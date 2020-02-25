Le Mars bounces back from rough regular-season ending with substate win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Dave Irwin had some reservations entering Monday’s Class 3A-Substate 1 quarterfinal game against Bishop Heelan.
A week earlier, the Le Mars High School boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 92-42 road loss to East, giving the Bulldogs coach a reason to be concerned how the team was going to perform when it mattered most.
The Bulldogs proved him wrong right away.
Le Mars (14-8) jumped out to a 14-4 lead on the Crusaders (7-15) and the Bulldogs used that lead to end Heelan’s season 73-54 at MOC-Floyd Valley High School.
“Obviously, I was pleased with the result,” Irwin said. “I was impressed with our guys with how we responded at the end of the regular season. It’s not just the poor play we had … bottom line, we just didn’t play well at the end of the year.
“I really liked how we asserted ourselves,” Irwin added. “We came out and really played with some purpose. We turned them over early, and that's when I knew we were on the right track.”
The Bulldogs ended the regular season with losses in four of their last five games. Granted, one of those was a 2-point loss to the Black Raiders on Feb. 11 at home. That was the same game Alec Dreckman broke a school record with 51 points.
Their other two losses came at the hands of Vermillion and Cherokee. Their only win came Feb. 7 against West, 72-69.
The Bulldogs had finished out the regular season playing six games in 11 days, and while Irwin admitted that the boys got understandably tired, he was concerned it’d carry over to Monday.
“Attitude is everything, and that’s what turned the corner for us,” Irwin said. “In all honesty, I didn’t know how these guys would come back. … What I hoped for happened, but I feared for a lot of things. When nothing is going right like it did at the end of the year, certainly I had reservations.”
Spencer Mackey hit two early 3-pointers in that first-quarter 14-4 run and scored a game-high 20 points. Mackey didn’t necessarily have reservations, but he was happy to see shots go back to falling through the net from 3-point range.
Mackey, a Bulldogs junior, was starting to get frustrated with his shot attempts. In the last three regular-season games, Mackey was 3-for-9.
He hoped he could have a bounce-back type of game against the Crusaders, and he did. Mackey was 4-for-5 from the 3-point area on Monday and was a total 7 of 10 from the field.
“It felt great to have the ball go through the hoop,” Mackey said. “I’ve been in a slump lately, and just to see that ball go through the hoop, and I’m glad I could help out my team. I was happy with how I was playing, I just, offensively, everything wasn’t going my way.”
On the season, Mackey is 39-for-115 from three (33.9 percent), second on the team behind Dreckman’s 39-percent clip from deep.
Mackey and the Bulldogs shift their focus for Thursday’s substate semifinal against MOC-Floyd Valley.
MOC-Floyd Valley won the other quarterfinal on Monday night 65-50 over Storm Lake at home. Neither the Dutchmen nor the Bulldogs have faced each other this season.
The Bulldogs’ main focus will be on Dutchmen 6-foot-6 senior Alex Van Kalsbeek, who scored 30 points Monday over the Tornadoes.
Irwin’s defensive base is mostly in a man-to-man set but doesn’t deny that the Bulldogs may try a zone setup to slow down Van Kalsbeek inside.
“The thing is that we’re not going to simulate (at Wednesday’s practice) guarding Van Kalsbeek,” Irwin said. “What we can do as coaches and what they can do as players is understand the importance of battling and trying to get around in front and making sure we have help on the backside. The help on the backside also needs to understand that they have shooters standing around.
"We are certainly going to stress the importance of battling him on the interior. He does a lot of damage on the boards. He gets a lot of putbacks and and-ones.”
Heelan reflects on season’s end
Even though the Bulldogs came away with the win, the Crusaders chipped away late.
The Crusaders trailed 36-33 with 6 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the game and that came on a Kevin Candia putback.
Heelan’s Koby Bork later hit a 3-pointer with 6:02 left that kept the deficit 50-45.
“Our kids fought like crazy,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “We knew they were going to try to take the air out of the basketball. That led to fouls and hopes they’d miss. I don’t think the end of the score indicates how close it was.”
Heelan forced Le Mars to back off from their press, and that allowed the Crusaders to connect on higher-percentage shots.
The Bulldogs connected on several late free throws that allowed them to pull away.
At the beginning, the Crusaders struggled to score. The Bulldogs held the Crusaders to nine first-quarter points.
“We were outmatched a little too often,” Foster said. “We won the games that we were supposed to win, but we never stole any wins. All in all, it was a great effort, but we ran out of time.
“We can fight like crazy, but when they have a little bit of a lead … we struggled to execute to score on our end. It was one of those things where they were doing what I would do, and they executed at the end. Our guys weren’t able to score at the end.”
The Crusaders lose eight seniors out of this group, including their leading scorer in Candia, who scored 15 points in his final game. Heelan’s leader on Monday was 6-2 senior Cade Block with 18.