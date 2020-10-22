Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rolls to first-round Class D-1 playoff victory

HEBRON, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School football team was in a tight battle with about two minutes left before halftime in a first-round Class D-1 playoff game with Thayer Central.

But the Bears, after a long road trip close to the Nebraska-Kansas boarder, got two scores in those final two minutes and dominated the second half as the 11-seeded LCC improved to 6-3 with a 76-36 victory over Thayer Central, the No. 6 seed in the East, on Thursday.

LCC now waits to see who its second-round opponent will be after reseeding.

The Bears got a one-yard run from Evan Schmitt with 4:41 left in the first half for a 24-13 lead. Thayer Central got a score with 1:58 left in the half but the Bears responded quickly with a five-yard run from Evan Haisch to go up 30-20. Then Haisch scored on a 30-yard reception with three seconds left before the half for the 38-20 lead.

Thayer Central scored with 7:26 left in the third to get within 10. The Bears went into the fourth up 46-28 after a one-yard run by Haisch.

With 8:39 left in the game, Haisch scored on an 11-yard run. After another Thayer Central touchdown pass, Haisch scored again on a four-yard run and then with 3:55 left, he found the end zone on another four-yard run for a 68-36 lead.

Lucas Rasmussen closed the scoring with a 73-yard touchdown run in the Bears 76-36 victory.

