Lack of red zone success dooms Sioux City West in loss to South Sioux

SIOUX CITY -- The opportunities were there for the West football team in Thursday's game against South Sioux, even early in the game.
On the Wolverines second possession, they drove to South Sioux's 10-yard line in what was then a scoreless game in the first quarter.
But West moved backward from there. First only one yard to the 11 but then a sack put the Wolverines back at the 20-yard line, which led to a field goal attempt that was blocked.
That was a microcosm of how all three possessions inside the red zone went for West in the 20-7 loss to South Sioux at Elwood Olsen Stadium as the Wolverines went 0-for-3 in red zone possessions.
The next opportunity game after right after South Sioux (1-1) scored. The Wolverines (0-2) had a chance to answer after a big pass play put them at the South Sioux 13-yard line but West turned the ball over on downs after the fourth-and-16 pass fell incomplete.
Then after an interception to start the second half, West drove to South Sioux's 15-yard line, but the drive stalled out on another turnover on downs.
West's only score came on a 70-yard catch-and-run by Michael Duax late in the fourth quarter.
"We are still depending on some underclassmen to pick up some of that slack where we are lacking and some of them just aren't ready and we understand that," first-year coach Brandon Holmes said. "But we are still going to count on those guys and still expect them to play hard for us and stuff like that. This is a good, teachable moment for us."
South Sioux's defense held West to 166 yards of total offense, including negative 10 yards on the ground. Seventy of those 166 yards were on one play with Duax's touchdown.
"I think our defense is pretty solid when they choose to be," South Sioux coach Chris Stein said. "That's probably with anybody. I think we can play good defense, it's just a matter of doing it. I really like our defensive line. They get after it and work hard and that's the number one thing. They are fun to coach."
South Sioux was successful with their red zone attempts. The Cardinals made four trips to the red zone and converted on their first two attempts for a 14-0 lead. While the third attempt was stopped by West's defense, the Cardinals put the game away with another red zone score late in the fourth quarter.
South Sioux finished with 377 yards of total offense. Quarterback Connor Slaughter passed for 118 yards and rushed for 44 yards.
Senior running back Caleb Kriens accounted for more than half of the Cardinals offense as he rushed for 215 yards on 29 carries. About half of those yards came in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals worked to put the game away.
"He really started to get downhill and runs the way Caleb runs," Stein said. "He helps that he got downhill and trusted his offensive line. That really helps the run game."
Despite giving up 377 yards, West only allowed 20 points and six of those came with 1:32 left in the game.
West also had two interceptions in the second half, so Holmes was pleased with how his team played on that end.
"I wouldn't expect no less," Holmes said. "Our defense is led by some great people, Kaleb French, Santana Graham, Chase Mentele. We just have to take advantage of those opportunities that we are given and just keep working."
