Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defense gives Paxton fits in big NSAA state quarterfinal win

"It's just awesome. Hopefully we can get to the finals," LCC senior Ty Erwin said. "Haven't been here in 20 years so it would be nice to get to the finals and get it done."

LCC plays top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick (23-2) at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Complex in the semifinals.

Friday's game will be played in front of limited fans since the NSAA put in a policy on Wednesday that only close family members of the players and coaches are allowed at the games because of the coronavirus. Still, the LCC crowd made plenty of noise at Lincoln East during Thursday's quarterfinal.

"It's still a good crowd, a good following, big families. It's about being here and the hard work getting here, which it is not easy. That's worth a lot and that's what we are here for," LCC coach Todd Erwin said. "I wish the other stuff wasn't a part of it but it is and here we are."

The Bears caused 15 turnovers in the first half and turned most of those into points. In the first quarter, LCC forced seven turnovers and scored on five of the extra possessions. Then in the second quarter, the Bears scored on four of the six turnovers they caused, which gave LCC a 41-19 lead.

Ty Erwin said it was the same defense the Bears always play and he knew it would give Paxton trouble.