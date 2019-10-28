SCHALLER, Iowa -- The Lawton-Bronson High School volleyball team had to hold its breath late Monday against Ridge View, especially in the first and fourth sets.
Each team chipped away at the other’s lead, but in the end, the Eagles (20-15) held on to beat the Raptors (23-13) in four sets, 28-26, 16-25, 25-11 and 25-21, in an IGHSAU Class 2A-Region 1 quarterfinal match.
In the fourth set, Lawton-Bronson built a 23-17 lead, and the Eagles had presumed momentum on their side.
The Eagles committed two hitting errors while Morgan Todd and Kenzie Wunschel teamed up for an assisted block, and just like that, the Eagles saw their six-point lead cut in half.
However, the Raptors went on a 4-1 run before the Eagles’ match-winning point.
L-B coach Jeremiah Pottebaum didn’t panic. He trusted that the Eagles could pull through sooner rather than later, and the former happened when senior Rylee Wagner split the block attempt of Veronica Kron and Wunschel.
Schmidt led the Raptors with 13 kills while Wunschel closes her Raptors career with nine. Emma Vohs had 34 digs.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but they have nothing to hang their heads about,” Brandhorst said. “We had some really big plays going on for both teams. Great defense both sides … nothing to hang our heads about.
“I think our seniors relaxed and stepped up and started connecting a little bit better,” Brandhorst said about the Raptors’ second-set turnaround. “We eliminated some errors, we had better passing. We’re really aggressive at the net, then in the third set, we relaxed a little bit and our passing started slipping.”
The Eagles’ playoff trek doesn’t get easier on Thursday night. Lawton-Bronson goes to Hull to face No. 1 Western Christian, which swept Rock Valley.
Pottebaum realizes that it’ll be a challenge, but one that the Eagles aren’t backing away from.
“It’s going to be a mountain, but we’ll throw our hiking boots on and see what we can do,” Pottebaum said. “Western Christian is a great team with a strong tradition. I’ll try to develop a blocking scheme that will give us a chance. We will have to serve very strong against them, and hit well against them. We’ll have to play better than a complete game.”