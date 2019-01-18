SIOUX CITY | Javonte Keck was the first athlete on the court to take a shot Friday night.
Surely he showed how much he missed playing for East’s boys basketball team, sidelined with concussion symptoms three nights earlier in a one-point escape over West. Cleared to play the day before the game, the 6-foot-7 senior made his presence known during a night where different players from the state’s third-ranked Class 4A club took turns dominating on offense.
“It helped a ton having him,” smiled East Coach Ras Vanderloo as Keck provided 11 points and eight rebounds in the 65-39 Missouri River Activities Conference win over Bishop Heelan.
Keck was one of four double-digit scorers for East in its last-ever game at Heelan’s gym better known as “The Pit”. He also was a defensive presence.
“You put an athletic kid like that and obviously our leading rebounder out there any night, he’s going to help us,” said Vanderloo. “Defense and rebounding has been an emphasis for us. We push it hard every day in practice and we push it hard every game. We had a few good streaks of really good stops in the second and third quarters. So defensive rebounding wins games.”
“If you have watched East basketball over the last year, (Keck) has improved dramatically every game,” said Heelan Coach Andy Foster. “He’s a hard kid to guard. He is so long. He has range at the high post. He’s become so much more of a threat for them offensively, we have to honor and respect that. Then, you mix him in with a shooter like (Jaleque) Dunson or a shooter like (Aidan) Vanderloo and Aidan’s ability, he’s that much tougher.”
Vanderloo led East (12-0) with a game-high 21 points, which included a three-pointer at the buzzer that ended the third quarter. It’s the fourth straight game in the series that the nephew of the Black Raiders’ head coach has tallied 21 or more points in the series.
Dunson added 12 points in East’s third straight in the storied series against its longtime MRAC rival. Jack Peterson, a senior who plays bigger and thicker than his 5-foot-11 frame, added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“(Peterson) is the heartbeat of our team,” said Aidan Vanderloo. “Jack is a guy who will do whatever you ask him to do, rebounds, points … he played point guard a couple of years ago for us, but now he plays our four. Jack does a lot of good things. He rebounds really well. He’s a tough guy. Night after night, you know what you’re going to get out of Jack.”
Brant Hogue scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds for Heelan (3-10) while Tommy Schiltz added eight points. Off the bench, Cade Block provided seven points.
Foster’s club received back-to-back three-point baskets from Hogue and Schiltz early in the first quarter. The Crusaders, which split MRAC games against East in each of the two previous years, had a pair of three-point advantages in the opening frame, the latest coming at the 2:17 mark on Drew Olson’s basket.
The first of Vanderloo’s three-point baskets knotted the game 10-10 and began a 15-0 run that triggered East the rest of the way. Three Black Raiders provided offense in the spurt, including Vanderloo who had a steal/layup combination to end the quarter.
Heelan was held under 40 points for the fourth time this season and the third time in the last five games.
“I’m always pleased with our effort,” said Foster. “We may fall short in some of these games and we’re struggling to find a win, but I can’t ever fault our effort. We were 4 of 34 from behind the arc. One of these nights, we’re going to make more than four threes. If we would have made seven of them or eight of them, the score would be different.
“Our conference is tough. The schedule doesn’t change. Tuesday we have another battle when we host Sergeant Bluff. Then we go to North and then we host Western Christian. That being said, we have to find teachable moments. There were a few possessions when we were quick to pull the trigger. Yes (East), is an outstanding team. When they’re not falling, we need to not be quick pulling the trigger. We have to recognize what defense they’re in and get off a good shot.”
Aiden Ballard scored 14 points while leading East’s junior varsity to a 60-42 victory. Danny Callahan added 10 points for the Black Raiders while Jackson Thompson led Heelan with 12 points.