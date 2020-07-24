Kingsley-Pierson baseball upsets Class 1A No. 1 seed Martensdale-St. Mary's

In the second inning, Bowman and Pratt led off the inning with singles. Matt Christophersen drew a one-out walk, but the Blue Devils starting pitcher Issac Gavin got Damon Schmid to strike out with a full count.

Then, in the third, Gavin walked Bowman to load the bases, but again, got out of it with a strikeout to Emerson Pratt.

In the first five innings, the Panthers had five hits and four walks.

“We had confidence the whole time,” Bowman said. “We knew we had to get focused. We had to get up to the plate with confidence. Throughout the game, we got more and more confidence. It paid off for us.

“We don’t come up scared to face anyone,” Bowman added. “We come up ready to bat. We know we have to get our foot down and drive the pitch.”

The Blue Devils struck first in the second inning with their only two runs.

Cole Cassady knocked in a run with a single to right field, then advanced to second base due to a misplay in right field by Pratt.

Cassady later scored on an error from catcher Boe Harvey, as Harvey tried to catch Cassady stealing third.

Harvey’s throw went high and that allowed the Blue Devils base runner to score.