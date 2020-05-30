Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central girls track team held high expectations for 2020

Barto was also a member of the 4x400 team, including Kuntz, Goodwin and junior Paige Kuchel. There, the KP/WC group ended up third with a time of 4:02.56 behind Treynor (4:01.88) and the Wolfpack (4:02.03).

Even in the first two weeks of practice, Wiese — who makes all final decisions as co-coach alongside Dan Bormann — said he was trying out as many as six girls for the 4x4.

“You have to train the kids properly to get them to run their best,” Wiese said. “The attitude of the kids is, ‘We’re on a good team, and to be on a relay, I have to run my best.’”

Kraft’s climb up

Kraft qualified for state in both the discus and shot put last season. She finished 23rd in the discus throw, and ended up eighth among a really deep field of talent in the shot put.

Her longest throw in the shot put was 39 feet, 4 ½ inches, and that came on her third throw out of six.

In the finals, Kraft had just one throw that was marked, and that was her final throw of the event. Her throw there was 38-10.

Each of the top four placewinners in the shot put were seniors.