Kingsley-Pierson's state tournament run ends with 9-1 loss to Don Bosco

Havel had seven strikeouts, including recording them on four of the last six outs. He relies on his curveball for the team to have success, and Havel thought the curveball was effective against the Panthers.

“It’s a lot about location, especially when there’s hard breaks on it,” Havel said. “You just want to work them in and out. It’s a tough pitch to hit and I’ve been using it all year. Not a lot of teams have been able to come up and hit it off there. I just go out there and give it my all for my team.”

Doeschot hopes that freshman pitcher Evan Neumann can have an effective curveball like Havel’s when Neumann becomes a senior in 2023.

The big key for Neumann going into the game was to keep his offspeed pitches effective and consistent.

No matter what Neumann tried to throw at the Dons, they hit it.

The Dons scored two runs in each of the first two innings to set the tone for the game.

Dillon Welter and Easton Larson each had run-producing hits in the first inning. Havel started the rally by taking a Neumann pitch to the shoulder, and he later scored on Welter’s RBI double. Welter then later scored on Larson’s RBI single.