Kingsley-Pierson uses quiet confidence during state baseball tournament run

DES MOINES -- Taylor Doeschot doesn’t mind that the Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team has a sense of quiet confidence.
In fact, he enjoys his team having that mindset.
The eighth-seeded Panthers will use that mindset to try and pull off another upset at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Don Bosco. The Panthers got to the semifinals after defeating 1A top-seeded Martensdale-St. Mary’s over the weekend.
“They don’t get too high or too low,” Doeschot said. “They go out there and they’re really confident in their game and know they can beat anyone.”
Doeschot doesn’t have to pump his team up or tell his team to keep their heads up. The Panthers come to the ballpark even-keeled.
That hasn’t been the case in the past.
“We’ve had teams in the past that you weren’t quite sure whether they were happy or upset, even if we won,” Doeschot said. “You weren’t quite sure what their emotions were. This group never seems to get down.”
There’s a good balance with the team in terms of personality. For example, the Christophersen brothers are more of the vocal type while Thursday’s scheduled starting pitcher, freshman Evan Neumann, is more of the quiet type.
That suits Doeschot just fine.
“I have a good idea of what type of kids most of them are,” Doeschot said. “There’s a good balance with the team, and I let them figure it out.”
In Friday’s win over the Blue Devils, the Panthers trailed 2-0 early, but found ways to get three runs across in the final three innings to knock out a No. 1 seed for just the sixth time since the state tournament moved to Des Moines.
Matt Christophersen, Malakie Christophersen and Emerson Pratt each drove in a run.
Pratt hit in the bottom half of the lineup, which has produced just as well as the top half. In the win on Friday, the bottom two -- Damon Bowman and Pratt -- each had two hits. Bowman also forced a walk.
Conner Beelner had a pair of hits as K-P’s No. 7 hitter on July 21 in the substate victory over Logan-Magnolia.
“That 7-8-9 produced a majority of the hits,” Doeschot said. “I have confidence one through nine that we can match up with any 1A school. We have a lot of guys who can hit.”
Remsen St. Mary’s coach Dean Harpenau has enjoyed seeing the Panthers go on their run. The last time the Panthers went to the state tournament, which was in 2002, Harpenau was the Panthers’ coach.
Harpenau is a social studies teacher at K-P, is the dean of students, and helps coach cross country for the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op team.
It’s safe to say Harpenau still has feelings for K-P.
“I put a lot of time in that program,” Harpenau said. “I’m happy for them. It’s hard in northwest Iowa to get out of here. It’s a great accomplishment for our county and area. We have two of the four finalists, and we might have both finalists. But, Don Bosco and Newman will have something to say about that.”
After the Panthers and Dons play, No. 1 seed Remsen St. Mary’s faces a familiar foe in the other 1A semifinal: Mason City Newman Catholic.
The two programs have won the last five championships combined. The Knights are the three-time defending champions while the Hawks won it all in 2016.
Harpenau isn’t miffed about seeing the Knights again in the state tournament. It means RSM is doing something right by being in the state tournament, too.
“I don’t think we’re getting sick of it,” Harpenau said. “It’s a sign of mutual respect.”
The Hawks have practiced some of the things they think the Knights will do while going over some of their own stuff, too.
Blaine Harpenau will get the ball to start on the mound for the Hawks. He threw in Saturday’s quarterfinal win over Burlington Notre Dame, though walks were a bit of an issue.
Dean Harpenau doesn’t see that to be the case for Blaine on Thursday.
“if you watched the game, he got better as he went on,” Dean Harpenau said. “It’s not going to be 100 degrees, and it’s not going to be as humid. Our goal as I’ve said before, we want to get these seniors in the championship game. (Blaine) gives us the best shot.”
West Lyon plays, too
West Lyon knows a thing or two about its opponent at 4:30 p.m. Thursday: Van Meter.
They studied them very well during the football season, as the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 50-14 in the Class 1A title game.
Now, the Wildcats will try to repeat that same mojo, only in the 2A baseball semifinals.
“These kids have been in the UNI-Dome, they’ve run in the blue oval and been in some big basketball games,” Wildcats coach Koury Kramer said. “The moment doesn’t get too big for them, and that’s a testament to those kids.”
Local umpires
The Siouxland has four men working the state tournament as umpires.
Those four men are Sergeant Bluff’s Jeffrey Gacke, MIlford’s Jim Pfeifer, Orange City’s Mark Beltman and Moville’s Mark Harris.
There are 48 total umpires working in the state tournament.
Attendance is up
Even though there’s a pandemic going on and fans aren’t able to be closer to one another during games, attendance at the state tournament games is up, according to iahsbb.com.
On Tuesday, there were 4,474 fans who saw Class 3A games at Principal Park. Each game is its own session.
Last year, the 3A quarterfinals brought in 3,177 people.
The biggest crowd on Tuesday was for the Gilbert vs. Adel-De Soto-Minburn game (1,517) while 631 people came to watch Sergeant Bluff-Luton play Marion.
Attendance was also up on Monday for Class 2A games. There were 3,187 fans, compared to 3,087 for last summer’s 2A quarterfinals.
The game between the Wildcats and Mid-Prairie had 828 fans.
Class 1A’s attendance for the 2020 state quarterfinals was slightly down than the previous year. There were 2.546 people on Friday and Saturday compared to 2,738 last summer.
The biggest crowd for those 1A quarterfinals was the game between the Hawks and Notre Dame, which was 713 people.
