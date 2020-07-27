Keaton Hensley throws three-hitter as Dakota Valley beat Beresford
View Comments
PREP BASEBALL

Keaton Hensley throws three-hitter as Dakota Valley beat Beresford

{{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley scored three runs in the first inning and then Keaton Hensley held Beresford in check as Dakota Valley won its first game of the Legion region tournament on Monday.

Hensley went all seven innings and allowed only three hits, walked one batter and he struck out eight as Dakota Valley improves to 13-5.

Samuel Otten and Brenden Klasi each drove in a run and Chayce Montagne was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Payton Borah and Brad Christensen each had a double for Beresford.

Dakota Valley continues on in the Legion tournament on Tuesday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News