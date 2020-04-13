Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Noah Schutte ends career with, 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and a title

Only two players in Nebraska high school athletics history have scored 2,000 and grabbed 1,000 rebounds in their career.
One of them is Fairbury's Bob Siegel, who accomplished the feat in 1973. The other player is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Noah Schutte, who reached the milestone during the district playoff win over Anselmo-Merna.
But Schutte had another goal in mind.
Last season, the Bears just missed out on making the state tournament.
This season, LCC qualified for the Class D-1 state tournament for the first time as a co-op.
The Bears, led by Schutte, made it look easy during the D-1 state tournament in March.
They routed Paxton 75-47 in the first round and then took down top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick's 65-49 in the semifinals. The title game was never in doubt as LCC took down Southern Valley 76-31 for the D-1 title.
The last time any schools in the co-op won the title was back in 2001 when Laurel-Concord won the championship.
While Schutte looks fondly at his 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound mark, it's ending his high school career with a state title that means the world to the LCC senior.
"The state championship has always been a dream of mine more than anything else," Schutte said. "Last year, the way it ended, it was disappointing and this year we wanted to see what we could do at state. I couldn't ask for a better way to go out. My teammates were great all four years and it pushed me to be the best.
"We just wanted to do it for the community. It means so much to the community. They have been behind us for my whole career. We usually have one of the biggest crowds around here. The energy they bring to every game, they always stick with us."
Schutte came into the state tournament averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds per game. He had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Paxton, 28 points and 14 rebounds against North Platte St. Patrick's and then he had 25 points and 10 points in the state title game.
It's the type of performance LCC coach Todd Erwin has seen out of Schutte for the past four seasons.
"Every year, every game, he gave 100 percent, became a better athlete, a better player, a better leader. Every year he gained on it and the team followed," Erwin said. "The stats, his demeanor on the court, what everyone knows about him is what he is. He's worked hard to be that example. There's nothing behind the scenes, nothing negative and he was there for his teammates to get better."
Erwin should know since he's been around Schutte for more than just his high school career. Schutte and fellow senior Ty Erwin, Todd's son and LCC's starting point guard who averaged 14 points per game, were friends growing up. Todd and John Schutte, Noah's dad, were teammates in high school. John scored 1,000 points for the Bears.
Todd and John used to play some two-on-two games against Noah and Ty and the fathers won the contests until the sons reached middle school.
"I would bet they started beating us about fifth or sixth grade because both of us were further out of shape," Erwin said with a laugh. "They would've given (our high school team) a run for our money. Those kids, Ty and Noah with some other classmates, they were in a league in Yankton and played about 40 to 50 games. They remember playing against (Yankton High School and Wisconsin recruit) Ryan Mors. They played him tough."
The 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound mark isn't an easy task to accomplish since Siegel is the only other one believed to accomplish the feat. Rebound records haven't been consistently kept in the state, though.
Still, after watching him as a youth and in middle school, Erwin thought Schutte had a chance to make history.
"It's not shocking at all. I could've told you when he was a freshman, if things stay the same, I would bet on that time and time again," Erwin said. "It's a heck of a feat, it takes a lot of work but it's not shocking at all. It's his work ethic."
Schutte even knew 2,000 points was something he could achieve in his career.
"Back in middle school, I looked up to the high schoolers and I wanted to be good like them. Once I got to high school, I was trying to do everything for my team," Schutte said. "Everyone was capable of getting 2,000 points, so all credit to my teammates. It took hard work and being in the weight room and being in the gym."
Schutte made an impact right away as a freshman. Seniors Jayden Reifenrath and Mason Forsberg led the team with 18.4 points and 12.1 points per game, respectively. Schutte averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
"As a freshman, he was the sixth kid off the bench. He wasn't ready in the mind and body to be aggressive against juniors and seniors," Erwin said. "That freshman year gave him just enough for him to know what he needed to work on and what to expect."
When Reifenrath and Forsberg graduated, Schutte became the focal point of the offense, leading the trio of Izac Reinfenrath (17.7 ppg), Ty Erwin (10.8 ppg) and him. Schutte averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 23 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. As a junior, Schutte averaged 24.9 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.
Erwin said Schutte is such a great scorer because he has a high basketball IQ.
"Because of all of the work he put in, the game came easy no matter what the other team could do against him," Erwin said. "If they play him here, he was going to do this. He can go left and he can go right. If they play off him, he can shoot the three. If they play close, he can get by them. His leaping ability helps a lot."
That same IQ helped the 6-foot-4 forward when he was going up for a rebound, which he usually came down with.
"He has a nose for the ball. His dad was a huge rebounder," Erwin said. "He comes from that bloodline. Noah goes and gets it. We didn't have to work on that. He knew how to do it. He knew where the ball was going and that was a bonus."
Now Schutte will bring that same IQ to Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. The Bulldogs went 24-10 this past season and Schutte picked Concordia over fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference programs like Morningside, Mount Marty and Doane.
"Concordia, they rely on family there and have a great coaching staff and a good group of guys," Schutte said. "It seemed like the right fit for me and I am hoping I can do everything to be successful there. I know I played a lot of post in high school and the guys will be bigger and stronger. I will work on my outside shot a bit more but a lot of people say my athleticism will take me a long way."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!