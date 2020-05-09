Laken Gardner grew eager for leadership role this season at East High School

SIOUX CITY -- Laken Gardner was looking forward to being a leader this season for the East High School track and field team.
Gardner was the lone senior female sprinter for the Black Raiders, and she was not going to take that role lightly. She was going to try to be the same role model that Khenadi Jones and Amelia Duax were for her at West.
Gardner spent the first two years of her high school career with the Wolverines, and as a young sprinter, Gardner hung on every word Jones and Duax told her.
“They honestly were the best part of West High altogether and when they left, it was horrible,” Gardner said. “It was devastating. I looked up to them more than anybody else in the world.”
Gardner worked with Jones directly, as Jones was a sprinter. She got a daily view of how hard Jones worked and the accomplishments Jones met when Gardner was a freshman. When Jones was a senior three years ago, she broke the city metro record for the 100-meter dash at the state qualifying meet, at 11.95 seconds.
Gardner received the kind of tough love that only made her stronger on a daily basis.
“She said, 'Laken, you got to get out or you’re going to get run over,’” Gardner recalled. “So, it was always her pushing me. ... That’s just kind of how it was.”
At the same time, Gardner started working with hurdles at West, Duax was the one who took Gardner under her wing.
Gardner didn’t want to do hurdles at first, but Duax urged Gardner to try it. Gardner credited Duax for going out of her way to teach Gardner how to compete in hurdles.
“She was the one who really pushed me into hurdles because I didn't want to do it but she told me that she had taken me under her wing and she had already taught me so much so I had to,” Gardner said. “I didn't have a choice. And that's the only reason I really stayed in hurdles.”
Once those two left, Gardner didn’t want to put on a Wolverines uniform anymore. She saw a new opportunity on the other side of the city.
“Honestly, I had just ... I knew a lot of girls from there and the fact that my two closest people to me had graduated, I saw a new opportunity and Joe Glass, my other track coach was going to go and help out there, too,” Gardner said. “Sports wise, it was just a really good choice for me to go to East. And it was the best decision I've ever made.”
East head coach Rick Clarahan was teaching at West Middle School and coaching the Black Raiders while Gardner had decided to go from West to East, and Clarahan had known Gardner as a former student.
Clarahan was worried some people were going to speculate whether there was any recruiting involved, and the longtime East track coach denied there was any of that going on.
“That’s the farthest thing from the truth,” Clarahan said. “I tell kids when I teach at West that I will root for them, except when it’s against East. I will always wish those kids good luck.”
Of course, Clarahan was eager to coach Gardner when she came over. He knew that she had the potential to be a great athlete, and similar to West, Clarahan placed Gardner with the sprinters and the hurdlers.
Gardner instantly became the upperclassman in her group, and that didn’t scare her. She embraced being the leader of that group. She leaned on her experiences she went through with Jones and Duax, and paid that same advice forward to the younger Black Raiders athletes.
To her, it came natural.
It was absolutely a dream come true,” Gardner said. “It was my favorite thing on the entire planet knowing that kids would come to me before practice and look to me as like a second coach. It meant the world to me, honestly. It was amazing.”
Gardner wasn’t just working with the high school hurdlers and sprinters, but she also taught the middle school hurdlers the tricks of the trade.
That meant a great deal for both Clarahan and Glass that they could work with other groups, as Gardner was willing to take some of that responsibility.
Gardner admitted that there were moments last season -- and even this season before the shutdown -- where she would need to keep her younger peers in line.
“Clarahan did talk to me a few times,” Gardner said. “He's like, ‘Are you making sure they're in line? Are you making sure they're positive and enjoying themselves as well as training?’ And it was always just making sure that I was being that leader, but that role always came natural to me.
“When you become a freshman in high school, it's just a whole different world and there's a lot going on and it can be really good for some people or it can be really bad,” Gardner added. “Just taking them under my wing, picking them up, taking them home from practice and just making that connection and letting them know that they had an upperclassmen, a friend, a mentor, kind of like an older sibling thing.”
The Black Raiders were anticipating putting Gardner in a couple races, including the shuttle hurdle relay, which finished in 18th place last year at state.
Gardner also was part of East’s state-qualifying sprint medley relay and the 4x400 relay. East’s sprint medley team won its heat in the finals last year at state, leaving Gardner happy and excited for this season.
“That race was probably my favorite race of the entire year,” she said. “That 200 was probably the best 200 I've ever run. And just handing it off to Lineya (Wells) in that spot and watching her take off it just ... Honestly, I have goosebumps right now because the adrenaline that I had going through me, I couldn't even feel the lactic acid in my legs anymore because I was just so pumped. I got off the track and I just watched her go and go and go and go and then she got to that finish line and it was just total euphoria.”
Gardner won’t get to experience the state meet this year, but she said she’ll remember that experience for a long time to come.
Her path on the oval, however, isn’t over.
In January, Gardner announced on social media her commitment to run for the University of South Dakota.
Gardner accepted a walk-on role with the Coyotes, and she’s excited to reconnect with a former Black Raiders teammate who was there for Gardner when she came over from West. That person is current Coyotes freshman Ardell Inlay.
Gardner coined Inlay as a big brother to her, and he helped her through her junior season last year.
Whenever Gardner felt like she had a bad race, Inlay was usually the first teammate there to talk with her.
“He never let me give up,” Gardner said. “He was always really tough on me about that. And even if I was to cry or have a bad race, he wouldn't let me feel it for more than 10 minutes and then it was, ‘Suck it up. Let's get going. We got another race ahead of us.’ Ardell was another reason that I got better at East High. So, I really, really, honestly look up to Ardell and I'm so excited for the next years with him.”
Gardner hopes that bond will grow once she arrives to USD, and hopes to bond with other teammates. She’ll be one of seven metro athletes on the Coyotes roster. The others are incoming freshman Karlee Philips (East), current freshman Madison Jochum (Bishop Heelan), senior Haley Fritza, if she takes the extra offered season by the NCAA (South Sioux), sophomore Merga Gameda (North) and junior Noah Weeter, also from North.
