Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys earn trip to state tournament

It's been awhile since Laurel-Concord-Coleridge has been at the NSAA state boys' basketball tournament.
This is the first time the program has ever qualified for state as a co-op. The last time Laurel-Concord was at state was in 2001. The Coleridge boys qualified for state back in 1998.
The Bears almost broke the drought last season and as head coach Todd Erwin put it, LCC was within five minutes of qualifying for state in Class C2 until Ponca went on to win the game.
"For a year, it's been driving us nuts," Erwin said. "This, we've had some firsts. This year we won the Lewis & Clark Conference and that hasn't been done in maybe 30 years. Then we won our sub-district and district games. I don't know if it has sinked in yet. When we get on the bus and go to Lincoln, they are going to know we are going."
LCC goes in as the No. 4 seed at the NSAA D1 state tournament after putting together a 23-5 record. Four of the Bears' five losses are all to teams at the state tournament. Two of the losses are to Wayne and one is to Auburn, who are both in the C1 state tournament. Another loss is to Osmond, which is also in the D1 state tournament along with LCC.
The Bears do have a 10-point win over Randolph, which is in the D2 state tournament, and two double-digit wins over Ponca, which is in the C2 state tournament.
"Playing those bigger schools helps us this time of year," Erwin said. "With the kids we have, we get it rolling. We aren't scared to face the C1 schools and feel we have the 50/50 chance to come out with the win. I've worked with these kids since second grade. they are a great bunch of kids. It's just a group that knows what somebody does well and they take care of it."
LCC plays fifth-seeded Paxton (21-3) in the first round of the D1 state tournament at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln East High School.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bears haven't played Paxton this season and Erwin said the team is going to treat it like some of their other games this season.
"It's kind of like every game we've had. Every game, stay confident and calm. Then we have enough talent nine times out of 10 for whatever is thrown at us so we can adapt and be efficient and perform well," Erwin said. "(Paxton) is a good team. They have some size. Our quickness and our speed versus their length."
North Platte St. Patrick's (22-2) is the top seed at the D1 state tournament and Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family (24-3) is the No. 2 seed. Osmond (24-1) is the third seed and Southern Valley (19-5) is the sixth seed. Fullerton (19-5) is seventh and Pleasanton (20-5) is No. 8.
The NSAA state tournaments are still going to happen but will be played with only family members of the players in the stands due to the coronavirus. No cheerleaders, student sections or mascots will be at the games.
The Bears are led by senior Noah Schutte, who is only the second player in Nebraska history with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He is averaging 23.5 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game. He also has 77 assists, 77 steals and 40 blocks.
Erwin said Schutte shows up every day and is a quiet leader for the Bears' program.
"He's worked hard in the weight room and has gotten a lot stronger. You can really see it. He's put in a lot of hard work and has kind of gotten our team to where we want to be," Erwin said. "All of the kids like working with him and being with him and he has helped bring that group along."
Schutte has received plenty of help, too. Senior Ty Erwin is averaging 14.2 points per game and has 95 assists. Sophomore Evan Haisch is averaging 11.4 points per game. Junior Cael Hartung is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore Evan Schmitt has 81 assists and 49 steals and junior Austin Hall has 40 blocks.
"Noah leads in points but there are three or four games where he has 13 or 14 points and then Cael has 18. Or a team watches inside and Ty gets a few cuts or hits a couple of three's," Erwin said. "There are a handful of games where Noah isn't the leading scorer and he is perfectly fine with it. These kids have done it together for the last three, four years and they like to play that way and it gets everyone more shots."