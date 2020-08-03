Kingsley-Pierson lands four on Western Valley first team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After winning the Western Valley Conference regular-season championship with a 9-0 record, Kingsley-Pierson landed four players on the All-WVC first team.

OABCIG, the WVC tournament champions, and Woodbury Central each put three players on the first team.

Senior Matt Christophersen and sophomores Damon Schmid, Malakie Christophersen and Jackson Howe were the four Panther first-team selections.

Schmid led the WVC with a .527 average and he was third in the league with 23 runs scored. On the mound, Schmid was fifth in the conference with 34 strikeouts in only 19 innings pitches. He had a 1.84 ERA. He was a unanimous selection.

Matt Christophersen batted .406 and was second in the WVC with 24 runs scored. In 18 innings on the mound, Christophersen had 18 strikeouts with a 1.94 ERA.

Malakie Christophersen was fourth in the WVC with a .485 average and he was also fourth in the league with 19 runs scored. Howe batted .322 with six doubles, the second-most in the WVC.

OABCIG juniors Cooper DeJean and Preston Gill and sophomore Easton Harms were the three first-team selections for the Falcons.