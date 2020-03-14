Laurel-Concord-Coleridge blitzes Southern Valley early to claim NSAA D-1 state title

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Ty Erwin popped a three-pointer five seconds into the game and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was off to the races.

The fourth-ranked Bears earned the Class D-1 boys state basketball title with a flurry of points in the first half, beating No. 5 Southern Valley 76-31 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I hadn't shot the ball very well in the first two games, but I figured it would go some time while we were down here," said Erwin, who finished the game with 15 points. "I'm glad it was today."

Noah Schutte scored on an offensive rebound, and Erwin and Evan Haisch followed with three-pointers for a 13-4 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Bears went on another 13-4 run to finish the quarter.

"We've been on the other end of that deal many years," Coach Erwin said. "We don't look at the scoreboard too often. We're just going to play our game and get after it. That's how the kids have fun and that's how our kids know how to play and how they play their best. We want to see a game go up and down. That's why the rim's on the backboard."

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge went on an 18-2 run to open the second quarter. Schutte, who finished with 25 points, scored eight points in the run.

