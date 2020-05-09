Laken Gardner grew eager for leadership role this season at East High School

“Clarahan did talk to me a few times,” Gardner said. “He's like, ‘Are you making sure they're in line? Are you making sure they're positive and enjoying themselves as well as training?’ And it was always just making sure that I was being that leader, but that role always came natural to me.

“When you become a freshman in high school, it's just a whole different world and there's a lot going on and it can be really good for some people or it can be really bad,” Gardner added. “Just taking them under my wing, picking them up, taking them home from practice and just making that connection and letting them know that they had an upperclassmen, a friend, a mentor, kind of like an older sibling thing.”

The Black Raiders were anticipating putting Gardner in a couple races, including the shuttle hurdle relay, which finished in 18th place last year at state.

Gardner also was part of East’s state-qualifying sprint medley relay and the 4x400 relay. East’s sprint medley team won its heat in the finals last year at state, leaving Gardner happy and excited for this season.