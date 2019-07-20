KINGSLEY, Iowa - Malakie Christophersen hit a walk double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Boston Doeschot with the winning run as Kingsley-Pierson clipped Lawton-Bronson 5-4 in a Class 1A district baseball final.
Doeschot singled and went to second ahead of the winning hit that advances the Panthers to a substate final showdown with Remsen St. Mary's Tuesday at East High. The Hawks advanced by winning another district final over Woodbury Central 10-0 in five innings Saturday.
Damon Schmid was the hitting standout for K-P (29-4) with a triple and a double and two RBIs. Evan Neumann, the Panthers starting pitcher, also had an RBI single while Nathan Keck reached base twice on a single and a walk and scored a run.
Matt Christophersen was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing three innings of scoreless relief to close out the win.
Luke Olesen had two single and scored a run for Lawton-Bronson and also pitched all seven inning, giving up eight hits. Hayden Dahlhauser also had a hit and scored two runs for the Eagles, who lost twice to the Panthers by a combined score of 16-1 during the regular season. Lawton-Bronson ended its season with a 14-12 record.