Kingsley-Pierson uses quiet confidence during state baseball tournament run

It’s safe to say Harpenau still has feelings for K-P.

“I put a lot of time in that program,” Harpenau said. “I’m happy for them. It’s hard in northwest Iowa to get out of here. It’s a great accomplishment for our county and area. We have two of the four finalists, and we might have both finalists. But, Don Bosco and Newman will have something to say about that.”

After the Panthers and Dons play, No. 1 seed Remsen St. Mary’s faces a familiar foe in the other 1A semifinal: Mason City Newman Catholic.

The two programs have won the last five championships combined. The Knights are the three-time defending champions while the Hawks won it all in 2016.

Harpenau isn’t miffed about seeing the Knights again in the state tournament. It means RSM is doing something right by being in the state tournament, too.

“I don’t think we’re getting sick of it,” Harpenau said. “It’s a sign of mutual respect.”

The Hawks have practiced some of the things they think the Knights will do while going over some of their own stuff, too.