Lack of red zone success dooms Sioux City West in loss to South Sioux

SIOUX CITY -- The opportunities were there for the West football team in Thursday's game against South Sioux, even early in the game.

On the Wolverines second possession, they drove to South Sioux's 10-yard line in what was then a scoreless game in the first quarter.

But West moved backward from there. First only one yard to the 11 but then a sack put the Wolverines back at the 20-yard line, which led to a field goal attempt that was blocked.

That was a microcosm of how all three possessions inside the red zone went for West in the 20-7 loss to South Sioux at Elwood Olsen Stadium as the Wolverines went 0-for-3 in red zone possessions.

The next opportunity game after right after South Sioux (1-1) scored. The Wolverines (0-2) had a chance to answer after a big pass play put them at the South Sioux 13-yard line but West turned the ball over on downs after the fourth-and-16 pass fell incomplete.

Then after an interception to start the second half, West drove to South Sioux's 15-yard line, but the drive stalled out on another turnover on downs.

West's only score came on a 70-yard catch-and-run by Michael Duax late in the fourth quarter.