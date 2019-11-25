Kingsley-Pierson's Jayde Barto opens season with a double-double in Panthers' win

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Kingsley-Pierson High School senior Jayde Barto recorded a double-double in the Panthers' 52-40 win over GTRA on Monday.
Barto scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds.
Panthers 5-foot-10 sophomore McKenzie Goodwin had 13 rebounds.
The Panthers outscored the Titans 15-6 in the fourth quarter, and K-P had a 22-18 lead at halftime.
WEST 90, CHEROKEE 70: The Wolverines opened the season with a win at home in Sioux City.
Sydney Edwards, a 5-11 senior, had a 25-point, 12-rebound game while Hope Wagner scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds.
The Wolverines led the game 40-35 at halftime.