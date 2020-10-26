Lawton-Bronson pulls out fifth set to advance to region final

SIOUX CITY -- After going up 2-0 on Missouri Valley, the Lawton-Bronson volleyball team let up a little bit.
Since it was the Class 2A region semifinals, it was the wrong time for the Eagles to play top-level volleyball.
Missouri Valley took advantage of the situation as the Eagles back row struggled in the third and fourth sets, leading to an almost non-existent attack for Lawton-Bronson at times, allowing the Lady Reds to force a fifth set.
The Eagles were on the brink of seeing their season end but rallied down 14-13 to force match point at 15-14.
While Lawton-Bronson didn't finish the match there, the Eagles still advanced with a 25-13, 25-22, 11-25, 17-25, 17-15 victory on Monday at Siouxland Christian High School.
"There was definitely some times where we letup a little bit," Lawton-Bronson coach Jeremiah Pottebaum said. "Our serve-receive passing fell off a little bit in the third and fourth sets. Started finding it better in the fifth set but these girls, when they make a good first pass and we are in-system, they play some good ball. They do some good things with their hitting. They can play really good ball."
Lawton-Bronson improves to 22-7 on the season and Missouri Valley ends the season at 21-10.
The Eagles now have one day to clean up what ailed them in the third and fourth sets as they travel to Orange City on Wednesday to take on 2A No. 4-ranked Boyden-Hull, which needed four sets to beat Hinton, including a 32-30 fourth set.
"You know what, any given day, right?" Pottebaum said. "We are a small school for 2A and we bring a big lineup. All of them in my front row are 5'10 or taller. So we can throw good blocks up. It's just a case of making sure our blocks are crisp and setup. Making sure our passes are spot-on. Ultimately, fix our side.
"When our errors go up on our side that we do to ourselves, games are a lot closer or we fall behind. If we can play a clean game, take care of the ball, we will be competitive."
Sophomore Brooklyn Roder led the Eagles attack with 24 kills and 16 digs and senior Kaitlyn Hennings had 11 kills and 32 digs. Senior Kendra Horsley had 47 assists and 14 digs, Cali Arens had six kills and four aces and sophomore Kaylee Clausen had six kills.
"We are a team. Teams come together and pull it out," Horsley said. "We've done really well this season and I am excited to see what happens next. I know we are a good team and I believe we can fight and win it. I felt like we worked really well as a team tonight and I am glad we came together and pulled it out."
Support Local Journalism
Missouri Valley won the first two points of the match but the Eagles got Arens back at the service line and she had four aces during an 8-0 run for an 8-2 advantage.
The Eagles never allowed Missouri Valley to get in-system during the first set as the Lady Reds only had three kills in the opening game as Lawton-Bronson went up 1-0 with the 25-13 victory.
The second set was back-and-forth. Lawton-Bronson usually had the edge until Missouri Valley found a way to tie the set. There were only two lead changes but there were eight ties.
With the set tied at 22, Arens put down a couple of kills and an attack error by Missouri Valley gave the Eagles a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 lead.
Roder had seven kills and an ace in the second set.
"I don't think they were closing out to the pin on her attack," Pottebaum said. "She was able to get it in between the pin and the block and she put some good hits down. She hit the ball well tonight."
The third set got off to a rough start for the Eagles with the Lady Reds winning the first five points. Lawton-Bronson was out of system for the whole set as the Eagles only had six kills with none coming after Missouri Valley went up 12-7. The Lady Reds went on to win 25-11 to keep the match going.
That trend continued in the fourth as Missouri Valley jumped out to a 9-3 lead. The Eagles cut the lead down to four late at 20-16 but Missouri Valley went on a 5-1 run to force a fifth set with a 25-17 victory.
"I think ultimately, our passing decreased," Pottebaum said. "Our second touches were at 10 foot line or a little behind or to the outside, which allows the block to setup sooner. We were finding hands for that. A lot of it was playing to save a ball instead of hitting the floor and extend the rally. Once passing cleans up, it looks better.
"Had some miscommunications here and there, some hesitations on defense whether to go for a ball or not. We will get that taken care of by Wednesday."
The Eagles had an early 5-1 lead in the fifth and were up 13-11 when the Lady Reds went on a 3-0 run to put it at match point. Hennings kept the match alive with a kill and then Horsley ace made it 15-14.
"I was like 'okay.' It was good to get that," Horsley said. "Then coach was like 'Get it in, don't push it.' I hit the spot I wanted."
The Lady Reds tied it at 15 but a service error and a great dig kept the ball alive for the Eagles as Roder put down the kill for the 17-15 victory.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!