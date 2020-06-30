Kingsley-Pierson stays unbeaten with win on Monday

Schmid, who also had a couple of diving catches in center field and pitched three innings in relief, scored the fourth run of the inning on a balk.

Woodbury Central mounted a comeback with one out in the top of the seventh when Zac Rocha coaxed a walk and Will DeStigter and Kaleb Bleil singled to load the bases.

Matt Christophersen — who entered with two outs in the sixth — made a heads up play by fielding a bunt off the bat off Matt Carney and quickly throwing to the plate to force the second out. Seth Even then hit a sinking liner to center that Schmid got a good jump on and made a diving catch to end the contest.

“Our pitching and defense behind our pitchers was phenomenal,” Doeschot said. “So hang our hats on a lot of pitching and ‘D’ too.”

Freshman Evan Neumann got the start on the mound, working the first three innings while allowing two runs on two hits. Woodbury Central cut into a 3-0 deficit with a couple of runs in the third.

The Wildcats drew even in the fifth when Rocha was hit by a pitch, advanced to second and third on wild pitches and scored on a bunt by Carney.