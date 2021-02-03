Kingsley-Pierson advances to Western Valley Conference girls basketball championship

The Panthers didn’t make the second half very easy for the Rebels. The Rebels made 10 field goals in the second half, even though they did get three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

According to senior Delaney Iseminger, the Panthers didn’t do a very good job with communication in the first half.

“It was all about talking,” Iseminger said. “Some of us were running two different defenses at the same time, so after we started talking, we knew what we were doing and it all came together. When we communicate, we’re all in sync.

With that pressure, the Rebels tightened up and forced some turnovers that the Panthers turned into transition points.

When the Panthers were in their half-court set, they made sure to get more touches and better ball rotation.

There’s a sign that hangs just outside their locker room, and one of the messages on that big, pink piece of paper is “3 touches.”

The Panthers certainly took that to heart in the second half. The good ball rotation ended in either an open shot in the paint or a kick-out 3-pointer.

“We just got them to relax at halftime and they played a lot better team ball in the second half,” Goodwin said.