Kingsley-Pierson's tough schedule may translate to playoff wins

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Geoff Olson believed going into the playoffs that the Kingsley-Pierson High School football team’s schedule has prepared the Panthers for Friday’s game.

The Panthers have played three Associated Press 8-player ranked teams, and even though they’ve lost all three games, that experience could help them starting with the playoffs this week.

Kingsley-Pierson (3-4) opens up its 8-Player state playoff run Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Ar-We-Va. The Panthers haven’t played the Rockets since Oct. 12, 2018, as the teams were in the same district at that time.

The Panthers started off the season with a 39-38 loss against Montezuma, which is ranked fifth in this week’s 8-player poll. They had a shot to win in the final minute against the Braves, and that game was played in Reinbeck, Iowa.

Olson saw a nice spark out of his team after that season-opening game, and received a good “temperature check” of how the season could go.

“After that game against Montezuma, and having a chance to win at the end, it showed us as coaches what this team was capable of,” Olson said. “I had a feeling the way this team ended last year, when they went 4-1 at the end of last year. Going into the season, I thought we had a chance to be a team like that.”