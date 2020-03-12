Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defense gives Paxton fits in big NSAA state quarterfinal win

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Noah Schutte is the focal point for about any opposing team scouting the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys' basketball team.
Deservedly so since the 6'4 senior has more than 2,000 career points in his career along with more than 1,000 career rebounds, only the second player in Nebraska High School history to do so.
He's averaging 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. And he has 77 assists and a team-leading 77 steals on a team that runs a full-court press. He also has 40 blocks.
But Thursday's first-round Class D1 NSAA state tournament game at Lincoln East High School proved there's plenty more to the Bears than Schutte.
While Schutte scored the first two points of the game, the Bears had 22 points by the end of the first quarter with Schutte scoring only four of those.
The Bears' full-court press gave Paxton fits and others around Schutte stepped up to give LCC an 18-lead going into the first half.
By halftime, the Bears had a 22-point lead and LCC advanced to the D2 semifinals with a 75-37 win over Paxton to advance to Friday's semifinals.
Making it to the semifinals is quite an accomplishment for an LCC team that improves to 24-5 on the season. This is the first time ever the co-op has made it to state. Laurel-Concord qualified back in 2001 and Coleridge last qualified for state in 1998.
"It's just awesome. Hopefully we can get to the finals," LCC senior Ty Erwin said. "Haven't been here in 20 years so it would be nice to get to the finals and get it done."
LCC plays top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick (23-2) at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Complex in the semifinals.
Friday's game will be played in front of limited fans since the NSAA put in a policy on Wednesday that only close family members of the players and coaches are allowed at the games because of the coronavirus. Still, the LCC crowd made plenty of noise at Lincoln East during Thursday's quarterfinal.
"It's still a good crowd, a good following, big families. It's about being here and the hard work getting here, which it is not easy. That's worth a lot and that's what we are here for," LCC coach Todd Erwin said. "I wish the other stuff wasn't a part of it but it is and here we are."
The Bears caused 15 turnovers in the first half and turned most of those into points. In the first quarter, LCC forced seven turnovers and scored on five of the extra possessions. Then in the second quarter, the Bears scored on four of the six turnovers they caused, which gave LCC a 41-19 lead.
Ty Erwin said it was the same defense the Bears always play and he knew it would give Paxton trouble.
"We were just watching their film and our defense, it bothers a lot of people," Ty Erwin said. "The competition in Northeast Nebraska, we are used to playing guys that can dribble the ball really well so we are used to having to guard really good ball-handlers and make them turn it over. Turning (teams) over and getting out in transition is our game."
LCC was up 7-4 when sophomore Evan Haisch drilled his first 3-pointer. A turnover by Paxton led to another 3-pointer by Haisch and then the Tigers turned the ball over on the next possession. It led to the third straight 3-pointer from Haisch to put the Bears up 16-4.
Haisch finished the game with five 3-pointers and had 17 points. Ty Erwin added 14 points. LCC had six players with at least five points or more in the game.
"All five on the court at all times are scorers," Ty Erwin said. "(Evan's threes) were huge. Whenever we get up by 20, we feel pretty good because we never really struggle too much to score the ball."
While Schutte struggled a little bit in the first half, he scored eight points in the third quarter alone as Bears went up 60-30. Schutte still led the Bears with 20 points.