Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls 11th at state golf
PREP GOLF

Monday was the first day of the state Nebraska girls' golf tournaments.

Class C was held at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

After the first day in Class C, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge sits tied for 11th with a 415 team score. Broken Bow leads with a 369.

Sarah Karnes leads the Bears as she is tied for 24th with a 96. Jadyn Kinkaid is tied for 44th with a 103 and Sidney Groene is one stroke back and tied for 47th. Hope Swanson is tied for 66th with a 112 and Delaney Hall is tied for 74th with a 115.

Hartington Cedar Catholic's Delayne Sudbeck is tied for 27th with a 97.

In Class B at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, Wayne's Natalie Bentjen shot a 134 and is in 66th place after the first day.

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin leads Class B with a 77.

