LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- Sophomore Laerke Jensen fired a team-best 75 in the opening round of the Aggie Invitational hosted at the New Mexico State Golf Course on Monday afternoon and is tied for 11th after 18 holes of action.
Jensen’s round helped to put South Dakota in a tie for 13th on the team leaderboard alongside fellow Summit League foe North Dakota after one round, with the Coyotes shooting 317 as a team. Host New Mexico State and Northern Arizona are tied atop the leaderboard after tallying matching scores of 296, and four players - South Dakota State’s Teresa Toscano, Northern Arizona’s Eliska Kocourkova, Southern Utah’s Chanikan Yongyuan and UTEP’s Audrey Haddad - each shot 70 to lead the 100-player field.
The Hobro, Denmark, native’s round of 75 was her best since the opening round of the fall at the Payne Stewart Memorial when she tallied a 74. Jensen’s 75 was the third-best opening round of any Coyote this fall, trailing only Emma Sabbagh’s 74 at the Loyola Fall Invitational and her own aforementioned 74.
Julia Hall was up next on the South Dakota card with a 78 on the 6,368-yard, par-72 layout and is tied for 42nd on the leaderboard through 18 holes.
Sabbagh and Megan Munneke carded identical scores of 82 in the opening round, with Munneke returning to the course after not playing in last week’s Johnie Imes Invitational at Missouri.
Rounding out the quintet for South Dakota was Jalea Culliver, with the lone freshman in the Coyote lineup shooting an 85 on the opening day.
South Dakota will return to action tomorrow morning for the second round of the Aggie Invitational, beginning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.