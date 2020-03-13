Laurel-Concord-Coleridge advance to NSAA D1 state title game

The Irish didn't succumb to the same defensive pressure from the Bears as they were able to break the press.

However, LCC's defense still had an impact early in the game. While the Irish were able to setup their offense, the Bears got back on defense and were comfortable playing in a half-court set.

In the first quarter, the Irish had trouble getting clean looks at the basket because of the Bears' half-court defense. After a bucket at the 6:30 mark, St. Patrick's went three minutes without scoring. LCC held the Irish to only four made field goals in the first quarter as LCC grabbed a 20-12 advantage.

"We knew we just had to play good defense like (Thursday)," LCC senior Noah Schutte said. "It sets up our offense more to get us out in transition and get easy buckets."

The Bears only made four field goals in the first quarter, too, but their aggressive style of play on offense allowed them to make plenty of trips to the free throw line in the opening quarter. LCC made 10 free throws in the first quarter, scoring half of its points at the line to grab an eight-point lead.

LCC continued to get to the free throw line throughout the game as the Bears had 40 attempts from the line. LCC made 25 of those attempts, so more than one-third of the Bears points came from the free throw line.

