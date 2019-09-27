WHITING, Iowa -- Damon Schmid provided to be the spark that the Kingsley-Pierson High School football team needed in the worst way.
Schmid, the Panthers’ sophomore quarterback, also handles the kickoff returns and opened up the second half on a 76-yard kickoff return that ignited the Panthers to a 66-22 win over Siouxland Christian in 8-man district play on Friday night at Whiting High School.
Schmid eluded several tackles as he sprinted down his team’s sideline and once he crossed the goal line, he was swarmed by seven hugs and hollers.
The Panthers led 22-6 at the half, and Panthers coach Geoff Olson knew that his team needed to get things going so that Siouxland Christian couldn’t gain any confidence.
“We were planning our first offensive drive there, and that kick return just set things off in the second half,” Olson said. “That kind of created the snowball effect that where we had a big third quarter and something like a 44-0 run there.”
The Panthers scored 44 straight points in the second half, and the Panthers attained most of their scoring on the ground.
Schmid ran the ball in the end zone for the next two Panthers scores, both for 22 and 66 yards. The Eagles’ defense just couldn’t figure out a way to get the athlete with the ball down.
Then, Schmid found freshman Evan Newmann on a backdoor pass on 4th down-and-9 from the 19-yard line.
Kingsley-Pierson senior running back Preston Plaffle added a 31-yard run, and Dustin Plendl got in on the second-half fun with a a 33-yard run.
Olson believes that while Schmid’s kickoff return certainly gave the Panthers the spark, the momentum really started last week in their 45-8 loss to Newell-Fonda.
The Panthers got some drives to last longer in the second half, and Olson thought that combined with the week of practice K-P had, spirits would go positively going into Friday’s game against the Eagles.
“If they just keep playing to their potential, and doing our assignment and play hard and physical, anything can happen,” Olson said. “This is good for them to see what they are capable of. We had some success moving the ball (last week) … we got Damon some more touches in the backfield and the element that he brings, this is the first week doing it that way. With more practice, it should only improve.”
In the first half, Plaffle took what the Eagles defense gave him.
Plaffle scored two of the Panthers’ touchdowns in the first half with both rushes being to the outside edge when the Panthers had the ball in the red zone.
Plaffle’s first score came with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter from the 9-yard line. The Panthers were facing a fourth down and had gained 25 yards on their first drive to that point.
Quarterback Damon Schmid handed the ball to Plaffle, who saw the outside hole was open with the Eagles secondary crashing in.
Plaffle dashed for the outside pylon, and put the Panthers on the board.
Plaffle’s second touchdown of the first half came with 90 seconds remaining.
K-P earned its third touchdown in the half shortly thereafter with a Schmid touchdown run with 23 seconds left.
Siouxland Christian quarterback AJ Goetsch threw an interception to K-P senior Jonah Walden at the Eagles’ 14-yard line, which gave the Panthers ample field position.
Schmid wasted little time taking advantage of it, as the Panthers quarterback dashed up the middle on a sweep play from the 11, and Dustin Plendl added a 2-point conversion on a wildcat play.
The first half wasn’t completely grim for the Eagles, though.
Christian Heilbuth caught a pass from Goetsch at the K-P 4 in the first quarter, and once he made an acrobatic catch that earned gasps and wows from the sideline, Heibuth spiked the ball and was called for a personal foul.
The Eagles’ lone score came with 10:31 left in the second, as Goetsch found junior Dalton Dubois on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Dubois caught the ball from about the 6, then dove in to ensure he was in for the Eagles’ lone first-half touchdown.
“We started out pretty well, and we matched them pretty even,” Eagles coach Adam Ball said. “They were excited (at halftime). They were ready to go again. We were ready to play.”
The Eagles could have easily packed it in after allowing the 44 straight points to the Panthers. They didn’t. They knew that in 8-man football that there is always a chance to score.
Siouxland Christian tacked on two more touchdowns late in the game.
Goetsch found Jonah Deroos for a 39-yard touchdown with 6:19 remaining in the game, then the quarterback used his legs for a 12-yard score with a little over four minutes to go.
This week was the first week in which Goetsch took every rep as the Eagles No. 1 quarterback.
Ball hopes that going forward, Goetsch can use that as confidence, even though he threw five interceptions in the loss.
“He’s only a sophomore, and 75 percent of his reads were okay, but he’ll get better,” Ball said. “We just have to practice and run more plays.”