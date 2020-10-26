Lawton-Bronson pulls out fifth set to advance to region final

The second set was back-and-forth. Lawton-Bronson usually had the edge until Missouri Valley found a way to tie the set. There were only two lead changes but there were eight ties.

With the set tied at 22, Arens put down a couple of kills and an attack error by Missouri Valley gave the Eagles a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 lead.

Roder had seven kills and an ace in the second set.

"I don't think they were closing out to the pin on her attack," Pottebaum said. "She was able to get it in between the pin and the block and she put some good hits down. She hit the ball well tonight."

The third set got off to a rough start for the Eagles with the Lady Reds winning the first five points. Lawton-Bronson was out of system for the whole set as the Eagles only had six kills with none coming after Missouri Valley went up 12-7. The Lady Reds went on to win 25-11 to keep the match going.

That trend continued in the fourth as Missouri Valley jumped out to a 9-3 lead. The Eagles cut the lead down to four late at 20-16 but Missouri Valley went on a 5-1 run to force a fifth set with a 25-17 victory.