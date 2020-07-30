Kingsley-Pierson's state tournament run ends with 9-1 loss to Don Bosco

DES MOINES -- The Kingsley-Pierson High School baseball team found a way to dig itself out of a hole last Friday in the Class 1A state baseball quarterfinals.
Kingsley-Pierson (16-3) tried to do the same, but Don Bosco (19-1) denied the Panthers a chance to continue their Cinderella run as the No. 8 seed in the Class 1A state tournament.
Don Bosco held the Panthers to four hits in a 9-1 win in the state semifinals on Thursday afternoon and the Panthers were handed their first loss since July 9 against fellow state-qualifier West Lyon.
Dons senior Lewis Havel kept the Panthers quiet with a sweeping curveball that tailed to the left-handed batter’s box.
The Panthers couldn’t seem to make solid contact on that curveball and senior Matt Christophersen admitted that the pitch was one the Panthers hadn’t seen much in northwest Iowa.
“For some reason, I had trouble picking up his (curveball),” Christophersen said. “I just couldn’t tell whether he was throwing a fastball or curveball. We couldn’t really get the bat on the ball. He’s a great pitcher. He did a great job.”
Havel wasn’t throwing hard, but the fact that he kept the Panthers guessing was the problem for the hitters.
Panthers coach Taylor Doeschot compared Havel’s pitches to that of Lawton-Bronson senior Luke Olesen, describing both pitchers as fine-tuned.
Havel had seven strikeouts, including recording them on four of the last six outs. He relies on his curveball for the team to have success, and Havel thought the curveball was effective against the Panthers.
“It’s a lot about location, especially when there’s hard breaks on it,” Havel said. “You just want to work them in and out. It’s a tough pitch to hit and I’ve been using it all year. Not a lot of teams have been able to come up and hit it off there. I just go out there and give it my all for my team.”
Doeschot hopes that freshman pitcher Evan Neumann can have an effective curveball like Havel’s when Neumann becomes a senior in 2023.
The big key for Neumann going into the game was to keep his offspeed pitches effective and consistent.
No matter what Neumann tried to throw at the Dons, they hit it.
The Dons scored two runs in each of the first two innings to set the tone for the game.
Dillon Welter and Easton Larson each had run-producing hits in the first inning. Havel started the rally by taking a Neumann pitch to the shoulder, and he later scored on Welter’s RBI double. Welter then later scored on Larson’s RBI single.
Cael Frost scored on a wild pitch, and Havel hit an RBI single in the second inning.
Neumann pitched a scoreless third inning, but Doeschot didn’t allow Neumann to pitch any further.
Neumann went three innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three and hit a batter.
Neumann threw 69 pitches in his final freshman outing.
“He wasn’t too far off, and I thought he executed most of his pitches,” Doeschot said. “There were a few that he didn’t hit his spot when we needed him to. I think the learning experience for him will be huge.
“He’s got a pretty good curveball, but it’s inconsistent,” Doeschot added. “He needs to be able to throw that in any situation and work that into more at-bats. You come down here, and you can’t be a one-pitch pitcher.”
The Dons added on four more runs in the sixth inning.
Damon Schmid was on the mound in relief, and he allowed a single and a walk.
Doeschot late brought in Christophersen for Schmid, but the Dons weren’t fazed by a new pitcher.
Frost, the second batter to face “Cookie” in the sixth inning, drove in two runs on a single to right field. Frost later scored on a sacrifice fly by Fischer Ohrt to close out the rally.
“They were just the better team today,” Christophersen said. “We couldn’t make the plays in front of us.”
The Panthers scored their lone run in the fifth inning.
Neumann led off the inning with a double down the left field line. He advanced to third base on a passed ball.
With two outs, the freshman was then able to score on a second passed ball in the inning. Kingsley-Pierson also scored their first run last week on a passed ball.
Even though the Panthers won’t get to play in the championship game, Kingsley-Pierson is proud of making it to Principal Park during a bizarre summer season.
The Panthers return a good portion of their lineup next season.
“The kids took a big step by getting here,” Doeschot said. “It’s just a great learning experience for our whole team. It’s a great ending experience for our seniors to be able to come down here and play two games.”
