Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central lead Western Valley Conference baseball

"We have a veteran team that has been through a lot together," Compton said. "The guys understand that we have to work hard to earn everything we get. We have a lot of talent returning and a lot of experience on the field as well. The guys know that nothing is going to be given to them and if we show up and play our way of baseball, we have an opportunity to do something special."

The Wildcats have done it with easily the most runs in the Western Valley Conference so far with 75 runs scored, almost 30 more than Kingsley-Pierson. Woodbury Central also leads the conference with a .327 batting average.

Sophomore Kaleb Bleil was the Wildcats best hitter last season and is leading the charge again, batting .591 in 22 at-bats with only two strikeouts compared to eight walks. He's scored 18 runs already at the top of the Wildcats lineup to go along with nine RBIs and a home run.

Freshman Will DeStigter followed with a .474 average with three doubles and sophomore Carter Bleil is batting .400 with a team-high 11 RBIs. He's struck out only once and had four doubles and a triple. Sophomore Dallas Kluender is batting .348 with seven runs scored and junior Zac Rocha is batting .333 with nine runs scored. Senior Seth Even has a .300 average.

The runs have been a bit needed since the Wildcats have a 4.44 ERA as a team.