Late run lands young Ridge View softball in the state tournament

"Game-to-game, we started getting better and confidence started to grow," Phelps said. "We kept on stressing, play a full seven innings, play error-free and if we did that, we had a chance. We knew we had the bats, just needed the pitching and defense and to go a full seven and it clicked. This team gets along so well. If you don't know any better, you would think there are 14 sisters out there.

"One thing that helped is the group of seniors last year instilled in this group is what it takes to have a winning program. The culture that we had with those seniors rubbed off on the young kids."

Schmidt has been key for the turnaround this season. Last year she threw 64 2/3 innings and had a 5.41 ERA.

This season Schmidt took over as the starter and lowered her ERA to 3.30 in 112 1/3 innings. She has walked only 23 batters after walking 39 last season in fewer innings.

In the postseason, Schmidt has allowed only nine runs in four games, including the one-hit shutout of West Lyon.