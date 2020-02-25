Le Mars bounces back from rough regular-season ending with substate win

Their other two losses came at the hands of Vermillion and Cherokee. Their only win came Feb. 7 against West, 72-69.

The Bulldogs had finished out the regular season playing six games in 11 days, and while Irwin admitted that the boys got understandably tired, he was concerned it’d carry over to Monday.

“Attitude is everything, and that’s what turned the corner for us,” Irwin said. “In all honesty, I didn’t know how these guys would come back. … What I hoped for happened, but I feared for a lot of things. When nothing is going right like it did at the end of the year, certainly I had reservations.”

Spencer Mackey hit two early 3-pointers in that first-quarter 14-4 run and scored a game-high 20 points. Mackey didn’t necessarily have reservations, but he was happy to see shots go back to falling through the net from 3-point range.

Mackey, a Bulldogs junior, was starting to get frustrated with his shot attempts. In the last three regular-season games, Mackey was 3-for-9.

He hoped he could have a bounce-back type of game against the Crusaders, and he did. Mackey was 4-for-5 from the 3-point area on Monday and was a total 7 of 10 from the field.