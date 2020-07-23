Kingsley-Pierson ready for first trip to state baseball since 2002

"I thought the guys we had coming in to fill for Kyler, Nathan and Jessen, I thought they would fill those shoes, I just didn't know how long it would take them," Doeschot said. "They've come in and embraced their role and played solid baseball. They figured it out within a couple of weeks and we went on a good run. Winning is contagious."'

The success the last two seasons doesn't happen without the help of the upperclassmen. When Doeschot took over, he knew the youth coming up was talented but they needed guidance and to come into a program with good culture.

Doeschot said this year's senior class of Matt Riordan, Matt Christophersen, Damon Bowman and Jonah Walden all played a key role in building the culture of the program.

"Those seniors have been with me for four years now. They focused on the little things that win ball games and not really the big picture because that will come," Doeschot said. "They bought into that. Now the young guys, they don't know any different than that. It's great that those four provide the leadership in practice and off the field. That's the culture that we are trying to sustain here."