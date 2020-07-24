Kingsley-Pierson baseball upsets Class 1A No. 1 seed Martensdale-St. Mary's

DES MOINES -- All the Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team needed to do was break the ice.
The Panthers didn’t score until the sixth inning, but once the Panthers put a run on the board, they used that momentum to beat the top seed Martensdale-St. Mary’s 3-2 in eight innings on Friday in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Principal Park.
Kingsley-Pierson (16-2) was playing its first state tournament game since 2002. The Panthers will play Don Bosco (Gilbertville) in the semifinals on Thursday.
“It’s nice to come out here and beat the top seed when no one was expecting it, especially in the comeback fashion that we did today,” Panthers senior Damon Bowman said.
The Panthers scored two runs in the sixth inning, then added on the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.
Both runs in that sixth inning came with two outs.
Conner Beelner led off the rally by reaching base on an error.
Then, Bowman and Emerson Pratt each had hits in the sixth inning.
Pratt's single scored Beelner, and after that, the Panthers could take a deep breath of relief. They were on the board.
The Panthers then tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning on Friday with an RBI single from Malakie Christophersen, who was 2-for-5 in the win.
Christophersen’s single was a line drive to left field, and once the play ended, the Panthers sophomore pumped his fists in excitement while his teammates congratulated him with waves and fist pumps.
Then, in the eighth inning, the Panthers didn’t waste time taking the lead in extra innings as Matt "Cookie" Christophersen drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.
The inning started with Bowman flying out to centerfield but freshman Beau Bubke, who came in to pitch in the seventh inning, started the rally with a walk.
Since Bubke was the pitcher, Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot used senior Jonah Walden as the courtesy runner.
Malakie Christophersen got an infield single, which moved Walden to second base.
Walden advanced to third base on a wild pitch and later scored on Matt Christophersen's sacrifice fly to right field.
Doeschot knew coming into the game against the Blue Devils (26-2) that the lineup could produce hits.
“My message all year was to keep pressure on the opponent,” Doeschot said. “That’s been our philosophy all year, and we’re going to stick with it.”
Earlier in the game, that rang to be true for K-P.
The Panthers loaded the bases twice, both in the second and third innings.
In the second inning, Bowman and Pratt led off the inning with singles. Matt Christophersen drew a one-out walk, but the Blue Devils starting pitcher Issac Gavin got Damon Schmid to strike out with a full count.
Then, in the third, Gavin walked Bowman to load the bases, but again, got out of it with a strikeout to Emerson Pratt.
In the first five innings, the Panthers had five hits and four walks.
“We had confidence the whole time,” Bowman said. “We knew we had to get focused. We had to get up to the plate with confidence. Throughout the game, we got more and more confidence. It paid off for us.
“We don’t come up scared to face anyone,” Bowman added. “We come up ready to bat. We know we have to get our foot down and drive the pitch.”
The Blue Devils struck first in the second inning with their only two runs.
Cole Cassady knocked in a run with a single to right field, then advanced to second base due to a misplay in right field by Pratt.
Cassady later scored on an error from catcher Boe Harvey, as Harvey tried to catch Cassady stealing third.
Harvey’s throw went high and that allowed the Blue Devils base runner to score.
The Panthers committed four errors by the time the third inning came around. Doeschot wasn’t surprised there were nerves, but he was hoping early the Panthers would work through it.
Doeschot admitted that he might be a little hard on the guys, but realized that this isn’t just a game at Kingsley’s baseball field. It’s a state tournament game.
“It can be overwhelming for a team that hasn’t been here in a long time,” Doeschot said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on. I expect them to be perfect, but I know they’re high school kids. I thought after the second inning, we got our nerves out and we really settled in. Hats off to the guys. They stayed in it, and they stayed positive.”
The pitching and defense also helped the Panthers settle down midway through the game.
Evan Neumann started the game for the Panthers, and he went 4 1/3 innings. Neumann allowed two runs -- neither were earned -- on two hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Matt Christophersen and Schmid held the Blue Devils scoreless through the fifth and sixth innings.
When the seventh inning came around, Bubke was the fourth pitcher that Doeschot used in the game, but it nearly didn’t happen.
Earlier Friday morning, Doeschot filled out his lineup card for the media, and he forgot to insert Bubke, Doeschot’s nephew, on the card.
Doeschot realized his gaffe before the umpire’s meeting and Bubke was a late add-on to the official coach’s card handed to the umpire right before the game.
“We needed him,” Doeschot said. “He’s going to be a kid that will have a lot of varsity success. He commands a good strike zone, and he’s got good offspeed. He’s cool under pressure.”
Bubke took the mound in the seventh inning, replacing Schmid. Schmid allowed a walk and a single, and that put runners at the corners for the Blue Devils.
Bubke came in and forced two flyouts and a groundout, but he did load the bases with two outs with a walk.
“I couldn’t really think,” Bubke said. “We were playing in the moment. I have all my confidence in my infield. I visualize all those situations every night.”
In the seventh inning, Bubke struck out the first two batters he faced, and allowed a single to Carson Elbert, MSTM’s No. 2 hitter.
The game ended when Harvey caught Elbert attempting to steal second base.
Once second base umpire Keith Wohlers of Council Bluffs called the play as an out, Kingsley-Pierson stormed the field, full of celebration.
“I’m just happy I could pull through for my seniors,” Bubke said. “They deserve it.”
