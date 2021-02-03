Kingsley-Pierson advances to Western Valley Conference girls basketball championship

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Once again, the Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team found a way to take a deep breath and play the way they wanted to in a high-stakes game on Tuesday night.
After a bumpy first half, the Panthers proved why they’re one of four Class 1A teams yet to lose a game, and one of nine teams statewide to be undefeated.
The Panthers (19-0) defeated Westwood 67-58 in the Western Valley Conference semifinals, thanks to a 23-7 second half run.
The big key for the Panthers was they needed to lock down better on defense. They started out defending well, as the Rebels didn’t get a point on the board for the first four-plus minutes of the game.
In the final three minutes of the opening quarter, however, Westwood scored 16 points and by the time the halftime buzzer sounded, it led 26-25 over the Panthers.
The Rebels (15-4) kept that lead until the Panthers ramped up their defensive intensity and earned a spot in their fourth consecutive WVC championship game.
“I thought our girls tensed up a little bit,” Panthers coach Nicole Goodwin said. “They had some undue pressure, but you saw that in the amount of turnovers and missed layups that we had. My saying that I’ve been using for years is, ‘An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.’”
The Panthers didn’t make the second half very easy for the Rebels. The Rebels made 10 field goals in the second half, even though they did get three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
According to senior Delaney Iseminger, the Panthers didn’t do a very good job with communication in the first half.
“It was all about talking,” Iseminger said. “Some of us were running two different defenses at the same time, so after we started talking, we knew what we were doing and it all came together. When we communicate, we’re all in sync.
With that pressure, the Rebels tightened up and forced some turnovers that the Panthers turned into transition points.
When the Panthers were in their half-court set, they made sure to get more touches and better ball rotation.
There’s a sign that hangs just outside their locker room, and one of the messages on that big, pink piece of paper is “3 touches.”
The Panthers certainly took that to heart in the second half. The good ball rotation ended in either an open shot in the paint or a kick-out 3-pointer.
“We just got them to relax at halftime and they played a lot better team ball in the second half,” Goodwin said.
Iseminger hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and that helped the Panthers pull away from the Rebels.
Iseminger had the assumption coming into the game that the Rebels were going to focus on her and that the Northwestern College recruit wasn’t going to get many shots.
Iseminger was right, as she only took six shots, but she made four in all, including those two 3s.
“Hitting those two 3s kind of set everything in motion,” Iseminger said. “It is very important to value every shot. Hitting those two 3s set us apart. I am so proud to be a part of this team, and being in the conference championship all four years, it’s amazing.”
Iseminger scored 12 points.
Brooklyn Beery scored seven field goals, and she led Kingsley-Pierson with 18 points. She scored 14 of those points in the second half.
McKenzie Goodwin recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
With the win, the Panthers will face OABCIG at 5 p.m. Saturday at Woodbury Central in Moville.
Jaeden Ferris led the Rebels with 20 points, and she made six shots. She was also 6-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Briley Pike and Addy Johnson scored 13 points for Westwood. Katie Muenchrath had 12 points for the Rebels.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Rebels coach Vince Johnson said. “We had a good first half, and I think in the second half, we just got tired. I think if we get Josie (McCluskey) back here, I think that will help with the depth part of it. We just have to keep playing.”