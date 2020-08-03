Kingsley-Pierson lands four on Western Valley first team

After winning the Western Valley Conference regular-season championship with a 9-0 record, Kingsley-Pierson landed four players on the All-WVC first team.
OABCIG, the WVC tournament champions, and Woodbury Central each put three players on the first team.
Senior Matt Christophersen and sophomores Damon Schmid, Malakie Christophersen and Jackson Howe were the four Panther first-team selections.
Schmid led the WVC with a .527 average and he was third in the league with 23 runs scored. On the mound, Schmid was fifth in the conference with 34 strikeouts in only 19 innings pitches. He had a 1.84 ERA. He was a unanimous selection.
Matt Christophersen batted .406 and was second in the WVC with 24 runs scored. In 18 innings on the mound, Christophersen had 18 strikeouts with a 1.94 ERA.
Malakie Christophersen was fourth in the WVC with a .485 average and he was also fourth in the league with 19 runs scored. Howe batted .322 with six doubles, the second-most in the WVC.
OABCIG juniors Cooper DeJean and Preston Gill and sophomore Easton Harms were the three first-team selections for the Falcons.
DeJean was second in the WVC with a .511 average with 18 runs scored, the fifth-most in the conference. His six triples led the league and he was second in the state. On the mound, DeJean was tied for the WVC lead with 42 strikeouts. He had 28 innings pitched with only four walks and a 0.50 ERA, the best mark in the league. DeJean was a unanimous selection.
Gill was fourth in the WC with 29 1/3 innings with 31 strikeouts. He was fifth in the league with a 1.19 ERA and he only walked six batters. Harms batted .270 with 11 RBIs.
Woodbury Central's three first-team selections were senior Jakob Schultz and sophomores Kaleb Bleil and Carter Bleil.
Kaleb Bleil was third in the WVC with a .500 average and he led the league with 29 runs scored. His 18 RBIs were tied for third in the league. He was a unanimous selection.
Caleb Bleil was tied for fifth in the WVC with a .447 average and his 19 RBIs were the second-most in the league. He led the conference with seven doubles. Schultz had a 1.25 ERA in 28 innings with 23 strikeouts. He walked only one batter.
Lawton-Bronson had two first-team selections - junior Connor Smith and sophomore Matt Peters.
Smith pitched 23 innings and had 22 strikeouts. He had a 1.22 ERA with only six walks. At the plate, he batted .310. Peters batted .392 with 13 runs scored.
Ridge View juniors Caleb Kistenmacher and Brody Lillefloren were both first-team selections.
Kistenmacher batted .400 with 13 runs scored. Lillefloren had 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings with a 2.62 ERA.
Senior Sam Miller and freshman Jackson DeWald were both named to the first team for Westwood.
Miller was tied for the WVC lead with 42 strikeouts and he had a 0.95 ERA, the second-best mark in the league, in 29 1/3 innings, tied for the fourth-most in the conference. Miller was a unanimous selection.
Dewald was tied for fifth in the WC with a .447 average and he had 12 RBIs.
West Monona senior Logan Feige rounded out the first-team selections. He batted .375 with 10 runs scored.
On the second team were K-P's Evan Neumann, Conner Beelner and Boe Harvey, Woodbury Central's Matt Carney and Will DeStigter, OABCIG's Trust Wells and Zach Herner, Lawton-Bronson's Simon Denney and Luke Olesen, Ridge View's Bo Clausen, Westwood's Ben Brekke and James Mendenhall, West Monona's Keegan Holverson, River Valley's Ethan Thomas and MVAOCOU's Brady Seuntjens.
