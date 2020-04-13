Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Noah Schutte ends career with, 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and a title

"The state championship has always been a dream of mine more than anything else," Schutte said. "Last year, the way it ended, it was disappointing and this year we wanted to see what we could do at state. I couldn't ask for a better way to go out. My teammates were great all four years and it pushed me to be the best.

"We just wanted to do it for the community. It means so much to the community. They have been behind us for my whole career. We usually have one of the biggest crowds around here. The energy they bring to every game, they always stick with us."

Schutte came into the state tournament averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds per game. He had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Paxton, 28 points and 14 rebounds against North Platte St. Patrick's and then he had 25 points and 10 points in the state title game.

It's the type of performance LCC coach Todd Erwin has seen out of Schutte for the past four seasons.

"Every year, every game, he gave 100 percent, became a better athlete, a better player, a better leader. Every year he gained on it and the team followed," Erwin said. "The stats, his demeanor on the court, what everyone knows about him is what he is. He's worked hard to be that example. There's nothing behind the scenes, nothing negative and he was there for his teammates to get better."