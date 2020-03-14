Laurel-Concord-Coleridge blitzes Southern Valley early to claim NSAA D-1 state title

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ty Erwin popped a three-pointer five seconds into the game and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was off to the races.
The fourth-ranked Bears earned the Class D-1 boys state basketball title with a flurry of points in the first half, beating No. 5 Southern Valley 76-31 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I hadn't shot the ball very well in the first two games, but I figured it would go some time while we were down here," said Erwin, who finished the game with 15 points. "I'm glad it was today."
Noah Schutte scored on an offensive rebound, and Erwin and Evan Haisch followed with three-pointers for a 13-4 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Bears went on another 13-4 run to finish the quarter.
"We've been on the other end of that deal many years," Coach Erwin said. "We don't look at the scoreboard too often. We're just going to play our game and get after it. That's how the kids have fun and that's how our kids know how to play and how they play their best. We want to see a game go up and down. That's why the rim's on the backboard."
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge went on an 18-2 run to open the second quarter. Schutte, who finished with 25 points, scored eight points in the run.
"Right from the start, our shots are falling and our defense got us out in transition a little bit," Schutte said. "And we just kept shooting the ball with confidence."
Southern Valley, located in Oxford, kept pace with the Bears in the third quarter, but the game went to a running clock, with the Bears holding a 40-plus-point advantage with six minutes left.
"It started right off the tip," said Southern Valley coach Tylor Fincher. "They got the tip and we didn't find one of their shooters and they made it right away. That put us back on our heels right from the get-go. We just kind of got shell-shocked a little bit."
Haisch added 18 points for Laurel (26-5) and Erwin had 15. Carter Bose led Southern Valley (21-6) with 13 points.
"We shot the ball real well," Bears coach Todd Erwin said. "We kind of did everything real well. We've got great shooters and every one of them were in great rhythm. That helps our press even more when we get a gap and speed it up. The faster we can play, the better we are and the more fun we're having."
This was the first state title for the consolidation of all three towns, but that's deceptive. Laurel was the Class B runner-up in 1970 and went to state five times, Coleridge was the Class D runner-up in 1983 and had 15 appearances and Concord went to state once. Laurel-Concord was the Class C-2 champion in 1995 and in 2001.
"We filled out the (score) book," Coach Erwin said. "It's only good for 30 games and this was our 31st game, so we had to put this one in the JV book."