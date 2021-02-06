Le Mars boys basketball pulls away from Sioux City West in fourth quarter

SIOUX CITY — An experienced Le Mars squad has been near the top of the Missouri River Conference boys basketball standings all season.
The Bulldogs, second in the MRAC behind a talented Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln team, won their 11th league game here Friday night.
Le Mars, now 13-4 overall and 11-2 in the conference, topped West 63-51, using a fourth-quarter surge to do so.
Clinging to a two-point lead, the Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter. That gave them enough breathing room and they sealed the victory by knocking down free throws.
It was the ninth win in the last 10 games for Le Mars, which has a makeup game against East High on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.
“We know West is going to play hard and probably be way more athletic than us,” Le Mars coach Dave Irwin said. “They attacked well and made some shots, so we had to do a better job of keeping them out of the middle. I thought we played a very good defensive half in the second half.”
Caleb Dreckman hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Le Mars to start the fourth quarter. That ignited the spurt that put the Bulldogs in front 53-41.
West, in fact, didn’t score until the 3:30 mark of the final quarter. Le Mars made eight free throws in the final four minutes.
Le Mars began the game on fire, making its first eight shots. However, the Wolverines kept pace, trailing 18-15 after one quarter.
West hit three 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters, which helped build a 33-30 halftime lead.
A 3-pointer by Spencer Mackey capped a 5-0 run for Le Mars midway through the third quarter. The Bulldogs led 43-41 at the quarter break.
Dreckman scored 19 points and Mackey 18, while Brady Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Le Mars does an outstanding job of working the ball around and finding the open shot.
“I have a lot of guys who have played a lot of basketball,” Irwin said. “I have three guys who have started probably 60 games, so I lean on them quite a bit.
“I questioned them a little bit in the second quarter, but I think you saw in the second half how the experience can really change the momentum of a game.”
Keavian Hayes tallied 15 points and Kee’on Hutton 13 for West, now 7-7 overall and 6-6 in the MRAC.
“We got some open looks early on, but we didn’t get the open shots like we wanted to in the fourth quarter,” West coach Coco Cofield said. “Our offense wasn’t as strong down the stretch as it was early on.”
West took just eight shots in the fourth quarter, but most of those were after it fell behind by double digits.
“When they made their run at the end, I won’t say we went into a panic mode, but kind of an unsure mode,” Cofield said. “We got uncomfortable with what we were doing and didn’t execute like we needed to. That’s a good team, they shoot the ball really well and have some smart and experienced guys. Our effort was there the first three quarters, we just needed to put it together to beat a good team like that.”
