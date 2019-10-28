SCHALLER, Iowa -- The Lawton-Bronson High School volleyball team had to hold its breath late Monday against Ridge View, especially in the first and fourth sets.
Each team chipped away at the other’s lead, but in the end, the Eagles (20-15) held on to beat the Raptors (23-13) in four sets, 28-26, 16-25, 25-11 and 25-21, in an IGHSAU Class 2A-Region 1 quarterfinal match.
In the fourth set, Lawton-Bronson built a 23-17 lead, and the Eagles had presumed momentum on their side.
The Eagles committed two hitting errors while Morgan Todd and Kenzie Wunschel teamed up for an assisted block, and just like that, the Eagles saw their six-point lead cut in half.
However, the Raptors went on a 4-1 run before the Eagles’ match-winning point.
L-B coach Jeremiah Pottebaum didn’t panic. He trusted that the Eagles could pull through sooner rather than later, and the former happened when senior Rylee Wagner split the block attempt of Veronica Kron and Wunschel.
“It definitely got a little tense at the end, and it’s easy to tighten up and not hit as well or play the safe ball, but they played hard and finished it,” Pottebaum said.
The Eagles also built a mini 4-0 run in the middle of the fourth set, and the big play there was Haley Williams kill at the net.
Williams saw an opening right in front of her and put down the kill to give the Eagles a 19-15 lead and Raptors coach Monica Brandhorst used her final timeout.
“That definitely was a momentum help,” Pottebaum said. “It swung to our side and we tried to run with it the best we could.”
The Raptors started the night with an 8-3 run and Wunschel was the leader of that rally with back-to-back aces.
The remainder of the first set was back-and-forth. Once the Eagles caught up to the Raptors at 15-15, neither team led by more than two points except at the end of the set.
Lawton-Bronson clinched the set on a Raptors hitting error followed by junior Katlyn Hennings putting down a kill that gave the Eagles an early 1-0 lead in the match.
You have free articles remaining.
The Raptors went on a 10-0 run to start the second set. There were just two Eagles errors among those 10 points.
Addison Schmidt led off the run with a kill, and the Raptors sophomore had three alone in the 10-point rally. Wunschel also had an ace during that run.
Schmidt led the Raptors with 13 kills while Wunschel closes her Raptors career with nine. Emma Vohs had 34 digs.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Brandhorst said. “We had some really big plays going on for both teams. Great defense both sides … nothing to hang our heads about.
“I think our seniors relaxed and stepped up and started connecting a little bit better,” Brandhorst said about the Raptors’ second-set turnaround. “We eliminated some errors, we had better passing. We’re really aggressive at the net, then in the third set, we relaxed a little bit and our passing started slipping.”
Lawton-Bronson stopped the Raptors’ scoring on a kill by junior Jadyn Schmidt, but the Raptors offense kept going to win the set 25-16.
The Eagles clinched the tiebreaking set with a 10-1 run at the end.
Kendra Horsley and Williams each recorded two kills apiece in the run and Wagner had a pair of aces that kept the Raptors out of reach.
Wagner had six aces and there were seven different Eagles who recorded at least one kill on the night.
The Eagles’ playoff trek doesn’t get easier on Thursday night. Lawton-Bronson goes to Hull to face No. 1 Western Christian, which swept Rock Valley.
Pottebaum realizes that it’ll be a challenge, but one that the Eagles aren’t backing away from.
“It’s going to be a mountain, but we’ll throw our hiking boots on and see what we can do,” Pottebaum said. “Western Christian is a great team with a strong tradition. I’ll try to develop a blocking scheme that will give us a chance. We will have to serve very strong against them, and hit well against them. We’ll have to play better than a complete game.”