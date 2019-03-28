NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brenden Klasi finished a comeback that Dakota Valley didn't think it needed at one point.
The Panthers started the game against Beresford/Centerville with a 3-0 lead after two innings. B/C scored a run in the third and a run in the sixth to get within one and then took the lead with a four-run seventh inning.
Dakota Valley came back with four runs in the seventh inning, capped by Klasi's game-winning two-run single, for the 7-6 season-opening win.
After falling behind 6-3, Cade Zeller and Samuel Otten opened the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back singles. Eric Johnson followed with an RBI single to make it 6-4. Tanner Schrunk hit DV's fourth-straight single to score another run to get the Panthers within one.
B/C got the next batter out but then Klasi singled to right field to score Johnson and Schrunk for the 7-6 win.
Johnson drove in three runs and scored once and Klasi had two RBIs. Zeller was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Paul Bruns and Schrunk each drove in a run. Otten was 2-for-3 with a run scored.