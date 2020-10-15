Kingsley-Pierson's tough schedule may translate to playoff wins

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Geoff Olson believed going into the playoffs that the Kingsley-Pierson High School football team’s schedule has prepared the Panthers for Friday’s game.
The Panthers have played three Associated Press 8-player ranked teams, and even though they’ve lost all three games, that experience could help them starting with the playoffs this week.
Kingsley-Pierson (3-4) opens up its 8-Player state playoff run Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Ar-We-Va. The Panthers haven’t played the Rockets since Oct. 12, 2018, as the teams were in the same district at that time.
The Panthers started off the season with a 39-38 loss against Montezuma, which is ranked fifth in this week’s 8-player poll. They had a shot to win in the final minute against the Braves, and that game was played in Reinbeck, Iowa.
Olson saw a nice spark out of his team after that season-opening game, and received a good “temperature check” of how the season could go.
“After that game against Montezuma, and having a chance to win at the end, it showed us as coaches what this team was capable of,” Olson said. “I had a feeling the way this team ended last year, when they went 4-1 at the end of last year. Going into the season, I thought we had a chance to be a team like that.”
In Week Nos. 2 and 3, the Panthers had to deal with players sitting out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The Panthers had five starters quarantined.
“Facing adversity, that’s something we’ve faced from Week 1,” Olson said. “We’re not going to be fazed by anything.”
Then in Week 5, the Panthers faced now-No. 9 Newell-Fonda, and the Mustangs won that contest, 32-22. The bright spot from that game is that the Panthers outscored Newell-Fonda 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
Kingsley-Pierson also held the Mustangs to 89 yards.
The Panthers then closed out the season last week against No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s. The Hawks beat the Panthers 48-13, but the Panthers had 152 rushing yards against the Hawks.
“Just being in those tough games, facing those quality opponents, if we had never faced tough teams like that, we could run into the playoffs and we’re not used to the physicality and all the things that come with high-ranked teams,” Olson said. “From my vantage point, we have the experience with being on the field against teams like that. I’m hoping that’s going to be an advantage going into the playoffs and we’ll be able to match up against whoever we’re playing with in a hopeful deep playoff run.”
Olson chalks it up to the Panthers having opportunities to score and defend well, but they just haven’t capitalized.
It’s just come down to three or four plays, according to Olson.
“We just need to do it,” Olson said. “We need to take advantage of those plays when they’re there. It’s just having the opportunity to make that play, whatever that play might be. It’s the little things that have made the difference for us.”
Kingsley-Pierson has three wins on the season against GTRA, West Bend-Mallard and River Valley. In those three games, the Panthers’ defense has allowed just 20 points.
Olson hopes that the Panthers can take advantage of those little things, and perhaps rely on the magic K-P created over the summer en route to a state semifinal bid to the state baseball tournament.
“This team, a lot of these guys played baseball, and they went on a surprising run,” Olson said. “We’re hoping that experience from (baseball) and what they learned can translate into postseason football. They knocked off Don Bosco, and they were way up there, but you have to get that one win.”
Jackson Howe has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback for K-P, and his passing stats this year are 52-for-110 for 623 yards and six touchdowns.
Evan Neumann, the ace pitcher on that K-P state semifinal run, has completed 16 passes for 172 yards.
Josh Harvey is 186 rushing yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, and Harvey has five touchdowns. His longest run of the season was for 60 yards.
Olson credited the offensive line for being athletic and allowing Howe, Neumann, Damon Schmid and Harvey to do what they need offensively.
“We have explosive athletes outside and our line is tough and can move,” Olson said. “Having those threats up front really compliments Josh’s running style. He moves north to south in a hurry, and he’s hard to bring down.”
Kole Reis leads the Panthers defense in tackles with 52.5, and 42 of those have been solo tackles. Reis, a senior defensive tackle, also has 12 sacks.
