Kingsley-Pierson ready for first trip to state baseball since 2002

The Kingsley-Pierson baseball team has had a good amount of success during Taylor Doeschot's four seasons as head coach.
In his first season, the Panthers went 18-8 and they followed that up with another 18 wins in 2018. Last summer the Panthers put together a 29-5 campaign but their season ended in substate play, keeping the state tournament drought going. The last time the Panthers qualified for the state tournament was back in 2002.
Doeschot lost three major players from last year's team - Jessen Reinking, Nathan Keck and Kyler Krieg. Reinking and Keck pitched more than a combined 80 innings last season.
Without those three, the Panthers were going to be young with only four seniors and a number of freshmen and sophomores filling starting spots but Doeschot wasn't worried.
Doeschot saw first-hand just how good the underclassmen on this season's team were because his son, Boston, is a freshman for the Panthers. So he's seen this group throughout the years and some of them played a key role on last season's 29-win team. He figured this summer's team would comparable to the 2019 squad.
The fourth-year coach was right. The Panthers put together a 15-2 record with the last win coming against Logan-Magnolia to break the state tournament drought, advancing for the first time since 2002 and it is the first trip to Principal Park for K-P.
"I thought the guys we had coming in to fill for Kyler, Nathan and Jessen, I thought they would fill those shoes, I just didn't know how long it would take them," Doeschot said. "They've come in and embraced their role and played solid baseball. They figured it out within a couple of weeks and we went on a good run. Winning is contagious."'
The success the last two seasons doesn't happen without the help of the upperclassmen. When Doeschot took over, he knew the youth coming up was talented but they needed guidance and to come into a program with good culture.
Doeschot said this year's senior class of Matt Riordan, Matt Christophersen, Damon Bowman and Jonah Walden all played a key role in building the culture of the program.
"Those seniors have been with me for four years now. They focused on the little things that win ball games and not really the big picture because that will come," Doeschot said. "They bought into that. Now the young guys, they don't know any different than that. It's great that those four provide the leadership in practice and off the field. That's the culture that we are trying to sustain here."
The Panthers have a short turnaround in their first Class 1A state appearance in 18 years. After winning their substate game on Tuesday night, they had to wait until Thursday morning before finding out when and who they play.
K-P was given the No. 8 seed and opens against No. 1 Martensdale-St. Mary's at 10:30 a.m. in Des Moines on Friday. The game can be viewed on IHSSN on TV, the app or the free live stream on the website.
A few hours after finding out their opponent, K-P was on the road and Doeschot is happy to be playing right away instead of waiting around an extra day.
Martensdale-St. Mary's earned the top seed with a 26-1 record. MSM lost in the first round of the state tournament last season.
While the Panthers have to face what is considered the top team in 1A to start the state tournament, K-P has had plenty of tough opponents throughout the season.
Kingsley-Pierson's two losses are to Lawton-Bronson, which was 9-5, and West Lyon, which is playing in the 2A state tournament. K-P avenged its loss to Lawton-Bronson with a win in the district semifinals.
"Getting beat by Lawton-Bronson, that was a really good learning experience for us and we learned a lot," Doeschot said. "We played a really good West Lyon team and faced a really good pitcher and battled with them. Those two games were the most important games we've played. Since then, the guys have been really focused and are working on that execution.
"If we limit the walks and errors, I think we are going to hit the ball and get some runs across. I think it's going to be a close game (with Martensdale-St Mary's) in the end."
K-P's offense is led by sophomore Damon Schmid, who is batting a team-high .549 to go along with 23 runs scored, five doubles and 15 RBIs. Classmate Malakie Christophersen is hitting just under .500 at .492 with 15 RBIs and Matt Christophersen is batting .433 with a team-high 24 runs scored. Freshman Evan Neumann is batting .327 with a team-high 21 RBIs and sophomore Jackson Howe is batting .333 with a team-high six doubles. Freshman Conner Beelner is batting .325 and junior Boe Harvey has driven in 18 runs.
"The guys up and down the lineup seem pretty dialed in," Doeschot said. "They don't seem to be too rattled by a hard thrower or a guy with more offspeed stuff. They guys are pretty consistent. The top of the lineup really produces and the middles guys come in and do their jobs. Sometimes it's small ball, sometimes it's hit away. My big theory, put pressure on the defense and any way we do that is good."
With Reinking and Keck graduating, Neumann, who pitched 26 1/3 innings as an eighth-grader, has taken over as the team's ace. The freshman a 1.26 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched with 10 games started.
After Neumann, Doeschot has gotten creative with his staff with good results. Riordan has pitched in six games with five starts. He has 21 strikeouts in 16 1/ innings with a 3.86 ERA. Schmid has pitched in 10 games with no starts. He has 34 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA in 18 2/3 innings. Matt Christophersen has thrown in nine games and has a 2.10 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts. Freshman Beau Bubke has a 2.71 ERA in 10 1/3 innings.
"Throughout districts, we've started Evan and limited his pitch count under 60 so he can bounce back with two to three days of rest," Doeschot said. "The big thing is the guys are throwing strikes and make sure we can spot our pitches and keep guys off balance."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!