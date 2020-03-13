Laurel-Concord-Coleridge advance to NSAA D1 state title game

LINCOLN, Neb. -- For the first time since Laurel-Concord-Coleridge became a co-op, the boys' basketball team will play for a state championship.
The Bears now have the opportunity to win its first-ever state title after LCC took down top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's 65-49 in the NSAA Class D1 state semifinal on Friday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The last time either program in the co-op made the state tournament was in 2001 when Laurel-Concord won the Class C2 state title. Laurel-Concord also won the state title in 1995. Coleridge made the state tournament back in 1998.
"It's a relief. It's a lot of work for the kids and for us. You just always hope for the kids that you can get this group there or get any group here to experience it or be apart of it," LCC coach Todd Erwin said. "I was worried about how satisfied we would be just to get down here. That's been a goal for 10 years at least. To get here, the way the kids are competing, they want more and more and that's awesome.
The Bears (25-5), the No. 4 seed, will play the winner of No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 6 Southern Valley at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the D1 state title game at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
On Thursday, the Bears relied on their press defense to frustrate Paxton in the state quarterfinals, causing seven turnovers in the first quarter and 14 in the first half to build an insurmountable lead.
The Irish didn't succumb to the same defensive pressure from the Bears as they were able to break the press.
However, LCC's defense still had an impact early in the game. While the Irish were able to setup their offense, the Bears got back on defense and were comfortable playing in a half-court set.
In the first quarter, the Irish had trouble getting clean looks at the basket because of the Bears' half-court defense. After a bucket at the 6:30 mark, St. Patrick's went three minutes without scoring. LCC held the Irish to only four made field goals in the first quarter as LCC grabbed a 20-12 advantage.
"We knew we just had to play good defense like (Thursday)," LCC senior Noah Schutte said. "It sets up our offense more to get us out in transition and get easy buckets."
The Bears only made four field goals in the first quarter, too, but their aggressive style of play on offense allowed them to make plenty of trips to the free throw line in the opening quarter. LCC made 10 free throws in the first quarter, scoring half of its points at the line to grab an eight-point lead.
LCC continued to get to the free throw line throughout the game as the Bears had 40 attempts from the line. LCC made 25 of those attempts, so more than one-third of the Bears points came from the free throw line.
Schutte, who finished with a game-high 28 points, attempted the most free throws with 13. He knocked down nine of those attempts. Senior Ty Erwin, who finished with 14 points, attempted 10 free throws and made six. Evan Schmitt scored five points and all of those came at the line as he was 5-of-6 from the line.
"We knew they were going to be tough defensively. There were a lot of fouls at the beginning of the game and we got in the double bonus real fast," Schutte said. "So we knew we had to make free throws and keep our composure throughout the game."
Evan Haisch added nine points for the Bears.
Erwin made a shot at the buzzer to give LCC a 38-29 lead going into halftime but the Bears offense struggled early in the third quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jack Heiss allowed the Irish to cut the Bears' lead to 40-35 with six minutes to play in the quarter, which is the closest St. Patrick's had been since the 4:45 mark of the first quarter when the Bears went up 7-2.
On the Bears' next possession, Schutte hit a jumper to make it a seven-point game again.
"I just had to stay aggressive," Schutte said. "They were trying to cut off the drive a bit. So I just pulled up. You just can't think about it."
That didn't end the Irish's run, though, as they got back-to-back buckets to get within three points at 42-39 with 4:30 left in the third.
Once again, Schutte had an answer as he drilled a 3-pointer to put the Bears back up by six points.
Still, the Irish hit a free throw and got another bucket with just under three minutes left in the quarter to cut the Bears' lead to 45-41.
Schutte came through again, getting a bucket on the next possession and later hitting two free throws to give the Bears an eight-point lead.
"We want it in his or Ty's hands in the crunch time so we know we get a good shot and see if it goes," Erwin said. "They went. They were good looks that needed to be taken."
The Irish got no closer than seven points the rest of the way as the Bears went on to win 65-49.