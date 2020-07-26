Late run lands young Ridge View softball in the state tournament

Under normal circumstances, head coach Scott Phelps thought the Ridge View High School softball team was going to have a successful season.
The team was just going to need games to come together since there only a few of the regular starters back from 2019's 23-win team that lost in the region championship.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic cost the Raptors some key development. While there was a softball season, it was truncated to a three-week stretch. Still, the Raptors got enough games in and qualified for the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2013.
Gone from the team were Kennedy Mason, Madeline Else, Emerson Else, Kara Richard, Rachel Kenny and Beth Meyer. All but one of them batted above .300 Emerson Else threw 150 2/3 innings last season.
The 2020 version of the Raptors didn't have a single senior on the roster and only three juniors.
Even though the junior varsity team went 17-3 last season, the group Phelps knew was talented got off to a rocky start, losing their first three games, scoring a combined nine runs in all three.
But the Raptors evened out early in the season with three straight wins and played about .500 ball the rest of the regular season.
"We knew we had talent, it was just going to take time to gel together," Phelps said. "We only had three or four kids that had ever played in a varsity game so we knew it would take awhile. There were so many unknowns. We knew if everything was normal, by the end we would be pretty decent. With the short season, it made you wonder. The girls believed in themselves and didn't doubt themselves at all."
Phelps thought the team finally found its full footing going into the region tournament. Ridge View faced Alta-Aurelia in the first round, a team that beat the Raptors 4-3 a couple of weeks prior.
Alta-Aurelia scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead but Ridge View tied the game in the top of the seventh, held the Warriors scoreless in the bottom half of the inning and then the Raptors took one-run lead in the eighth. Ridge View went on to advance with a 5-4 win and evened its record at 8-8 at the time.
"Throughout the season, we had some really good competition," said Phelps, who is in his 14th season as head coach of the Raptors. "I just through if we could play a full seven-inning game, we could stay with good teams. Finally, the first game of regionals, we did that."
Ridge View's regional quarterfinal was against Sioux Central. This time Ridge View jumped out to a 3-0 lead and even though Sioux Central came back to tie it in the third, the Raptors grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the third and Addison Schmidt held the Rebels scoreless the rest of the way for a 5-3 victory. Then against Hinton, the Raptors dominated with a 12-2 victory.
The regional championship game had Ridge View as a major underdog as the Raptors faced West Lyon. Sophomore Addison Schmidt almost no-hit the Wildcats as the Raptors pulled off the 5-0 upset over the eighth-ranked Wildcats.
"Game-to-game, we started getting better and confidence started to grow," Phelps said. "We kept on stressing, play a full seven innings, play error-free and if we did that, we had a chance. We knew we had the bats, just needed the pitching and defense and to go a full seven and it clicked. This team gets along so well. If you don't know any better, you would think there are 14 sisters out there.
"One thing that helped is the group of seniors last year instilled in this group is what it takes to have a winning program. The culture that we had with those seniors rubbed off on the young kids."
Schmidt has been key for the turnaround this season. Last year she threw 64 2/3 innings and had a 5.41 ERA.
This season Schmidt took over as the starter and lowered her ERA to 3.30 in 112 1/3 innings. She has walked only 23 batters after walking 39 last season in fewer innings.
In the postseason, Schmidt has allowed only nine runs in four games, including the one-hit shutout of West Lyon.
"I think a lot of it is confidence. That's part of it. The other part, she wants to get better and better as the game goes along," Phelps said. "I think it first came down to she had to be strong enough to pitch a lot of games because we didn't know (who would pitch) after her. She worked her tail off over the winter. Whether it was pitching or lifting weights or working on drills, she did it all."
After only 17 at-bats last season, Schmidt has also become one of the top hitters for the Raptors, batting .417 with 20 RBIs and a team-high five home runs on a team with 12 total home runs.
Juniors Autumn Henkel and Mikayla Kolpin along with sophomore Emma Vohs were the only ones back with full-time at-bats and after successful 2019 campaigns, they all have had impressive follow-up seasons. Vohs is batting .390 with a team-high 23 RBIs, 24 runs and six doubles to go along with four home runs. Kolpin is batting .364 with 20 runs scored and Henkel is batting .345 with 16 RBIs.
For the newcomers, eighth-grader Shea Dutler is batting .384 with 16 runs scored and sophomore Katie Pickhinke is batting .375 with 17 runs scored.
Now Phelps keeps getting asked the same question. What do you tell the kids against the defending champions?
Ridge View (11-8) opens the 2A state tournament against North Linn, the 23-0 defending state champions, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex.
"I just told them we've been the underdogs all year. It's going to come down to which team plays the most relaxed. If we play a full seven innings, we will have a shot," Phelps said. "If we are going to be the state champions, you have to beat them and might as well be the first game.
"Our goal is to go to Fort Dodge and play as hard as we can and whatever happens, happens. The girls feel the same way. They don't want to just be participants, they want to go and win some games. It's all going to be very helpful for things down the road."
