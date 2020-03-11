Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys earn trip to state tournament

It's been awhile since Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has been at the NSAA state boys' basketball tournament.

This is the first time the program has ever qualified for state as a co-op. The last time Laurel-Concord was at state was in 2001. The Coleridge boys qualified for state back in 1998.

The Bears almost broke the drought last season and as head coach Todd Erwin put it, LCC was within five minutes of qualifying for state in Class C2 until Ponca went on to win the game.

"For a year, it's been driving us nuts," Erwin said. "This, we've had some firsts. This year we won the Lewis & Clark Conference and that hasn't been done in maybe 30 years. Then we won our sub-district and district games. I don't know if it has sinked in yet. When we get on the bus and go to Lincoln, they are going to know we are going."

LCC goes in as the No. 4 seed at the NSAA D1 state tournament after putting together a 23-5 record. Four of the Bears' five losses are all to teams at the state tournament. Two of the losses are to Wayne and one is to Auburn, who are both in the C1 state tournament. Another loss is to Osmond, which is also in the D1 state tournament along with LCC.