play a little bit faster, but we just executed better,” Bonderson said. “These type of games are so fun I can’t describe it. This is one of the only games I get nervous for all year.”
St. Mary’s erased a five-point deficit with three straight 3-pointers in the final 1:24 of the third quarter. Schorg nailed one from the corner at the buzzer, putting the Hawks in front 47-43.
Gehlen, though, fought back to draw even at 51-51 on a steal and layup by Bonderson midway through the fourth. The teams traded leads the rest of regulation play.
“I thought we had them on the ropes, but they have two really good players and we had a hard time shutting them down,” Ruden said. “Our plan was to shut them down but there were three or four possessions where we lost track of them and they got the open look and that really killed us. That was 10 or 12 points that would have made the difference in the game.”
Both Bonderson and DeRocher are capable of scoring anywhere on the floor. Each average just over 20 points per game.
“Those two feed off a lot of things that go on with the rest of the team defensively and they can score,” Langel said. “Coach (Ryan) Wiltgen does a nice job of running the offense and getting those guys isolated to get the ball and they can knock them down when they get the chance.”