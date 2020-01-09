Late run allows Lawton-Bronson boys to complete comeback win

SIOUX CITY -- The Lawton-Bronson boys basketball team was on the verge of losing its fourth game in its last six contests.
After holding a 19-point lead in the second quarter, the Eagles saw that advantage erased and they went into halftime down a point to Omaha Nation. Then the Chiefs built a double-digit lead of their own, leading by 12 points with under four minutes left in the game.
But the Eagles defensive intensity picked up, contesting more Omaha Nation shots, getting some key steals which sparked a major run for the Lawton-Bronson, which cut the Chiefs lead to one point with about a minute left.
The Eagles were able to complete the comeback. An offensive rebound led to the go-ahead basket by Hayden Dahlhauser with 11 seconds left. Freshman Austin Trotter got a steal shortly after and Omaha Nation's last chance 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short, allowing Lawton-Bronson to officially complete the comeback with a 16-2 run in the final four minutes to give the Eagles a 93-91 win in the opening game of the 14th annual CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic on Thursday at the Tyson Events Center.
"Our guys never gave up. I know that's cliche to say but we did everything we could at the end," Lawton-Bronson coach Adam Benson said. "Guys were flying around getting steals, getting tips, getting clutch buckets. It was a heck of a comeback from us. A lot of it was on their own.
"They showed resolve to come back and push the issue. We weren't playing our style of basketball, (Omaha Nation) was forcing us to do things. Then we finally showed back up and it was great to see."
Lawton-Bronson improves to 7-3 on the season and now has won back-to-back game after dropping three of four right before the Christmas break. The Eagles started the season 4-0 before losing back-to-back games to Siouxland Christian and Hinton, which started the small skid.
"We had a couple of losses before Christmas ... guys, I will admit, were down on themselves," Benson said. "We had some great practices over break. We won one here the other day and we are starting to get back to where we hope we would be. (Friday) night we have another test. We got to Ida Grove to play OABCIG so we have a lot of work ahead of us.
"I feel we are starting to round into the form we would hope we would see and we hope that continues."
The Eagles had to come from behind without their leading scorer, too. Senior Ben Thelander, who is averaging 16.6 points per game, had 18 points when he rolled his ankle in the third quarter. Thelander was unable to return.
Senior Gavin DeJager, who is averaging 12.1 points per game, scored 18 of his 32 points in the second half and his bucket late in the fourth quarter pulled the Eagles to within one at 91-90.
"His shot has been off a little bit lately and he's worked hard to find it again," Benson said. "It definitely showed back up today and he couldn't have picked a better time for it."
Trotter, a freshman who is averaging 9.9 points per game, finished with 20 points and 15 of those came in the second half. Trotter had six points in the fourth quarter and a key steal with 11 seconds left.
"Today I was really happy with everything he showed with his aggressiveness," Benson said. "Offensively, he was a little timid in the first half and second half, he pushed more and that carried over to the defensive side. He had three or four steals in the fourth quarter that were huge. He's done a heck of a job."
Zach Verzani added 11 points for the Eagles.
Lawton-Bronson had a 28-18 lead early in the second quarter when Thelander went on a personal 12-2 run to put the Eagles up 40-21 with 5:30 left in the half.
Omaha Nation, which fell to 6-6, responded. Kaden Sheridan, who finished with 19 points and hit five 3-pointers, made back-to-back 3's and then Sakoy Webster, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, added two 3's of his own. The Chiefs hit six 3-pointers during a 27-7 run, including one by Webster at the buzzer for a 48-47 halftime lead.
"In the half-court set, we weren't doing a good job of guarding on the ball, our hands were down and we were allowing shots and weren't finding their shooters," Benson said. "In the fourth when we made our comeback, we were finally starting to identify and getting in passing lanes and getting tips."
Omaha Nation's run continued in the third quarter and the Chiefs went up 70-58. Lawton-Bronson went on an 11-2 run to cut it to 72-69 going into the fourth quarter but the Chiefs were able to stretch out the lead again, this time to 89-77.
But the Eagles cut it to 91-90 with a little over a minute to go. Omaha Nation played keep away, forcing Lawton-Bronson to foul. Sheridan missed the front end of a one-on-one, giving Lawton-Bronson the ball but the ensuing 3-pointer was missed. However, Lawton-Bronson got the rebound and that led to Dahlhauser's basket with 11 seconds left.
Trotter then got the steal and made one of two free throws for a 93-91 lead with 4.9 seconds left.
The Chiefs got down the court and Sam Hundley, who had 19 points, had a look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it was a bit too strong, giving the Eagles the comeback victory.
Benson said he held his breath on that final three by Hundley.
"I thought the look that he got, I thought it was going down but we were able to get there and contest it as well," Benson said. "My stomach was in my throat for sure. Just a great high school basketball game."
