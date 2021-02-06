Le Mars boys basketball pulls away from Sioux City West in fourth quarter

SIOUX CITY — An experienced Le Mars squad has been near the top of the Missouri River Conference boys basketball standings all season.

The Bulldogs, second in the MRAC behind a talented Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln team, won their 11th league game here Friday night.

Le Mars, now 13-4 overall and 11-2 in the conference, topped West 63-51, using a fourth-quarter surge to do so.

Clinging to a two-point lead, the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter. That gave them enough breathing room and they sealed the victory by knocking down free throws.

It was the ninth win in the last 10 games for Le Mars, which has a makeup game against East High on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.

“We know West is going to play hard and probably be way more athletic than us,” Le Mars coach Dave Irwin said. “They attacked well and made some shots, so we had to do a better job of keeping them out of the middle. I thought we played a very good defensive half in the second half.”

Caleb Dreckman hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Le Mars to start the fourth quarter. That ignited the spurt that put the Bulldogs in front 53-41.