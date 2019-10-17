Key battles for district titles and playoff lives hang in the balance in the second-to-last week of the season.
2A RPI No. 2 ALGONA (7-0, 3-0) at 2A RPI No. 9 SPIRIT LAKE (5-2, 2-1)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: Spirit Lake has bounced back after a small rough patch with back-to-back wins to get back into playoff consideration. But now the Indians face their toughest competition of the season. Spirit Lake has only allowed eight points combined the past two weeks. Even in the two losses, the Indians allowed 21 points and 20 points and haven't allowed more than 21 points yet this season. After being held to 29 points in the two losses, Spirit Lake has scored 102 points combined the past two weeks. Spirit Lake quarterback Brent Scott is seventh in 2A with 1,564 yards passing and Joe Stein is eighth in 2A with 595 yards receiving. Algona has allowed only 22 points combined in the past three weeks but gave up 33 points to Webster City and 27 points to Humboldt.
A RPI No. 13 HINTON (5-2, 3-0) at A RPI No. 12 GEHLEN CATHOLIC (5-2, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: The two top teams in Class A District 1 meet up as both teams are 3-0. Hinton started the season 1-2 but has won its last four games. The Blackhawks four straight shutouts and have scored a combined 164 points in the fourth games. Hinton has allowed only 32 points all season. The Blackhawks have 10 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries on the season. Tanner Eilts has nine sacks this season. Gehlen Catholic is coming off an upset of a then-ranked South O'Brien team, 14-7 last week. If Gehlen Catholic can beat Hinton, the Jays should have the inside track to win the district for the automatic playoff berth. Besides allowing 75 points to West Sioux, Gehlen Catholic has allowed 53 points in the other six games.
2A RPI No. 26 CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK (3-4, 3-0) at 2A RPI No. 14 SIOUX CENTER (5-2, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: This game could determine the 2A District 1 title. If Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wins, the Lions are in clear position to win the District title and the automatic playoff berth. If Sioux Center wins, the Warriors still have to face Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley next week. The Lions have already defeated the Nighthawks. After losing their first four games of the season, the Lions have won their last three games by a combined score of 111-14. The Lions four losses to begin the season were all to ranked teams. Sioux Center started the season 1-2 but has won four straight. After scoring 104 points in two weeks combined, Sioux Center was held to 21 points in a win over MOC-Floyd Valley. The Warriors have allowed 45 points combined the past four weeks.
A RPI No. 19 IKM-MANNING (4-3, 3-0) at A RPI No. 20 SIOUX CENTRAL (5-2, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: The next two weeks could make or break Sioux Central's playoff chances with games against IKM-Manning and Alta-Aurelia. Two wins would give Sioux Central the district title and the automatic bid without having to worry about RPI, which would probably drop the Rebels out of the playoffs with a loss in either one. Sioux Central's defense has two shutouts on the season, including last week's 8-0 win over Manson-Northwest Webster. besides 42 points allowed against South O'Brien, Sioux Central has allowed only 46 points in the other five games. Running back Jayden Harder is 10th in Class A with 1,012 yards rushing. IKM-Manning started the season 0-3 but has won four straight games. But IKM-Manning has only scored more than 21 points twice this season.
8-man RPI No. 20 NEWELL-FONDA (5-2, 3-1) at 8-man RPI No. 6 REMSEN ST. MARY'S (7-0, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: This is the make-it or break-it week for Newell-Fonda. A loss basically eliminates Newell-Fonda from the playoff race after getting shutout against Harris-Lake Park last week. Remsen St. Mary's is on a roll. After scoring 26 points in a win over a ranked Audubon school to start the season, the Hawks have scored at least 54 points in the last six games. The defense has been just as stingy. The Hawks allowed 34 points to a high-powered Harris-Lake Park team but has three shutouts and allowed only two points to Kingsley-Pierson. Newell-Fonda has only been held under 32 points twice this season but both were in lopsided losses to ranked teams - 29-7 to Coon Rapids-Bayards and the shutout last week to Harris-Lake Park.
1A RPI No. 15 UNITY CHRISTIAN (4-3, 1-2) at 1A RPI No. 3 WESTERN CHRISTIAN (7-0, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: If Unity wants to make the playoffs, it needs to upset Western Christian because four teams from the district probably won't make the 1A playoffs. Unity has already lost to West Lyon and West Sioux in the district. Western Christian's defense has been one of the best in the state this season, allowing a season-high 21 points against West Sioux and no more than seven points in any other games with three shutouts, including last week with a 21-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan. Unity stayed alive for a playoff spot with a 2-0 win over Emmetsburg last week. Unity's offense has struggled this season, scoring only more than 20 points one week this season. The last three weeks, Unity has scored a combined 22 points and has lost to all three ranked teams it has played this season.
A RPI No. 7 WESTWOOD (6-1, 2-1) at A RPI No. 18 TRI-CENTER (4-3, 2-1)
When: 7 p.m. on Friday
Briefly: Westwood is going to try and end Tri-Center's playoff hopes. The Rebels are ranked high in the RPI and a win keeps the Rebels in the district title race. Westwood has only allowed more than 10 points once this season in a 36-16 loss to Woodbury Central. The Rebels have allowed only 31 points in the other six games and have two shutouts. Offensively, the Rebels offense has struggled a bit lately, scoring only 51 points combined in the last three games. Westwood's defense has 16 interceptions on the season. Luke Lyon has seven interceptions and Sam Miller has five interceptions. Tri-Center has won its last two games to stay in playoff contention, including a 35-12 upsets of Lawton-Bronson last week. Tri-Center has only thrown five interceptions this season.