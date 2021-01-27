Keaten Bonderson, Carter DeRocher lead Gehlen Catholic boys basketball to overtime win

“They like to slow the game down and we like to play a little bit faster, but we just executed better,” Bonderson said. “These type of games are so fun I can’t describe it. This is one of the only games I get nervous for all year.”

St. Mary’s erased a five-point deficit with three straight 3-pointers in the final 1:24 of the third quarter. Schorg nailed one from the corner at the buzzer, putting the Hawks in front 47-43.

Gehlen, though, fought back to draw even at 51-51 on a steal and layup by Bonderson midway through the fourth. The teams traded leads the rest of regulation play.

“I thought we had them on the ropes, but they have two really good players and we had a hard time shutting them down,” Ruden said. “Our plan was to shut them down but there were three or four possessions where we lost track of them and they got the open look and that really killed us. That was 10 or 12 points that would have made the difference in the game.”

Both Bonderson and DeRocher are capable of scoring anywhere on the floor. Each average just over 20 points per game.