Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls track team held high expectations for 2020

There’s an extra sense of disappointment around the Kingsley, Pierson and Moville communities since the track and field season was canceled.
The Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op girls track team had high hopes to win the Class 2A girls title this season, and now, it’ll have to wait until 2021.
KP-WC will lose nine seniors to graduation, and all nine — according to co-coach Randy Wiese — would have made a large impact on the team this spring.
According to Wiese, there were 50 girls out for the track team if the season had been held.
Two of those seniors, Emily Kraft and Jayde Barto, believed KP/WC had the depth, talent and chemistry to contend.
“We had a really good track team, it wasn’t just one person,” Barto said. “Getting that taken away, knowing that Emily is an amazing thrower and I’d like to say I’m a pretty good runner. We were aiming for a state championship. Knowing that goal couldn’t be completed was kind of devastating.”
KP/WC finished ninth in the Class 2A girls field, as it scored 25 points over 19 events throughout the weekend of May 16 to May 18, 2019. It was one point shy of tying OABCIG for an eighth-place spot, and was 11 points back of fourth-place Western Christian.
KP/WC performed well at last year’s state meet.
For starters, the team won the 2A sprint medley relay. The quartet that won the race for KP/WC were (academic standings as of 2020) sophomore Aubree Bell, Morningside freshman Madison Goodwin, Barto and sophomore Erika Kuntz.
Those four had a winning time of 1 minute, 50.00 seconds, just .91 seconds ahead of Denver. Throughout last season, they hadn’t lost a single race in 2019.
Wiese believed that likely would have been the case in 2020.
“It would have taken a good team to have beaten us,” Wiese said.
Bell led off the race and Wiese likes how well she can get going to start. Then, Barto returned as the 200 runner in the medley, and before the cancellation of the season, the future Briar Cliff women’s basketball player timed in with 26-second splits.
Kuntz was the anchor to that team, and it was common for her to be running sub-60 splits as the 400 runner.
Even during the delay before the cancellation, those four met for self-run practices to work on sprints, running with resistance bands, and most importantly, working on handoffs.
“With our handoffs, our coaches teach us so that we can get a handoff from anyone,” Barto said. “It makes it pretty easy. We already knew our steps and everything. Our handoffs were crisp. You never have a secure spot on this team, so you always had to make sure to hand off to random people.”
Barto was also a member of the 4x400 team, including Kuntz, Goodwin and junior Paige Kuchel. There, the KP/WC group ended up third with a time of 4:02.56 behind Treynor (4:01.88) and the Wolfpack (4:02.03).
Even in the first two weeks of practice, Wiese — who makes all final decisions as co-coach alongside Dan Bormann — said he was trying out as many as six girls for the 4x4.
“You have to train the kids properly to get them to run their best,” Wiese said. “The attitude of the kids is, ‘We’re on a good team, and to be on a relay, I have to run my best.’”
Kraft’s climb up
Kraft qualified for state in both the discus and shot put last season. She finished 23rd in the discus throw, and ended up eighth among a really deep field of talent in the shot put.
Her longest throw in the shot put was 39 feet, 4 ½ inches, and that came on her third throw out of six.
In the finals, Kraft had just one throw that was marked, and that was her final throw of the event. Her throw there was 38-10.
Each of the top four placewinners in the shot put were seniors.
The winner, South Hardin’s Brylie Zeisneiss (46-5), went to go throw for the University of Arizona, but didn’t get the chance because of the pandemic. The runner-up was Jamie Kofron of Tipton, and she’s a current freshman thrower for the Hawkeyes.
If it weren’t for the top four, Kraft would’ve finished in fourth, and that’s where she and Wiese agreed that was a good target for her to reach this spring.
“I wanted to come back with vengeance, and I wanted to go to Drake (Relays) again this year,” Kraft said. “I just really wanted to end this last senior season with a big mark. It didn’t work out that way, but fortunately, I have college to look forward to … I can reach my goals that way.”
Kraft said that her goal was to throw 43 feet in the shot put and 125 feet in the discus. She threw around 40 feet in practices, but as the future Northwestern College thrower pointed out, practice is practice.
Kraft credited KP/WC throws coach Scott Phelps, father of Panthers standout athletes Kiana and Nick Phelps, for his help through her career.
“He got me to my full potential, and I’m just thankful,” Kraft said.
She thought she could get to that 43-foot goal if she had some adrenaline that comes with competition.
“I feel like this season would have gotten me more ready,” Kraft said.
