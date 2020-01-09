Late run allows Lawton-Bronson boys to complete comeback win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"His shot has been off a little bit lately and he's worked hard to find it again," Benson said. "It definitely showed back up today and he couldn't have picked a better time for it."

Trotter, a freshman who is averaging 9.9 points per game, finished with 20 points and 15 of those came in the second half. Trotter had six points in the fourth quarter and a key steal with 11 seconds left.

"Today I was really happy with everything he showed with his aggressiveness," Benson said. "Offensively, he was a little timid in the first half and second half, he pushed more and that carried over to the defensive side. He had three or four steals in the fourth quarter that were huge. He's done a heck of a job."

Zach Verzani added 11 points for the Eagles.

Lawton-Bronson had a 28-18 lead early in the second quarter when Thelander went on a personal 12-2 run to put the Eagles up 40-21 with 5:30 left in the half.

Omaha Nation, which fell to 6-6, responded. Kaden Sheridan, who finished with 19 points and hit five 3-pointers, made back-to-back 3's and then Sakoy Webster, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, added two 3's of his own. The Chiefs hit six 3-pointers during a 27-7 run, including one by Webster at the buzzer for a 48-47 halftime lead.