Le Mars boys 3rd, Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls 4th at Lynx Invite

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Le Mars boys' cross country team claimed a top-three finish at the 51st Annual Lynx Invite on Saturday at Iowa Western Community College and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls' cross country team finished fourth and had a top-six individual finish.

Southeast Polk won the girls' race with a team score of 31. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth with 97 points an Denison-Schleswig was seventh with 175 points.

SB-L sophomore Sophia Karras finished in sixth place individual in a time of 21:37.27. Teammates Brynn Wolf and Sabrina Hazuka finished in 21st and 22nd place, respectively, with Wolf running a 22:57.03 and Hazuka had a time of 23:10.56.

Southeast Polk's Mattison Plummer won the race in 20:55.80. Denison-Schleswig's Claire Miller was 23rd in 23:15.99.

Lewis Central won the boys event with 68 points. Le Mars wasn't far behind with 87 points for third. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was seventh with 131 points and Denison-Schleswig was eighth with 217.

Blake Dirksen led Le Mars with a ninth-place finish in 19:04.97 and Jackson Sudtelgte finished two spots behind him in 19:10.59. Jason Sudtelgte was 16th in 19:42.40 and Juan Sanchez was 19th in 19:50.58.